Kyle Busch fastest in first Cup practice on Roval

Kyle Busch finished the first practice session for Sunday’s Cup race on the Charlotte road course with the top speed of 106.397 mph.

The top five was completed by Erik Jones (106.382 mph), Joey Logano (106.122), Daniel Hemric (106.081) and Clint Bowyer (106.012).

Austin Dillon (25th fastest) and Bubba Wallace (33rd) recorded the most laps with 16 each.

Wallace was the only driver to make a 10-lap run.

The session was plagued by multiple incidents, with most coming in the first 10 minutes of the 50-minute session.

Aric Almirola backed into the Turn 3 wall about 3 minutes and 25 minutes into it. His team was able to make repairs.

Wallace spun twice and then a third time halfway through the session. Denny Hamlin suffered splitter damage from running over the rumble strips in the backstretch chicane.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wrecked in-between Turns 4 and 5 in the infield, leading the team to make repairs.

Jeffrey Earnhardt and Dillon each spun off track about 12 minutes and 30 seconds into the session.

Stanton Barrett spun on the frontstretch 18 minutes into the session.

Ryan Blaney‘s team had to repair his left-front fender after the No. 12 Ford nipped the tire barrier at the exit of the backstrech chicane.

Dillon had significant damage to his left front from hitting the same spot in the final minute of the session.

Both Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, Regan Smith, Justin Marks, AJ Allmendinger and David Ragan had lap times disallowed during the session for not running the full course. That also results in a pass-through penalty.

