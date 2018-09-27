Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Xfinity practice report at Charlotte Roval

By Dustin LongSep 27, 2018, 1:05 PM EDT
CONCORD, N.C. – Austin Cindric posted the fastest lap in the first of two optional Xfinity practices Thursday at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.

Cindric topped the field with a lap of 102.603 mph.

He was followed by Daniel Hemric (101.495 mph), Ryan Truex (101.139), Ryan Preece (101.075) and Justin Marks (101.022).

Matt Tifft was sixth on the speed chart with a lap of 100.902 mph. He was followed by Elliott Sadler (100.626 mph), Brendan Gaughan (100.601), Justin Allgaier (100.524) and Alex Labbe (100.490)

Twenty-five cars ran at least one lap in the session.

There were no cautions for incidents on track. Spencer Gallagher had damage to the right rear of his car. His team pulled out the backup car.

Ryan Reed ran the most laps in the two-hour session that was interrupted by moisture on track. Reed ran 21 laps. Michael Annett ran 20 laps. Tyler Reddick ran 17 laps. Teams will have another practice. The track will be open from 2-4 p.m. ET. Teams will have two practices on Friday before they race on Saturday (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Tifft said the course is challenging. He said the infield section reminded him of the back section at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. He said he ran most of that infield course section on the Roval in second gear.

He also said the backstretch chicane is attention grabbing.

“You go in so hard and use up all the curbs there and you’re jumping curbs right,” he said. “Right now with the blue curbs (which are larger), you are probably going to just pull out the transmission because they’re so stacked so high right there it’s going to be dangerous for the cars. That’s a little bit strange.

“The entry off the oval to the frontstretch chicane … the transitions there are pretty interesting. I had to pass a slower car getting through there. That’s the part I think that is going to be interesting when we do start working in traffic. There are so many awkward spots on this track that it’s going to put drivers in a really tight position to try to get around those guys. I think it’s going to be a race of attrition and trying to make sure you get yourself in the right spot because if you catch anybody in the wrong spot, there’s just not really that many places to get around somebody, you’re just kind of stuck.”

Tifft also said Turns 3, 4, 5, 6 on the infield portion of the course remained slick. The track had run the tire dragon in those sections only but Tifft said morning rain made those areas slick.

Aaron Burns/Charlotte Motor Speedway
By Nate RyanSep 27, 2018, 1:00 PM EDT
CONCORD, N.C. – What would it take to put a racing legend behind the wheel on Charlotte Motor Speedway’s new road course?

For Mario Andretti, it was fulfilling a simple request: A high-performance car with a highly limited production run.

Fortunately, Speedway Motorsports Inc. CEO Marcus Smith’s family is in the business of selling cars as well as racing them, so procuring a 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder Hybrid was easier than it might have been for many.

“My brother happened to have one,” Smith said on this week’s episode of the NASCAR on NBC Podcast. “Listen, that is crazy. I haven’t driven that car. I’m afraid to drive that car. It’s a $1 million car. They only made 918 of them.

“I said, ‘I’m not driving but I’ll check.’ My brothers both said, ‘Yeah, let’s do it. Mario!’ ”

Andretti, a veteran of famous road courses around the world as a 1978 Formula One champion (as well as a winner of the Indianapolis 500 and Daytona 500, the only driver to capture all three), toured the Roval in a March 2017 session. According to the track, Andretti reached a top speed at 177 mph in the 887-horsepower car.

“My brother David rode along with Mario which was extremely brave and crazy at the same time,” Smith said. “David made the mistake of asking Mario not to push too hard, which he did the opposite. This is just a super car. Before he drove it, Mario said, ‘I’ll drive it and give you feedback. If I like it, I’ll tell everybody else. If I don’t, I won’t tell anybody but you.’”

The track earned a seal of approval from Andretti, who told Smith the course was much better than he’d anticipated (“he was really surprised by the elevation changes and the camber in the turns”) and also offered two pieces of advice:

–An enhanced infield camping area because “that’s what all the great road courses in Europe have. An area where all the fans are right in the middle, and it makes it a lot more fun,” Smith said Andretti told him. The track has added pedestrian walkover bridges to provide more vantage points on the 17-turn, 2.28-mile layout.

–A chicane on the backstretch to reduce speeds. That was added after Cup drivers confirmed Andretti’s suggestion in other test sessions last year. “Mario said, ‘You’re going too fast,’” Smith said. “I said, ‘You sound like a driver!’ He said, ‘No, you need that chicane.’ That was in my mind.

“And we came back from testing and they said if we don’t have a chicane, we’ll make the tires so hard that it won’t be good on the infield road course, which may not be the best choice. We added the chicane, which works out fine, allows more competitive passing and you get another passing point on the track.”

During the podcast, Smith also discusses:

–The origins of moving the fall race at Charlotte Motor Speedway’s 1.5-mile oval to a road course;

–his reactions to Cup drivers feeling daunted by the layout;

–why he believes road courses are the new short tracks.

To listen to the NASCAR on NBC Podcast, click on the embed above, or you can download the episodes at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Play or wherever you get your podcasts.

Warrant issued against Jordan Anderson for possession of stolen motor vehicle

Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images
By Dustin LongSep 27, 2018, 11:11 AM EDT
The Rowan County (N.C.) Sheriff’s office stated Thursday that it has an outstanding warrant against Camping World Truck Series driver Jordan Anderson for possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s report stated that Anderson was to have turned himself in on Sept. 20 but has yet to do so.

NASCAR issued a statement Thursday: “We are aware of a law enforcement matter involving a NASCAR member, and continue to gather facts. We will remain in contact with the authorities as their process continues.”

The charge stems from an investigation that began Sept. 7 when the Rowan County Sheriff’s office looked into the larceny of a race truck from 804 Performance Road. The report states that a race truck located at Robert Newling’s shop was to have damage from a race repaired. The report states that Newling sold the truck, even though it did not belong to him, to Anderson.

The report states that investigators were able to determine that Anderson had reason to believe the truck he purchased from Newling was stolen.

The report states that investigators attempted to get the truck back from Anderson but he refused to surrender it. The report states that Anderson was made aware of an outstanding warrant and obtained legal counsel.

Newling was charged and arrested for felony larceny of a motor vehicle. He has a court date Nov. 21.

The incident report from Sept. 7 lists NASCAR driver Mike Harmon as the owner. The truck’s value is listed as $12,500.

Anderson ranks 16th in the Camping World Truck Series points after finishing 20th at Las Vegas. He has 74 career Truck Series starts since his debut in 2014. He competed in 13 Xfinity races from 2015-17.

Request for comments have been made to Anderson and his attorney. Neither have responded to NBC Sports at this time. Anderson is expected to issue a comment.

 

NASCAR America Fantasy League: 10 Best on road courses in last three seasons

Photo by Bob Leverone/Getty Images
By Dan BeaverSep 27, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
One part oval, one part road course, the Charlotte Roval is a hybrid. It is not just that it combines two distinctly different track types, but it also has characteristics of both Sonoma Raceway and Watkins Glen International. The interior section of the track is technical and tight like Sonoma. The oval portion will allow drivers to get a full head of steam and separate from the competition.

Furthermore, there are choke points in the course that are going to be trouble on restarts. If two drivers get together in some of the narrow canyons that distinguish the infield portion of the course, the path could be completely blocked.

In the best of circumstances, road courses can be wild cards. The Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway is going to be almost impossible to predict, so don’t get too emotionally invested in your NASCAR America Fantasy Live roster. There is always next week and the Monster Mile.

1. Kyle Busch (three-year average on road courses: 5.50) Playoff
Busch is a triple threat. He has the longest active streak of road course top 10s (eight), is coming off a victory last week at Richmond and is highly motivated to win on the Charlotte Roval to keep his record of winning on every track alive.

2. Denny Hamlin (three-year average on road courses: 5.67) Playoff
Hamlin can advance to Round 2 of the playoffs on points, but it is highly unlikely given his deficit and the drivers he needs to pass. That means nothing less than a win is going to be acceptable to the No. 11 team. Hamlin won the 2016 race at the Glen and finished second at Sonoma that same year. This season has not been as kind with a 10th at Sonoma and a 13th at the Glen after winning the pole.

3. Kurt Busch (three-year average on road courses: 8.17) Playoff
Busch’s best asset in 2018 has been the team’s consistency. That is also true of his results on road courses in the past six years. Since 2013, he has not finished worse than 12th. He has not won on this track type in that span, but he came close at Sonoma in 2015 with a second-place finish to his brother Kyle.

4. Martin Truex Jr. (three-year average on road courses: 8.83) Playoff
If Truex’s team is going to unravel, it is unlikely to happen this week. He has been the strongest contender in the last three road course races with a pair of victories and a second-place finish. If not for an engine failure at Sonoma last year, he would likely have a six-race, top-10 streak going and would be much higher in the rankings.

5. Daniel Suarez (three-year average on road courses: 9.50 in four starts) non-Playoff
Fantasy players do not yet know whether Sonoma or the Glen will be more predictive of a driver’s finish at Charlotte. Suarez has been much better at the Glen than Sonoma in his two seasons of Cup competition with a pair of top fives to his credit.

MORE: Bank of America Roval 400 cheat sheet

6. Chase Elliott (three-year average on road courses: 9.50) Playoff
Elliott has gotten progressively better on road courses. As a rookie, he finished 21st and 13th at Sonoma and the Glen respectively. Last year, he was eighth and 13th. So far in 2018, he’s swept the top five and scored his first career win at the Glen. He sits above the cutoff line to  advance to the second round of the playoffs and cannot afford to make any mistakes. That might keep him from gambling, which could be a good thing if he salvages a top-10 finish.

7. Brad Keselowski (three-year average on road courses: 9.50) Playoff
Keselowski has a three-year average that places him in the top 10, but his record does not necessarily recommend the No. 2. A pair of third-place finishes at the Glen in 2016 and Sonoma last year skews his average positively. His other four efforts on road courses in the past three years ended in results of 13th or worse.

8. Kevin Harvick (three-year average on road courses: 11.00) Playoff
One might be tempted to ignore Harvick’s three-year average on road courses because they are skewed by two bad results. He sustained crash damage in back-to-back races at the Glen in 2016 and ’17, but given his comments at the end of the Richmond race last week – that he was “terrified” of the Roval – there is a real possibility that he could get swept into yet another accident.

9. Alex Bowman (three-year average on road courses: 11.50 in two starts) Playoff
Bowman’s two road course starts this year are the only time in six career efforts that he finished among the top 25 on this track type. Granted, his equipment was not as strong in 2014 and 2015 as what he has, but there is simply not enough data for fantasy owners to make an informed decision.

10. Erik Jones (three-year average on road courses: 11.75 in four starts) Playoff
Jones has gotten progressively better in four Cup road course starts. He struggled to finish 25th in his rookie year at Sonoma, but backed that up with a top 10 at the Glen. This year, he finished seventh at Sonoma and fifth at the Glen. In order to be in a position to capitalize on prospective misfortune for the other playoff contenders, he is going to need to finish in or near the top 10.

Other Notable non-Playoff Drivers

12. Jamie McMurray (three-year average on road courses: 15.50) non-Playoff
McMurray has a bit of a reputation as a strong road course racer. One reason for that is a Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona victory on another hybrid road and oval course. In stock cars, he has been less predictable with only seven top 10s in 32 starts (21.9 percent). He should still be considered a top pick in the NASCAR Fantasy Live game among non-playoff contenders because six of his last seven road course starts ended in results of 17th or better.

14. William Byron (three-year average on road courses: 16.50 in two starts) non-Playoff
Byron will have a great set of notes from which to work this week. Hendrick Motorsports fields great equipment on the road course as evidenced by Elliott’s win at the Glen. The No. 24 team had a strong run there as well with an eighth-place finish.

16. Ryan Newman (three-year average on road courses: 17.83) non-Playoff
The best thing to be said about Newman is that he will probably go the distance this week. In 34 races at Sonoma and Watkins Glen, he failed to finish on the lead lap just three times. On two other occasions, he finished one lap down to the leaders. He has failed to complete a road course race only once in his career, which suggests he has a knack for keeping his nose clean.

Bonus Picks

Pole Winner: Kyle Larson has won the last two poles at Sonoma, so his mastery of the technical portion of the Charlotte Roval is liable to put him near the front of the pack. If a player is looking for a dark horse, AJ Allmendinger swept the two road courses in 2015 and is going to be highly motivated to run well after this week’s announcement that he and JTG-Daugherty will be parting ways.

Segment Winners: Predicting segment winners on road courses in almost impossible. In order to set themselves up for the final stage of the race, teams have been getting their service before pit road closes and foregoing stage victories. Even so, Truex stands head and shoulders above the remainder of the field with two stage wins and 44 points earned at Sonoma and Watkins Glen in the past two years.

For more Fantasy NASCAR coverage, check out Rotoworld.com and follow Dan Beaver (@FantasyRace) on Twitter.

NASCAR’s weekend schedule for Charlotte Roval

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinSep 27, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
This weekend is a big one for NASCAR with the inaugural Cup and Xfinity races on the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course.

It’s a slightly longer weekend with two optional Xfinity practices scheduled Thursday.

Here’s the full weekend schedule with TV and radio info.

(All times are Eastern)

Thursday, Sept. 27

9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. – First optional practice (No TV)

2 – 4 p.m. – Final optional practice (No TV)

Friday, Sept. 28

9 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Cup garage open

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

12:05 – 12:55 p.m. – Cup practice (NBCSN)

1:05 – 1:55 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

3:05 – 3:55 – Xfinity final practice (NBCSN)

4:45 p.m. – Cup qualifying; multi-car/two rounds (NBCSN, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, Sept. 29

8 a.m. -Xfinity garage opens

9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. – Cup garage open

11 – 11:50 a.m. – Cup practice (NBC Sports app)

12:10 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying; multi-car/two rounds (CNBC)

1:15 – Driver-crew chief meeting

1:30 – 2:20 p.m. – Final Cup practice (CNBC)

2:30 – Driver introductions

3 p.m. – Xfinity Drive for the Cure 200; 55 laps/125.1 miles (NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, Sept. 30

8:30 a.m. – Cup garage opens

Noon – Driver-Crew Chief meeting

1:20 p.m. – Driver introductions

2 p.m. – Bank of America Roval 400; 109 laps/248.52 miles (NBC, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)