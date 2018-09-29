Bubba Wallace, Erik Jones crash through backstretch tire barrier

CONCORD, N.C. — Bubba Wallace and Erik Jones were unharmed after experiencing hard crashes in Saturday’s first Cup practice, both plowing through the tire barrier at the exit of the backstretch chicane on the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course.
Wallace, who spun four times Friday, was unharmed after he got loose in the chicane and the hit rumble strips, which launched his No. 43 Chevrolet into the tire barrier 11 minutes into the session.
Erik Jones followed him with about 6 minutes left in the session, getting loose while running behind another car. Jones was also launched into the tire barrier by the rumble strips.
CONCORD, N.C. — Jimmie Johnson, who is in danger of being eliminated from the Cup playoffs, was fastest in Saturday’s first of two practice sessions for the Bank of America Roval 400 (2 p.m. ET on Sunday on NBC).
Johnson topped the session with a speed of 105.173 mph.
Daniel Hemric, who is making his second Cup start, was second fastest at 104.962 mph.
The top five was completed by Martin Truex Jr., Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch.
Chase Elliott, who was sixth fastest, recorded the most laps with 17.
The session had multiple incidents.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. spun without harm in the frontstretch chicane four minutes into the session.
Bubba Wallace was unharmed after he got loose and plowed through the tire barrier at the exit of the backstretch chicane with 44 minutes left in the session. The rookie driver spun four times on Friday.
Erik Jones followed Wallace and crashed into the backstretch tire barrier with six minutes left in the session. He was also unharmed
Simultaneously with Wallace’s wreck, Aric Almirola spun and backed into the Turn 3 wall, just like he did on Friday. He reported to his team that he wheel hopped, which also caused his Friday spin.
The red flag displayed with about 25 minutes left in the session for Kurt Busch stalling in Turn 3 after losing power.
Click here for the practice report.
After two days and four practice sessions, the Drive for the Cure 200 will be the first NASCAR race on the 17-turn Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Here’s all the info you need ahead of today’s Xfinity race:
(All times are Eastern)
START: Georgia Hermens, Louise Adams, Karin Duggins and Patsy Richte will give the command to start engines at 3:07 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:19 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 55 laps (125.4 miles) around the 2.28-mile course.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 15. Stage 2 ends on Lap 30.
PRE-RACE SCHEDULE: Garage opens at 8 a.m. Qualifying is at 12:10 p.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 1:15 p.m. Driver introductions are at 2:35 p.m.
NATIONAL ANTHEM: Christina Taylor will perform the anthem at 3:01 p.m.
TV/RADIO: NBCSN will broadcast the race beginning at 3 p.m. Coverage begins with Countdown to Green at 2:30 p.m. on NBCSN. The Performance Racing Network’s broadcast begins at 2:30 p.m. and can be heard at goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have the PRN broadcast.
FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for a high of 79 degrees and a 23 percent chance of rain at the start of the race.
STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying is scheduled for 12:10 p.m.
CONCORD, N.C. — NASCAR issued clarifications Saturday morning to Cup and Xfinity Series teams on how it will issue penalties for cars missing or shortcutting either the frontstretch and backstretch chicane on the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course.
The clarification comes after NASCAR issued six pass-through penalties to Cup teams in Friday’s first practice for cars not running the full frontstretch chicane.
Here are the rules for missing each chicane.
Definition of missing or shortcutting a chicane – You will be judged as missing or shortcutting a chicane when all four tires are on the non-track side of the red and white rumble strips that define the chicanes.
• If you accidentally miss the rear chicane you must come to a complete stop in the restart zone on the lap of the violation or you will be assessed a drive through penalty.
• If you accidentally miss the front chicane you must come to stop in the area shown on the lap of the violation or you will be assessed a drive through penalty.
• If in NASCAR’s discretion a competitor deliberately misses a chicane that competitor will be assessed a drive through penalty.
• If a competitor is judged to have missed a chicane to avoid an accident NASCAR may, in its discretion, forgo penalties and adjust the lineup based on running position prior to the avoidance maneuver.
Pictured below is where drivers must serve their penalty for missing each chicane.
Missing frontstretch chicane
Missing backstretch chicane.
NASCAR issued two practice holds today for Cup Series practice on the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.
The No. 00 Chevrolet of Landon Cassill and the No. 51 Chevrolet of Stanton Barrett will have to sit out the last 15 minutes of final practice for being late to prerace inspection.
NASCAR has also designated the first 10 minutes of final practice for restart practice.
The day’s first practice session is scheduled for 11:05 – 11:50 a.m. ET (NBC Sports App).
Final practice is scheduled for 1:30 – 2:20 p.m. (CNBC).