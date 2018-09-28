Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Kyle Busch fastest in first Cup practice on Roval

By Daniel McFadinSep 28, 2018, 1:17 PM EDT
Kyle Busch finished the first practice session for Sunday’s Cup race on the Charlotte road course with the top speed of 106.397 mph.

The top five was completed by Erik Jones (106.382 mph), Joey Logano (106.122), Daniel Hemric (106.081) and Clint Bowyer (106.012).

Austin Dillon (25th fastest) and Bubba Wallace (33rd) recorded the most laps with 16 each.

Wallace was the only driver to make a 10-lap run.

The session was plagued by multiple incidents, with most coming in the first 10 minutes of the 50-minute session.

Aric Almirola backed into the Turn 3 wall about 3 minutes and 25 minutes into it. His team was able to make repairs.

Wallace spun twice and then a third time halfway through the session. Denny Hamlin suffered splitter damage from running over the rumble strips in the backstretch chicane.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wrecked in-between Turns 4 and 5 in the infield, leading the team to make repairs.

Jeffrey Earnhardt and Dillon each spun off track about 12 minutes and 30 seconds into the session.

Dustin Long

Stanton Barrett spun on the frontstretch 18 minutes into the session.

Ryan Blaney‘s team had to repair his left-front fender after the No. 12 Ford nipped the tire barrier at the exit of the backstrech chicane.

Dillon had significant damage to his left front from hitting the same spot in the final minute of the session.

Both Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, Regan Smith, Justin Marks, AJ Allmendinger and David Ragan had lap times disallowed during the session for not running the full course. That also results in a pass-through penalty.

Click here for the practice report.

 

Daniel Hemric to drive in Cup in 2019 for Richard Childress Racing

Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images
By Dustin LongSep 28, 2018, 2:20 PM EDT
CONCORD, N.C. — Daniel Hemric will move up to the Cup Series and drive Richard Childress Racing’s No. 31 car next season, the team announced Friday at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Hemric is in his second season running for RCR’s Xfinity program. He is in the Xfinity playoffs. Hemric replaces Ryan Newman, who will drive for Roush Fenway Racing next season

Hemric’s announcement came less than three hours after JTG Daugherty Racing announced it has hired Xfinity driver Ryan Preece to take over the No. 47 Cup car next year.

The 27-year-old Hemric is set to make his second career Cup start this weekend in the No. 8 for RCR. He drove the car 32nd-place finish at Richmond in April.

“He has all the talent it takes to win,” car owner Richard Childress said. “He will be a winner.”

Friday’s Xfinity practice report from the Charlotte Roval

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinSep 28, 2018, 2:05 PM EDT
Austin Cindric was fastest in the first of two practice sessions Friday for tomorrow’s Xfinity Series race on the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course.

Cindric, who was also fastest in Thursday’s first practice session, posted a top speed of 104.636 mph.

The top five was completed by Daniel Hemric (104.479 mph), Alex Labbe (104.479), Ryan Preece (103.838) and Justin Allgaier (103.503).

Katherine Legge, Justin Marks and Tyler Reddick recorded the most laps with 19.

The session was red flagged after 28 minutes for J.J. Yeley crashing nose-first into the Turn 1 tire barrier.

Christopher Bell spun exiting Turn 3 with about 8 minutes and 30 seconds left in the session. He hit a tire barrier with the right side his car.

Click here for the practice report.

Ryan Preece signs with JTG Daugherty to drive in Cup in 2019

Photo by Josh Hedges/Getty Images
By Dustin LongSep 28, 2018, 11:31 AM EDT
CONCORD, N.C. — Ryan Preece, who gained notice by pooling his sponsorship money to run a limited number of races with a top Xfinity team last year instead of running a full-time schedule with a lower team, had that gamble pay off Friday with a full-time Cup ride for 2019.

Preece will join JTG Daugherty and drive the No. 47 next season, the team announced Friday at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The 27-year-old Preece, who has signed a multi-year agreement, replaces AJ Allmendinger. Preece, who has five career Cup starts, will be a teammate to Chris Buescher. The team will have Hendrick Motorsports supply its engines next year. This is the team’s last season with ECR Engines.

Preece drove a full Xfinity season for JD Motorsports in 2016 for JD Motorsports, a lower-funded team, and had one top-10 finish. Preece used his sponsorship money to run a couple of races for Joe Gibbs Racing in 2017. He finished second at New Hampshire and won at Iowa, earning a ride in two additional races. This season, he’s scored one win and six top-10 finishes in nine starts for JGR. He’s set to run the rest of the Xfinity schedule for Joe Gibbs Racing before joining JTG Daugherty Racing for the 2019 season.

“We’re really looking forward to having Ryan join our team for the 2019 season,” team owner Tad Geschickter said. “Ryan has an impressive list of accomplishments in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Series and is now being given a great opportunity to compete at NASCAR’s highest level full-time. We really believe in him and think he’s a great addition to the team.”

Preece, a native of Berlin, Connecticut, has competed in the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour since 2007. He has 22 wins and 76 top-five finishes in 155 series starts. He won the 2013 title. Preece also was a part of the NASCAR Next Class in 2013 and 2014.

“Tommy Lasorda says, ‘The difference between impossible and possible lies in a man’s determination,’ and I feel that JTG Daugherty Racing has just that,” Preece said. “It’s been many years of fighting for opportunities to compete and win races at NASCAR’s highest level, and it is nice to officially say that JTG Daugherty Racing is my new home for 2019. I look forward to not only racing, but working with the team as well to build speed and create a name for myself here. I can’t thank Tad and Jodi Geschickter, Brad Daugherty and Gordon Smith enough for the opportunity.”

NASCAR America: Charlotte Roval is most anticipated debut since Indy

By Dan BeaverSep 28, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
Pete Pistone, co-host of “The Morning Drive” on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, joined NASCAR America Thursday to share what the fans have been saying about Sunday’s Bank of America Roval 400 (2 p.m. ET on NBC) when they call into his show.

If their excitement holds, NASCAR and Charlotte Motor Speedway already have a hit.

According to Pistone, the Charlotte Roval is the most anticipated debut since the Brickyard 400, more than two decades ago.

“I’ve got to think all the way back to 1994 when NASCAR first went to Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the first Brickyard 400,” Pistone said about the expectancy. “But even in that case I don’t remember the drivers being as nervous about the race that’s coming up at the Roval.

“The listeners on SiriusXM NASCAR radio for the most part are really excited about this because it’s something new. It’s something different. It’s something they don’t know what to expect.”

Pistone believes that excitement will carry over to Monday – even if some playoff contenders are eliminated because of Sunday incidents.

“I think the fans in this case are going to side on the race track,” Pistone said. “They want it to be hard. It’s supposed to be hard.”

The reason fans will continue to be enthusiastic is because NASCAR has listened and given them something they have wanted for several years.

“Fans want more short tracks – more road courses,” Pistone said. “They’ve been given one; a very unique one and it’s one that, I think if it causes chaos, for the most part … that’s what the fans are looking for and they’re hoping to get that both Saturday and Sunday.”

The question of who this track will favor will not be answered until the checkers wave, but Pistone has one dark horse in mind.

“The one guy who’s name just keeps coming up, for whatever reason, is Jimmie Johnson,” Pistone said. “Chad Knaus said on our channel this week, he’s giddy about getting there because he thinks that the way this track is laid out, it’s suited for Jimmie Johnson and for him to do well on Sunday.”

For more, watch the video above.

