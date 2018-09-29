Brad Keselowski tops final Cup practice for Bank of America Roval 400, wrecks

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

CONCORD, N.C. — Brad Keselowski was fastest in the final practice for Sunday’s Bank of America Roval 400 (2 p.m. ET on NBC), but crashed soon after posting the top speed.

Keselowski put down a top speed of 105.596 mph, but 38 minutes into the session he got loose in the frontstretch chicane and went nose-first into the outside wall. Keselowski told NBC Sports he “lost it” while trying to avoid the rumble strips in the chicane.

Keselowski, who is locked into the second round of the playoffs due to his Las Vegas win, will go to a backup car and start from the rear. He had qualified 25th.

The top five was completed by William Byron (105.072 mph), Kyle Larson (104.995), Paul Menard (104.982) and Martin Truex Jr. (104.876).

Matt DiBenedetto recorded the most laps with 21.

Ryan Newman suffered minor damage to his left front fender from the rumble strips at the exit of the backstretch chicane. Newman also experienced a power issue.

