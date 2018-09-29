NASCAR clarifies penalties for missing Roval chicanes

CONCORD, N.C. — NASCAR issued clarifications Saturday morning to Cup and Xfinity Series teams on how it will issue penalties for cars missing or shortcutting either the frontstretch and backstretch chicane on the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course.

The clarification comes after NASCAR issued six pass-through penalties to Cup teams in Friday’s first practice for cars not running the full frontstretch chicane.

Here are the rules for missing each chicane.

Definition of missing or shortcutting a chicane – You will be judged as missing or shortcutting a chicane when all four tires are on the non-track side of the red and white rumble strips that define the chicanes.

• If you accidentally miss the rear chicane you must come to a complete stop in the restart zone on the lap of the violation or you will be assessed a drive through penalty.

• If you accidentally miss the front chicane you must come to stop in the area shown on the lap of the violation or you will be assessed a drive through penalty.

• If in NASCAR’s discretion a competitor deliberately misses a chicane that competitor will be assessed a drive through penalty.

• If a competitor is judged to have missed a chicane to avoid an accident NASCAR may, in its discretion, forgo penalties and adjust the lineup based on running position prior to the avoidance maneuver.

Pictured below is where drivers must serve their penalty for missing each chicane.

Missing frontstretch chicane

Missing backstretch chicane.