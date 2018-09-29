Austin Cindric wins pole for Xfinity Roval race

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

CONCORD, N.C. — Austin Cindric won the pole for the inaugural Xfinity Series race on the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Cindric qualified first for the Drive for the Cure 200 with a top speed of 105.527 mph.

Cindric will be followed by Daniel Hemric, Tyler Reddick, Justin Marks and Alex Labbe.

Labbe, the defending NASCAR Pinty’s Series champion, competes full time for DGM Racing. He finished the first round in second.

The first round was red-flagged twice in the first seven minutes for incidents in the first turn.

Spencer Gallagher plowed into the Turn 1 tire barrier. He was unharmed and will go to a backup car.

Soon after, Tanner Berryhill spun entering the turn and his driver-side door hit the barrier

In the final round, Ty Majeski spun in Turn 5 and backed into a wall. He qualified eighth.

Click here for results.