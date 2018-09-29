Chase Briscoe wins inaugural Xfinity race on Charlotte Roval

CONCORD, N.C. — Chase Briscoe won the inaugural Xfinity Series race on the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course, earning his first career series win in the process.

Briscoe, 23, led the final 24 green flag laps to earn the win in his 14th series start.

Driving the No. 98 Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing with Biagi-DenBest, Briscoe defeated Justin Marks, Austin Cindric, Ryan Preece and Christopher Bell.

Briscoe has split time this season between the No. 98 and Roush Fenway Racing’s No. 60 Ford. Entering Saturday’s race he had led only 12 laps. He led 33 of the race’s 55 laps.

He took the lead for the first time on the Stage 2 restart, passing Daniel Hemric.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Daniel Hemric

STAGE 2 WINNER: Christopher Bell

WHO HAD A GOOD DAY: Justin Marks earned his third career top five in his next-to-last NASCAR start. Sunday’s Cup race will be his last … Austin Cindric finished third after spinning from the lead with three laps left in Stage 1 and falling back to fourth … Kaz Grala placed eighth, earning his best finish on a non-restrictor plate track … Alex Labbe bounced back from a mechanical issue on Lap 1 to place 13th for his second-best finish this year.

WHO HAD A BAD DAY: After running in the top five most of the day, Daniel Hemric overshot the frontstretch chicane in the closing laps while running second. After serving his on-track penalty, Hemric fell back to ninth and finished 10th … Justin Allgaier finished 15th after he pit during the final caution to repair damage from the end of Stage 2 when he was spun by Austin Cindric and hit by Ryan Sieg as he exited pit road.

NOTABLE: Chase Briscoe is the third driver to earn their first Xfinity win this season (Ross Chastain, Spencer Gallagher).

WHAT’S NEXT: Bar Harbor 200 at Dover International Speedway at 3 p.m. ET on Oct. 6 on NBCSN

