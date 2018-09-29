Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Charlotte Roval features many pitfalls for competitors

By Dustin LongSep 29, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
CONCORD, N.C. — The most difficult part of Charlotte Motor Speedway’s Roval?

That’s easy, AJ Allmendinger says.

It is “as soon as you pull out of the garage.”

He’s about right.

The 17-turn, 2.28-mile course combines the track’s oval and the infield road course to create a one-of-a-kind track littered with danger points for drivers. That this is a playoff race — “I think everyone agrees that’s a little bit crazy,” Joey Logano said — only adds to the drama this weekend for the Xfinity and Cup Series.

Here’s a look at some of the key points on the track that could impact the outcome of this weekend’s races.

BACKSTRETCH CHICANE

This is not a favorite of the drivers. They’ll be going around 150 mph as they enter this chicane at the end of the backstretch. It’s narrow.

“Getting into the chicane, there’s not going to be two cars going through there, ever,” Austin Dillon said.

The chicane is protected by blue curbing that is taller than most of the other curbing around the track and can cause more damage to cars — something Denny Hamlin discovered in Friday’s practice.

There’s also the tire barrier at the exit of the chicane. It leaves little room for error. Both Hamlin and Dillon struck it Friday.

“I think in race conditions it is going to be really gnarly,” AJ Allmendinger said. “That is going to be a difficult challenge and I think it’s going to be a challenge for NASCAR to make the right call if somebody gets shoved and has to short cut it.”

START/RESTARTS

The field will not go through the frontstretch chicane for the start or restarts. Instead, the field will do those on the frontstretch like any other race. The reasoning is that if the chicane was used, the front of the field would be accelerating while many further back would be braking as they went through the chicane and would not create a fair situation for the field.

With starts and restarts not using the chicane, drivers have estimated that they’ll be going 15-30 mph faster toward Turn 1 — a sharp left-hand turn that will require them to downshift from third gear to second and brake.

As the front of the field does that approaching the corner, others further back will still be accelerating. It could stack the field and cause a multi-car crash.

Restarts, I think that’s probably where most of the questions lie,” Martin Truex Jr. said. “How do we navigate the place? Can we go two wide (into Turn 1)? Where can we go two wide? How’s that all going to play out? That’ll be the interesting part.

“In Turn 1 specifically – Turns 1 and 2, the walls on both sides are really narrow. Kind of a difficult spot on the race track, so we’ll just – I don’t know. I don’t really know how to answer your question there. Everybody is anxiously anticipating what’ll happen there and hopefully we can figure out a way to make it through there.”

TURN 8

This is the left-hand turn that takes cars off the infield road course and puts them back on Turn 1 of the oval.

A lot of teams have worked to make sure their cars handle well here so they can fire off on the oval and build speed thorough the second corner of the oval and the backstretch before hitting the chicane. If a car isn’t as good here, it will lose time to others and that could be difficult to make up the rest of the lap.

“That’s going to set up a lot of passes into the backstretch chicane,” Trevor Bayne said. “If you get can get off that corner, the speed carries all around (the oval).”

PIT ROAD AND PIT EXIT

While pit road is always important, this pit road carries a unique challenge. Shortly after crossing the final timing line — allowing drivers to go as fast as they want after that point — competitors face a 90-degree turn and then a lane before they blend on the track in Turn 2, a tight section of the track.

“If you’re side-by-side with a car coming off pit road and you’re making that first sharp left and then you blend onto the race track, one, if there’s another car coming off of Turn 2 that’s three cars in a really tight spot, that’s not going to work,” Ryan Blaney said. “There might have to be a little give-and-take there because it’s almost a blind corner pretty much. 

“So that will be a big deal for the spotters to let us know if someone is coming or if you need to back out or something like that. It’s a lot on the driver too, but you just can’t see on the race track. If you’re two-wide and you’re coming off pit road and no one is coming off of Turn 2, I think you can do it. You should be OK, but it’s a big deal if someone else is on the race track because they don’t know if you’re coming out or not at that wall.”

Saturday Cup practice holds

By Daniel McFadinSep 29, 2018, 10:51 AM EDT
NASCAR issued two practice holds today for Cup Series practice on the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.

The No. 00 Chevrolet of Landon Cassill and the No. 51 Chevrolet of Stanton Barrett will have to sit out the last 15 minutes of final practice for being late to pre-race inspection.

NASCAR has also designated the first 10 minutes of final practice for restart practice.

The day’s first practice session is scheduled for 11:05 – 11:50 a.m. ET (NBC Sports App).

Final practice is scheduled for 1:30 – 2:20 p.m. (CNBC).

 

 

Saturday’s schedule for the Charlotte Roval

By Daniel McFadinSep 29, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
The first NASCAR race on the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval will be held today with the Xfinity Series.

It caps a day that includes two practice sessions for the Cup Series

Here’s the day’s schedule with TV and radio info:

(All times are Eastern)

8 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. – Cup garage open

11 – 11:50 a.m. – Cup practice (NBC Sports app)

12:10 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying; multi-car/two rounds (CNBC)

1:15 p.m. – Driver/crew chief meeting

1:30 – 2:20 p.m. – Final Cup practice (CNBC)

2:30 p.m. – Driver introductions

3 p.m. – Xfinity Drive for the Cure 200; 55 laps/125.1 miles (NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Starting lineup for the Bank of America Roval 400

By Daniel McFadinSep 28, 2018, 6:53 PM EDT
CONCORD, N.C. — Qualifying set the field for Sunday’s inaugural Bank of America Roval 400 on the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course (2 p.m. ET on NBC).

Playoff driver Kurt Busch will start first with his fourth pole of the year. AJ Allmendinger will start second with his best qualifying effort in more than two years.

The top five is completed by Alex Bowman (playoffs), Chase Elliott (playoffs) and Kyle Larson (playoffs).

The top 10 is rounded out by Jimmie Johnson (playoffs), Clint Bowyer (playoffs), Jamie McMurray, Ryan Blaney (playoffs) and Chris Buescher.

Denny Hamlin (playoffs) will start from the rear in a backup car after wrecking in the first round of qualifying.

Click here for the full starting lineup.

AJ Allmendinger addresses losing ride, future prospects

By Nate RyanSep 28, 2018, 6:26 PM EDT
CONCORD, N.C. – Six hours after his replacement was announced in the Charlotte Motor Speedway media center, AJ Allmendinger sat at the same dais and discussed his departure from JTG Daugherty Racing.

After qualifying a season-best second for the Bank of America Roval 400 in the No. 47 Chevrolet, Allmendinger struck an upbeat attitude in his first expansive public comments since the team announced Tuesday that he was leaving after the season.

“It’s not bittersweet,” said Allmendinger, who will be supplanted by Ryan Preece in 2019. “I’ve been very fortunate in my life. They gave me an opportunity to get back into the sport full time.

“Yeah, of course you’d like it to end on a better note, and we didn’t have the success that we wanted to, but no matter what, there’s a banner that hangs in that shop that’s the only one that they have that says, ‘NASCAR Cup Series Winner,’ and that can be never taken away. So we’ve had a lot of great times. Made the playoffs. And people change, organizations change. It’s part of the sport. It’s a business.”

After losing a ride with Team Penske in 2012 because of a substance abuse violation, Allmendinger was hired the next year by JTG Daugherty Racing, and he earned a win at Watkins Glen International in 2014, his first full-time season with the team.

After signing a five-year extension that began in 2016, Allmendinger will be departing earlier than expected after missing the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season. He has only three top 10s this season, and Sunday will mark his third top-10 starting position (all on road courses).

“Nobody likes losing their ride,” he said. “The more time I sit and think about it and talk with my family, the last year and a half, it hasn’t been fun. We’ve struggled. It’s hard on everybody. This year, I’ve probably been a different person at the racetrack and at home.”

The veteran of IndyCar and sports cars said he has prospects but has yet to decide where he’ll race next year.

“Change can be scary sometimes, but it’s not always a bad thing, and I think it can be a good thing on both ends, so it is what it is,” he said. “I’m just taking some time right now just to figure it all out, figure out what I want to do. It’s been a tough couple of years. So take my time and figure it out and if there’s a plan that God has for me to be in (NASCAR) next year, I’ll be here. If not, I’ll figure something else out.”

He politely laughed off the notion that NASCAR would lose something in his absence.

“You make it sound like I’m dying up here,” Allmendinger said with a laugh. “I just don’t have a job right now. That’s not my plan. I’m not leaving.’

A win in Sunday’s inaugural race at the Charlotte road course would help him make a stronger case for staying — and unlike playoff drivers with more at stake, Allmendinger promised he won’t be tiptoeing around the 17-turn, 2.28-mile course.

“I got no job, it doesn’t matter,” he said. “I’m going out there trying to win. I got nothing to lose.

“I always want to be at my best for whatever team I’m driving. I’ll give anything I have. I wear emotions on my sleeve because I care. I just want people to know I care, and I appreciate the effort that’s put into it. It’s not an audition for the next team, it’s about going out there and being at my best to show I appreciate it.”