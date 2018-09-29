Bubba Wallace, Erik Jones crash through backstretch tire barrier

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

CONCORD, N.C. — Jimmie Johnson, who is in danger of being eliminated from the Cup playoffs, was fastest in Saturday’s first of two practice sessions for the Bank of America Roval 400 (2 p.m. ET on Sunday on NBC).

Johnson topped the session with a speed of 105.173 mph.

Daniel Hemric, who is making his second Cup start, was second fastest at 104.962 mph.

The top five was completed by Martin Truex Jr., Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch.

Chase Elliott, who was sixth fastest, recorded the most laps with 17.

The session had multiple incidents.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. spun without harm in the frontstretch chicane four minutes into the session.

Bubba Wallace was unharmed after he got loose and plowed through the tire barrier at the exit of the backstretch chicane with 44 minutes left in the session. The rookie driver spun four times on Friday.

Erik Jones followed Wallace and crashed into the backstretch tire barrier with six minutes left in the session. He was also unharmed

Simultaneously with Wallace’s wreck, Aric Almirola spun and backed into the Turn 3 wall, just like he did on Friday. He reported to his team that he wheel hopped, which also caused his Friday spin.

The red flag displayed with about 25 minutes left in the session for Kurt Busch stalling in Turn 3 after losing power.

