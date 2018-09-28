Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Kurt Busch wins pole for Bank of America Roval 400

By Daniel McFadinSep 28, 2018, 5:37 PM EDT
CONCORD, N.C. — Kurt Busch will start on the pole for the inaugural Bank of America Roval 400 on Sunday (2 p.m. ET on NBC).

Busch earned his fourth pole of the year with a top speed of 106.868 mph around the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course.

Busch topped AJ Allmendinger, who qualified second with a speed of 106.811 mph.

The top five was completed by Alex Bowman, Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson.

“I’m just going to have fun with it,” Busch told NBCSN. “I’m glad our setup worked. Now we’ve got to go to work on race trim. We’ve got to make sure we protect our tires for the long run.”

Busch’s four poles are his second most (six, 2006). It’s his third pole on a road course.

Allmendinger earned his best qualifying spot since Sonoma in 2016. It comes the week that JTG Daugherty Racing announced he would not be back in 2019 and that Ryan Preece will replace him.

“Hell, I’ve got nothing to lose, I don’t have a job so might as well go steal a win,” Allmendinger told NBCSN.

Eight of the 16 playoff drivers did not advance to the final round: Martin Truex Jr. (13th), Kyle Busch (14th), Joey Logano (15th), Kevin Harvick (19th), Aric Almirola (20th), Austin Dillon (24th), Brad Keselowski (25th) and Denny Hamlin (27th).

Hamlin wrecked two minutes into the first round when he got loose in the backstretch chicane, clipped the tire barrier and then backed into the outside wall. Despite making a run after his team made repairs, Hamlin will go to a backup car.

Shortly after Hamlin’s accident, Bubba Wallace spun exiting Turn 8 back onto the oval. It was his fourth spin of the day.

Kyle Busch, who qualified 14th, had two laps in the final minutes of the first round disallowed due to missing portions of the frontstretch chicane.

Click here for the results.

AJ Allmendinger addresses losing ride, future prospects

By Nate RyanSep 28, 2018, 6:26 PM EDT
CONCORD, N.C. – Six hours after his replacement was announced in the Charlotte Motor Speedway media center, AJ Allmendinger sat at the same dais and discussed his departure from JTG Daugherty Racing.

After qualifying a season-best second for the Bank of America Roval 400 in the No. 47 Chevrolet, Allmendinger struck an upbeat attitude in his first expansive public comments since the team announced Tuesday that he was leaving after the season.

“It’s not bittersweet,” said Allmendinger, who will be supplanted by Ryan Preece in 2019. “I’ve been very fortunate in my life. They gave me an opportunity to get back into the sport full time.

“Yeah, of course you’d like it to end on a better note, and we didn’t have the success that we wanted to, but no matter what, there’s a banner that hangs in that shop that’s the only one that they have that says, ‘NASCAR Cup Series Winner,’ and that can be never taken away. So we’ve had a lot of great times. Made the playoffs. And people change, organizations change. It’s part of the sport. It’s a business.”

After losing a ride with Team Penske in 2012 because of a substance abuse violation, Allmendinger was hired the next year by JTG Daugherty Racing, and he earned a win at Watkins Glen International in 2014, his first full-time season with the team.

After signing a five-year extension that began in 2016, Allmendinger will be departing earlier than expected after missing the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season. He has only three top 10s this season, and Sunday will mark his third top-10 starting position (all on road courses).

“Nobody likes losing their ride,” he said. “The more time I sit and think about it and talk with my family, the last year and a half, it hasn’t been fun. We’ve struggled. It’s hard on everybody. This year, I’ve probably been a different person at the racetrack and at home.”

The veteran of IndyCar and sports cars said he has prospects but has yet to decide where he’ll race next year.

“Change can be scary sometimes, but it’s not always a bad thing, and I think it can be a good thing on both ends, so it is what it is,” he said. “I’m just taking some time right now just to figure it all out, figure out what I want to do. It’s been a tough couple of years. So take my time and figure it out and if there’s a plan that God has for me to be in (NASCAR) next year, I’ll be here. If not, I’ll figure something else out.”

He politely laughed off the notion that NASCAR would lose something in his absence.

“You make it sound like I’m dying up here,” Allmendinger said with a laugh. “I just don’t have a job right now. That’s not my plan. I’m not leaving.’

A win in Sunday’s inaugural race at the Charlotte road course would help him make a stronger case for staying — and unlike playoff drivers with more at stake, Allmendinger promised he won’t be tiptoeing around the 17-turn, 2.28-mile course.

“I got no job, it doesn’t matter,” he said. “I’m going out there trying to win. I got nothing to lose.

“I always want to be at my best for whatever team I’m driving. I’ll give anything I have. I wear emotions on my sleeve because I care. I just want people to know I care, and I appreciate the effort that’s put into it. It’s not an audition for the next team, it’s about going out there and being at my best to show I appreciate it.”

Friday crash and spin report for the Charlotte Roval

By Daniel McFadinSep 28, 2018, 4:35 PM EDT
It was a busy day at Charlotte Motor Speedway with three practice sessions and Cup qualifying on the new Roval course.

It was especially busy for crew members who have to fix car bodies.

Here’s a look at what took place in each practice session and qualifying.

Cup qualifying

Denny Hamlin wrecked two minutes into the first round when he got loose in the backstretch chicane, clipped the tire barrier and backed into the outside wall. The team made repairs in time for Hamlin to make another run, but he will go to a backup car.

Shortly after Hamlin’s incident, Bubba Wallace spun in Turn 8, which exits on the oval’s Turn 1. He qualified 34th.

Erik Jones also clipped the chicane tire barrier during his initial, but was able to continue and qualified 12th.

Cup practice

The session was plagued by multiple incidents, with most coming in the first 10 minutes of the 50-minute session.

Aric Almirola backed into the Turn 3 wall about 3 minutes and 25 minutes into it. His team was able to make repairs.

Bubba Wallace spun twice and then a third time halfway through the session. Denny Hamlin suffered splitter damage from running over the rumble strips in the backstretch chicane.

Photo by Dustin Long

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.  wrecked between Turns 4 and 5 in the infield, but his team made repairs.

Jeffrey Earnhardt and Dillon each spun off track about 12 minutes and 30 seconds into the session.

Ryan Blaney‘s team had to repair his left front fender after the No. 12 Ford nipped the tire barrier at the exit of the backstrech chicaneStanton Barrett spun on the frontstretch 18 minutes into the session.

Dillon had significant damage to his left front from hitting the same spot in the final minute of the session, but the team was able to make repairs.

Kyle BuschKyle LarsonRegan SmithJustin MarksAJ Allmendingerand David Ragan had lap times disallowed during the session for not running the full course. That also results in a pass-through penalty.

First Xfinity practice

The session was red flagged after 28 minutes when J.J. Yeley crashed nose-first into the Turn 1 tire barrier.

Christopher Bell spun exiting Turn 3 with about 8 minutes and 30 seconds left in the session. He hit a tire barrier with the right side his car.

Final Xfinity practice

Ryan Preece‘s car was unharmed in a spin in the frontstretch chicane about six minutes into the session.

Spencer Gallagher spun between Turns 1 and 2 in the closing minutes of the session with no contact.

Tanner Berryhill had to serve a pass through penalty for not running the full course.

 

Silly Season: Two Xfinity drivers moving up to Cup in 2019

Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images
By Dustin LongSep 28, 2018, 3:18 PM EDT
Ryan Preece and Daniel Hemric announced hours apart Friday at Charlotte Motor Speedway that they will move up to the Cup Series next season.

Hemric was asked what it meant that both drivers, who had modest financial backing, had announced Cup rides on the same day.

“Everybody says that the path of how we got here might not have been ideal,” Hemric said. “At the end of the day, you did whatever you could with what you had. To any racer out there that thinks it can’t be done, I think today is a huge step in that direction to show that it can be. Hopefully, it inspires some racers across the country to be able to continue to put one foot in front of the other and do the right things in life to hopefully align yourself with the right situation.”

Hemric will drive the No. 31 for Richard Childress Racing next year. Preece will drive the No. 47 with JTG Daugherty next season.

ANNOUNCED CUP RIDES FOR 2019

No. 6: Ryan Newman joins Roush Fenway Racing for next season (announcement made Sept. 22)

No. 31: Daniel Hemric moves up from Richard Childress Racing’s Xfinity program to drive this Cup car and replace Ryan Newman (announcement made Sept. 28)

No. 43: Bubba Wallace will remain with Richard Petty Motorsports through the 2020 season (announcement made July 28)

No. 47: JTG Daugherty hires Ryan Preece to replace AJ Allmendinger in this ride (announcement made Sept. 28)

CUP RIDES NOT YET ANNOUNCED FOR 2019

No. 1: The Associated Press reported Sept. 10 that car owner Chip Ganassi had offered Jamie McMurray a contract to drive in the 2019 Daytona 500 only and then move into a management position. Ganassi was awaiting McMurray’s decision. The move means the No. 1 will be open for 2019.

No. 23: Front Row Motorsports purchased the BK Racing team in bankruptcy court in August. Front Row needs the team to run the rest of the season to maintain the charter. After this season, Front Row can run a third car, lease this charter or sell this charter.

No. 32: Go Fas Racing is looking for a driver after Matt DiBenedetto’s announcement Sept. 7 that he won’t return to the team after this season.

No. 41: Kurt Busch signed a one-year deal in December to remain at Stewart-Haas Racing. He said Aug. 31 at Darlington that he has two contract offers for 2019 but did not reveal what teams they were from. Car owner Gene Haas said Sept. 16 that he had conversations with Daniel Suarez about the ride. Haas said the team was hopeful a driver could bring along some sponsorship money.

No. 95: Kasey Kahne announced Aug. 16 that he would not return for another full-time season. Also, this team has told Richard Childress Racing it won’t be a part of its technical alliance next year. Car owner Bob Leavine said Aug. 5 that “in our talking to the manufacturers this year, Toyota has been head-and-shoulders above the rest so far.”

DRIVERS WITHOUT ANNOUNCED PLANS FOR 2019

AJ Allmendinger: Won’t return to JTG Daugherty after this season. Road racing expert could find a place in IMSA if there are no viable options in Cup.

Trevor Bayne: 2011 Daytona 500 winner is looking for a ride after the Sept. 12 announcement he won’t return to Roush Fenway Racing in 2019. He told NBC Sports on Sept. 14 that he has been calling car owners looking for a ride and would look at any of NASCAR’s top three national series. 

Kurt Busch: 2004 champion’s contract expires after this season with Stewart-Haas Racing.

Matt DiBenedettoSaid he was betting on himself by leaving Go Fas Racing and looking to race elsewhere. While he would like a full-time ride, he would entertain a part-time ride in the Xfinity Series with a winning team, following what Ryan Preece has done.

Matt KensethHe told NBC Sports on Sept. 22 that there was no way he could devote the time and effort to run full-time while also raising four daughters age 9 and under. If he does any type of racing beyond this season, though, Kenseth said “it would be for Jack (Roush).”

Jamie McMurray: Although he has not revealed his plans, car owner Chip Ganassi told the AP that he had offered McMurray a contract for only the 2019 Daytona 500 before McMurray would move into a management role.

Daniel SuarezWith reports stating that Martin Truex Jr. will go to Joe Gibbs Racing and drive the No. 19, Suarez would be looking for a ride. He said Sept. 21 that “we’re talking to a lot of people.”

Martin Truex Jr.Reigning series champion has not announced a ride for 2019 with the Sept. 4 news that Furniture Row Racing is shutting down after this season. Truex, though, is expected to move to the No. 19 at Joe Gibbs Racing and replace Daniel Suarez.

XFINITY SERIES

ANNOUNCED RIDES FOR 2019

1: Noah Gragson will take over this ride at JR Motorsports for Elliott Sadler, who is stepping away after this season. 

Daniel Hemric to drive in Cup in 2019 for Richard Childress Racing

By Dustin LongSep 28, 2018, 2:20 PM EDT
CONCORD, N.C. — Daniel Hemric will move up to the Cup Series and drive Richard Childress Racing’s No. 31 car next season, the team announced Friday at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Hemric is in his second season running for RCR’s Xfinity program. He is in the Xfinity playoffs. Hemric replaces Ryan Newman, who will drive for Roush Fenway Racing next season

MORE: Daniel Hemric’s journey aided by loyal mechanic

Hemric’s announcement came less than three hours after JTG Daugherty Racing announced it has hired Xfinity driver Ryan Preece to take over the No. 47 Cup car next year.

The 27-year-old Hemric is set to make his second career Cup start this weekend in the No. 8 for RCR. He drove the car 32nd-place finish at Richmond in April. Hemric made the Xfinity playoffs last year, advancing to the championship finale in Miami. He finished fourth in the points. 

“He has all the talent it takes to win,” car owner Richard Childress said. “He will be a winner.”

Sponsorship for Hemric’s car will be announced at a later date.