NASCAR adjusting backstretch tire barrier after two crashes in Cup practice

CONCORD, N.C. — NASCAR announced it will adjust the angle of the tire barrier at the exit of the backstretch chicane on the Charlotte road course for Saturday’s final Cup practice.

The barrier was moved about five feet.

The move is being made to give cars more room to exit the chicane following two violent crashes Saturday morning involving Bubba Wallace and Erik Jones.

After observing how the angle change works in final practice, a decision will be made on the tire barrier’s placement for the Xfinity and Cup races.

Today’s Xfinity race is set to begin at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN.