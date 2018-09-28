Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Dustin Long

Friday crash and spin report for the Charlotte Roval

By Daniel McFadinSep 28, 2018, 4:35 PM EDT
It was a busy day at Charlotte Motor Speedway with three practice sessions on the new Roval course.

It was especially busy for crew members who have to fix car bodies.

Here’s a look at what took place in each practice session on the new road course.

Cup practice

The session was plagued by multiple incidents, with most coming in the first 10 minutes of the 50-minute session.

Aric Almirola backed into the Turn 3 wall about 3 minutes and 25 minutes into it. His team was able to make repairs.

Bubba Wallace spun twice and then a third time halfway through the session. Denny Hamlin suffered splitter damage from running over the rumble strips in the backstretch chicane.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.  wrecked between Turns 4 and 5 in the infield, but his team made repairs.

Jeffrey Earnhardt and Dillon each spun off track about 12 minutes and 30 seconds into the session.

Ryan Blaney‘s team had to repair his left front fender after the No. 12 Ford nipped the tire barrier at the exit of the backstrech chicaneStanton Barrett spun on the frontstretch 18 minutes into the session.

Dillon had significant damage to his left front from hitting the same spot in the final minute of the session, but the team was able to make repairs.

Kyle BuschKyle LarsonRegan SmithJustin MarksAJ Allmendingerand David Ragan had lap times disallowed during the session for not running the full course. That also results in a pass-through penalty.

First Xfinity practice

The session was red flagged after 28 minutes when J.J. Yeley crashed nose-first into the Turn 1 tire barrier.

Christopher Bell spun exiting Turn 3 with about 8 minutes and 30 seconds left in the session. He hit a tire barrier with the right side his car.

Final Xfinity practice

Ryan Preece‘s car was unharmed in a spin in the frontstretch chicane about six minutes into the session.

Spencer Gallagher spun between Turns 1 and 2 in the closing minutes of the session with no contact.

Tanner Berryhill had to serve a pass through penalty for not running the full course.

 

Silly Season: Two Xfinity drivers moving up to Cup in 2019

By Dustin LongSep 28, 2018, 3:18 PM EDT
Ryan Preece and Daniel Hemric announced hours apart Friday at Charlotte Motor Speedway that they will move up to the Cup Series next season.

Hemric was asked what it meant that both drivers, who had modest financial backing, had announced Cup rides on the same day.

“Everybody says that the path of how we got here might not have been ideal,” Hemric said. “At the end of the day, you did whatever you could with what you had. To any racer out there that thinks it can’t be done, I think today is a huge step in that direction to show that it can be. Hopefully, it inspires some racers across the country to be able to continue to put one foot in front of the other and do the right things in life to hopefully align yourself with the right situation.”

Hemric will drive the No. 31 for Richard Childress Racing next year. Preece will drive the No. 47 with JTG Daugherty next season.

ANNOUNCED CUP RIDES FOR 2019

No. 6: Ryan Newman joins Roush Fenway Racing for next season (announcement made Sept. 22)

No. 31: Daniel Hemric moves up from Richard Childress Racing’s Xfinity program to drive this Cup car and replace Ryan Newman (announcement made Sept. 28)

No. 43: Bubba Wallace will remain with Richard Petty Motorsports through the 2020 season (announcement made July 28)

No. 47: JTG Daugherty hires Ryan Preece to replace AJ Allmendinger in this ride (announcement made Sept. 28)

CUP RIDES NOT YET ANNOUNCED FOR 2019

No. 1: The Associated Press reported Sept. 10 that car owner Chip Ganassi had offered Jamie McMurray a contract to drive in the 2019 Daytona 500 only and then move into a management position. Ganassi was awaiting McMurray’s decision. The move means the No. 1 will be open for 2019.

No. 23: Front Row Motorsports purchased the BK Racing team in bankruptcy court in August. Front Row needs the team to run the rest of the season to maintain the charter. After this season, Front Row can run a third car, lease this charter or sell this charter.

No. 32: Go Fas Racing is looking for a driver after Matt DiBenedetto’s announcement Sept. 7 that he won’t return to the team after this season.

No. 41: Kurt Busch signed a one-year deal in December to remain at Stewart-Haas Racing. He said Aug. 31 at Darlington that he has two contract offers for 2019 but did not reveal what teams they were from. Car owner Gene Haas said Sept. 16 that he had conversations with Daniel Suarez about the ride. Haas said the team was hopeful a driver could bring along some sponsorship money.

No. 95: Kasey Kahne announced Aug. 16 that he would not return for another full-time season. Also, this team has told Richard Childress Racing it won’t be a part of its technical alliance next year. Car owner Bob Leavine said Aug. 5 that “in our talking to the manufacturers this year, Toyota has been head-and-shoulders above the rest so far.”

DRIVERS WITHOUT ANNOUNCED PLANS FOR 2019

AJ Allmendinger: Won’t return to JTG Daugherty after this season. Road racing expert could find a place in IMSA if there are no viable options in Cup.

Trevor Bayne: 2011 Daytona 500 winner is looking for a ride after the Sept. 12 announcement he won’t return to Roush Fenway Racing in 2019. He told NBC Sports on Sept. 14 that he has been calling car owners looking for a ride and would look at any of NASCAR’s top three national series. 

Kurt Busch: 2004 champion’s contract expires after this season with Stewart-Haas Racing.

Matt DiBenedettoSaid he was betting on himself by leaving Go Fas Racing and looking to race elsewhere. While he would like a full-time ride, he would entertain a part-time ride in the Xfinity Series with a winning team, following what Ryan Preece has done.

Matt KensethHe told NBC Sports on Sept. 22 that there was no way he could devote the time and effort to run full-time while also raising four daughters age 9 and under. If he does any type of racing beyond this season, though, Kenseth said “it would be for Jack (Roush).”

Jamie McMurray: Although he has not revealed his plans, car owner Chip Ganassi told the AP that he had offered McMurray a contract for only the 2019 Daytona 500 before McMurray would move into a management role.

Daniel SuarezWith reports stating that Martin Truex Jr. will go to Joe Gibbs Racing and drive the No. 19, Suarez would be looking for a ride. He said Sept. 21 that “we’re talking to a lot of people.”

Martin Truex Jr.Reigning series champion has not announced a ride for 2019 with the Sept. 4 news that Furniture Row Racing is shutting down after this season. Truex, though, is expected to move to the No. 19 at Joe Gibbs Racing and replace Daniel Suarez.

XFINITY SERIES

ANNOUNCED RIDES FOR 2019

1: Noah Gragson will take over this ride at JR Motorsports for Elliott Sadler, who is stepping away after this season. 

Daniel Hemric to drive in Cup in 2019 for Richard Childress Racing

By Dustin LongSep 28, 2018, 2:20 PM EDT
CONCORD, N.C. — Daniel Hemric will move up to the Cup Series and drive Richard Childress Racing’s No. 31 car next season, the team announced Friday at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Hemric is in his second season running for RCR’s Xfinity program. He is in the Xfinity playoffs. Hemric replaces Ryan Newman, who will drive for Roush Fenway Racing next season

MORE: Daniel Hemric’s journey aided by loyal mechanic

Hemric’s announcement came less than three hours after JTG Daugherty Racing announced it has hired Xfinity driver Ryan Preece to take over the No. 47 Cup car next year.

The 27-year-old Hemric is set to make his second career Cup start this weekend in the No. 8 for RCR. He drove the car 32nd-place finish at Richmond in April. Hemric made the Xfinity playoffs last year, advancing to the championship finale in Miami. He finished fourth in the points. 

“He has all the talent it takes to win,” car owner Richard Childress said. “He will be a winner.”

Sponsorship for Hemric’s car will be announced at a later date.

Friday’s Xfinity practice report from the Charlotte Roval

By Daniel McFadinSep 28, 2018, 2:05 PM EDT
Daniel Hemric was fastest in the final Xfinity practice on the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval Friday, posting a top speed of 104.966 mph.

The top five was completed by Ryan Truex (103.657 mph), Cole Custer (103.300), Ty Majeski (103.273) and Justin Allgaier (102.936).

Matt Tifft, Kaz Grala and Michael Annett each recorded the most laps with 20.

Of the five drivers who made 10-lap run, Grala had the best average at 101.414 mph.

Ryan Preece spun without contact six minutes into the session in the frontstretch chicane.

Spencer Gallagher also had a harmless spin about 43 minutes into the session.

Click here for the speed chart.

First practice

Austin Cindric was fastest in the first of two practice sessions Friday for tomorrow’s Xfinity Series race on the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course.

Cindric, who was also fastest in Thursday’s first practice session, posted a top speed of 104.636 mph.

The top five was completed by Daniel Hemric (104.479 mph), Alex Labbe (104.479), Ryan Preece (103.838) and Justin Allgaier (103.503).

Katherine Legge, Justin Marks and Tyler Reddick recorded the most laps with 19.

The session was red flagged after 28 minutes for J.J. Yeley crashing nose-first into the Turn 1 tire barrier.

Christopher Bell spun exiting Turn 3 with about 8 minutes and 30 seconds left in the session. He hit a tire barrier with the right side his car.

Click here for the practice report.

Kyle Busch fastest in first Cup practice on Roval

By Daniel McFadinSep 28, 2018, 1:17 PM EDT
Kyle Busch finished the first practice session for Sunday’s Cup race on the Charlotte road course with the top speed of 106.397 mph.

The top five was completed by Erik Jones (106.382 mph), Joey Logano (106.122), Daniel Hemric (106.081) and Clint Bowyer (106.012).

Austin Dillon (25th fastest) and Bubba Wallace (33rd) recorded the most laps with 16 each.

Wallace was the only driver to make a 10-lap run.

The session was plagued by multiple incidents, with most coming in the first 10 minutes of the 50-minute session.

Aric Almirola backed into the Turn 3 wall about 3 minutes and 25 minutes into it. His team was able to make repairs.

Wallace spun twice and then a third time halfway through the session. Denny Hamlin suffered splitter damage from running over the rumble strips in the backstretch chicane.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wrecked in-between Turns 4 and 5 in the infield, leading the team to make repairs.

Jeffrey Earnhardt and Dillon each spun off track about 12 minutes and 30 seconds into the session.

Dustin Long

Stanton Barrett spun on the frontstretch 18 minutes into the session.

Ryan Blaney‘s team had to repair his left-front fender after the No. 12 Ford nipped the tire barrier at the exit of the backstrech chicane.

Dillon had significant damage to his left front from hitting the same spot in the final minute of the session.

Both Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, Regan Smith, Justin Marks, AJ Allmendinger and David Ragan had lap times disallowed during the session for not running the full course. That also results in a pass-through penalty.

Click here for the practice report.

 