Photo by Josh Hedges/Getty Images

Racing community celebrates Kyle Larson’s wedding

By Dustin LongSep 27, 2018, 4:15 PM EDT
Kyle Larson and Katelyn Sweet were married Wednesday night.

Larson and Sweet were engaged Dec. 22, 2017. Sweet is the sister of Brad Sweet, who competes with the World of Outlaws sprint car circuit.

The couple has two children. Son Owen was born Dec. 22, 2014. Daughter Audrey Layne Larson was born May 7, 2018.

 

View this post on Instagram

❤️❤️ Husband and Wife! #sweetforlarson

A post shared by Katelyn Larson (@mrs_katelynlarson) on

 

NASCAR America at 5 p.m.: Looking ahead to the Charlotte Roval

NBCSN
By Dustin LongSep 27, 2018, 4:45 PM EDT
Today’s NASCAR America airs from 5 – 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Marty Snider hosts and is joined by Dale Jarrett and Steve Letarte on today’s show as they look ahead to this weekend’s racing at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. Dave Burns reports from the track.

On today’s show:

  • The most anticipated weekend of the season has arrived! The Xfinity Series opened proceedings on the Charlotte Roval with a pair of practice sessions today. Dave Burns was at the track and interviewed several of the Xfinity Series championship contenders as they tried to get a grip on this 17-turn oval/road course hybrid.

 

  • Sirius XM NASCAR Radio’s Pete Pistone will join the show to discuss fans’ excitement for this weekend’s Playoff races. Also on Pete’s mind: NASCAR drivers and teams lending a hand to those in need following the devastating impact of Hurricane Florence.

 

  • And how do you pick a NASCAR Fantasy Live team for an all-new track, anyway? Marty, DJ and Steve are gonna try! Follow their lead at your own risk…

 

If you can't catch today's show on TV, watch it online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

NASCAR finalizing 2019 rules package for Cup

By Dustin LongSep 27, 2018, 3:12 PM EDT
NASCAR confirmed to NBC Sports on Thursday that it is finalizing details of the 2019 Cup rules package, which is expected to be announced next week.

The rules package will have elements of what was run in the All-Star Race in May, but restrictor plates will not be a part of the package.

Instead, tapered spacers will be used to regulate horsepower. NASCAR also will legislate the use of aero ducts. About half of the races are expected to use this type of package.

The package goes away from the low downforce approach the sport has headed in recent years.

“To me it was more what the drivers and the crew chiefs thought about it,” car owner Tony Stewart told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on Thursday. “Ultimately, from the owner’s standpoint what does it cost to do that. There’s much more to it than what the fans realize as far as doing a package like that. Now, you’re developing a motor for that package. All three manufacturers have to worry about development costs for motors. The cars have different things you have to do to them, which that is not the huge expense. The motor side of it is the biggest piece.:”

NASCAR and teams tried a new aero package at the All-Star Race that featured aero ducts to push air from the front of the car through the wheel well to create a bigger wake behind it, a 6-inch high spoiler, and a 2014-style splitter that was done to balance the front of the car with the changes made to the rear spoiler.

“I thought the race looked decent from my perspective,’’ Denny Hamlin said after the All-Star Race. “Maybe it could use some refinement but overall if the fans or the stakeholders believe they saw a good race, then we can work on it from here. I’m not really opposed to anything, really.’’

Car owners Richard Childress and Roger Penske both said in May that they’d be willing to try try the package used in the All-Star Race in other races this season. NASCAR decided not to add the package for any other races this season in Cup.

 

 

 

Xfinity practice report at Charlotte Roval

Getty Images
By Dustin LongSep 27, 2018, 1:05 PM EDT
CONCORD, N.C. – Cole Custer topped the field in Thursday’s second Xfinity practice at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.

The two-hour session was stopped 20 minutes early because of severe weather in the area.

Custer posted a lap of 103.223 mph. He was followed by Austin Cindric (102.896 mph), Tyler Reddick (102.895), Daniel Hemric (102.759) and Justin Allgaier (102.708).

Chase Briscoe ran the most laps in the session at 26. Custer ran 25 laps. Reddick ran 24 laps.

Thirty cars ran at least a lap in the session.

Allgaier had the best average over 10 consecutive laps at 102.034 mph. He was one of only four drivers to run 10 consecutive laps. Cindric was next at 102.004 mph.

First Practice

Austin Cindric posted the fastest lap in the first of two optional Xfinity practices Thursday at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.

Cindric topped the field with a lap of 102.603 mph.

He was followed by Daniel Hemric (101.495 mph), Ryan Truex (101.139), Ryan Preece (101.075) and Justin Marks (101.022).

Matt Tifft was sixth on the speed chart with a lap of 100.902 mph. He was followed by Elliott Sadler (100.626 mph), Brendan Gaughan (100.601), Justin Allgaier (100.524) and Alex Labbe (100.490)

Twenty-five cars ran at least one lap in the session.

There were no cautions for incidents on track. Spencer Gallagher had damage to the right rear of his car. His team pulled out the backup car.

Ryan Reed ran the most laps in the two-hour session that was interrupted by moisture on track. Reed ran 21 laps. Michael Annett ran 20 laps. Tyler Reddick ran 17 laps. Teams will have another practice. The track will be open from 2-4 p.m. ET. Teams will have two practices on Friday before they race on Saturday (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Tifft said the course is challenging. He said the infield section reminded him of the back section at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. He said he ran most of that infield course section on the Roval in second gear.

He also said the backstretch chicane is attention grabbing.

“You go in so hard and use up all the curbs there and you’re jumping curbs right,” he said. “Right now with the blue curbs (which are larger), you are probably going to just pull out the transmission because they’re so stacked so high right there it’s going to be dangerous for the cars. That’s a little bit strange.

“The entry off the oval to the frontstretch chicane … the transitions there are pretty interesting. I had to pass a slower car getting through there. That’s the part I think that is going to be interesting when we do start working in traffic. There are so many awkward spots on this track that it’s going to put drivers in a really tight position to try to get around those guys. I think it’s going to be a race of attrition and trying to make sure you get yourself in the right spot because if you catch anybody in the wrong spot, there’s just not really that many places to get around somebody, you’re just kind of stuck.”

Tifft also said Turns 3, 4, 5, 6 on the infield portion of the course remained slick. The track had run the tire dragon in those sections only but Tifft said morning rain made those areas slick.

Podcast: Mario Andretti and the rare car he requested for the Roval

Aaron Burns/Charlotte Motor Speedway
By Nate RyanSep 27, 2018, 1:00 PM EDT
CONCORD, N.C. – What would it take to put a racing legend behind the wheel on Charlotte Motor Speedway’s new road course?

For Mario Andretti, it was fulfilling a simple request: A high-performance car with a highly limited production run.

Fortunately, Speedway Motorsports Inc. CEO Marcus Smith’s family is in the business of selling cars as well as racing them, so procuring a 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder Hybrid was easier than it might have been for many.

“My brother happened to have one,” Smith said on this week’s episode of the NASCAR on NBC Podcast. “Listen, that is crazy. I haven’t driven that car. I’m afraid to drive that car. It’s a $1 million car. They only made 918 of them.

“I said, ‘I’m not driving but I’ll check.’ My brothers both said, ‘Yeah, let’s do it. Mario!’ ”

Andretti, a veteran of famous road courses around the world as a 1978 Formula One champion (as well as a winner of the Indianapolis 500 and Daytona 500, the only driver to capture all three), toured the Roval in a March 2017 session. According to the track, Andretti reached a top speed at 177 mph in the 887-horsepower car.

“My brother David rode along with Mario which was extremely brave and crazy at the same time,” Smith said. “David made the mistake of asking Mario not to push too hard, which he did the opposite. This is just a super car. Before he drove it, Mario said, ‘I’ll drive it and give you feedback. If I like it, I’ll tell everybody else. If I don’t, I won’t tell anybody but you.’”

The track earned a seal of approval from Andretti, who told Smith the course was much better than he’d anticipated (“he was really surprised by the elevation changes and the camber in the turns”) and also offered two pieces of advice:

–An enhanced infield camping area because “that’s what all the great road courses in Europe have. An area where all the fans are right in the middle, and it makes it a lot more fun,” Smith said Andretti told him. The track has added pedestrian walkover bridges to provide more vantage points on the 17-turn, 2.28-mile layout.

–A chicane on the backstretch to reduce speeds. That was added after Cup drivers confirmed Andretti’s suggestion in other test sessions last year. “Mario said, ‘You’re going too fast,’” Smith said. “I said, ‘You sound like a driver!’ He said, ‘No, you need that chicane.’ That was in my mind.

“And we came back from testing and they said if we don’t have a chicane, we’ll make the tires so hard that it won’t be good on the infield road course, which may not be the best choice. We added the chicane, which works out fine, allows more competitive passing and you get another passing point on the track.”

During the podcast, Smith also discusses:

–The origins of moving the fall race at Charlotte Motor Speedway’s 1.5-mile oval to a road course;

–his reactions to Cup drivers feeling daunted by the layout;

–why he believes road courses are the new short tracks.

To listen to the NASCAR on NBC Podcast, click on the embed above, or you can download the episodes at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Play or wherever you get your podcasts.