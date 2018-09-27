Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America: Has Jimmie Johnson lost his Superman cape?

By Dan BeaverSep 27, 2018, 9:27 PM EDT
When Jimmie Johnson won five consecutive championships from 2006 through 2010, he was dubbed Superman. He added a sixth title in 2013 and a seventh in 2016, tying Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Richard Petty for the most at seven. After that championship, it seemed inevitable that he would earn an eighth.

But, for all his success Johnson has mostly struggled since NASCAR employed the knockout style playoff in 2014. That year, he finished 11th in the standings and with the exception of his title in 2016, he has not finished better than 10th with the current format.

Now, it seems that Superman may have lost his cape.

Johnson enters the Round 1 elimination race 14th in the standings – six points below the cutoff line.

Will Johnson advance to the next round?

“Nope,” said NASCAR America analyst Steve Letarte. “I’d love to get the seven-time champ into the next round, but when I look at his road course numbers: he’s 0 for 6 for a top 10 in the last six road course races.”

In addition to being shut out of the top 10 in his last six road course tries, he has not scored a top five on this track type since 2012. That year, he finished fifth at Sonoma and was third at the Glen.

“I think experience may be the thing on his side,” Dale Jarrett said.

Even so, “I don’t think that he makes it in,” Jarrett continued. “And as crazy as this may sound though, I think that this Roval actually gives him a better chance than if they were racing the mile-and-half oval the way that they’ve performed this year.”

Letarte also believes that Johnson’s experience might possibly be his saving grace.

“The only window of hope is his experience will get him through if it is a chaotic race with a lot of accidents,” Letarte said. “But if everyone kind of minds their ‘p’s’ and ‘q’s’ and stays on track, I just don’t think they have the raw speed to drive up there and contend for the points he needs.”

Chaos has not been kind to Johnson in 2018, however. He retired on lap 59 of the Daytona 500 after being involved in an accident. He finished 35th at Texas in April when he was one of seven drivers who crashed on Lap 179, and he failed to finish the second Daytona race in July with a 23rd.

NASCAR America: Denny Hamlin, Erik Jones may struggle to advance in the playoffs

By Dan BeaverSep 27, 2018, 7:38 PM EDT
With one race remaining in Round 1 of the 2018 NASCAR playoffs, the four drivers outside of 12th are in jeopardy of being eliminated from championship contention. Three of these drivers were originally picked by NASCAR America analyst Steve Letarte and Dale Jarrett to go further.

Denny Hamlin is 16th in the standings, 29 points behind the cutoff. Erik Jones is 21 points in arrears and Clint Bowyer is four points behind.

On Thursday’s edition of NASCAR America, Letarte and Jarrett weighed the odds that these drivers could overcome their deficit.

“I don’t think (Hamlin) can make up 29 points,” Letarte said. “I think his playoff is coming to an end. That’s probably my biggest shock.”

Jarrett was a little less surprised that Hamlin finds himself on the outside looking in.

“I didn’t have Denny going all that far unless they made a lot of changes and got their cars better during races,” Jarrett said. “They found speed, but that speed’s not translating to good finishes.”

Hamlin has a mathematical chance to get into Round 2. Coming to a race that many feel is going to be a wild card, that might be all it takes. If Hamlin can earn points in both stages and pull out a top-five finish, he will put pressure on the drivers on the positive side of the bubble.

Likewise, Jones has a big hole from which to climb. This is his first playoff appearance and his lack of experience could impede his progress.

“I’m one that had Erik Jones going a long way in my playoffs – to the Championship Four,” Jarrett said. “So that was a little bit of a surprise to me that his first two races – and obviously the one at Vegas, he got caught up in someone else’s problems, but seeing him sitting there with a pretty insurmountable points deficit. Sunday, I think is going to be pretty difficult.”

Letarte and Jarrett both believe that Bowyer can make up his four points.

Bowyer finds himself outside the top 12 because he has lost momentum in the past several races.

“Bowyer? You expect him to run well, but you just never know,” Letarte said. “Bowyer’s kind of a streaky driver … he kind of got on a cold streak.”

Even so, Letarte thinks Bowyer has the strength of will to advance.

Jarrett agrees. Bowyer’s 23rd-place finish at Vegas came because he was involved in an accident late in the race. He finished 10th at Richmond.

If Bowyer advances, Letarte thinks the battle for the last playoff spot will come down to Austin Dillon or Alex Bowman.

NASCAR America at 5 p.m.: Looking ahead to the Charlotte Roval

NBCSN
By Dustin LongSep 27, 2018, 4:45 PM EDT
Today’s NASCAR America airs from 5 – 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Marty Snider hosts and is joined by Dale Jarrett and Steve Letarte on today’s show as they look ahead to this weekend’s racing at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. Dave Burns reports from the track.

On today’s show:

  • The most anticipated weekend of the season has arrived! The Xfinity Series opened proceedings on the Charlotte Roval with a pair of practice sessions today. Dave Burns was at the track and interviewed several of the Xfinity Series championship contenders as they tried to get a grip on this 17-turn oval/road course hybrid.

 

  • Sirius XM NASCAR Radio’s Pete Pistone will join the show to discuss fans’ excitement for this weekend’s Playoff races. Also on Pete’s mind: NASCAR drivers and teams lending a hand to those in need following the devastating impact of Hurricane Florence.

 

  • And how do you pick a NASCAR Fantasy Live team for an all-new track, anyway? Marty, DJ and Steve are gonna try! Follow their lead at your own risk…

 

Racing community celebrates Kyle Larson’s wedding

Photo by Josh Hedges/Getty Images
By Dustin LongSep 27, 2018, 4:15 PM EDT
Kyle Larson and Katelyn Sweet were married Wednesday night.

Larson and Sweet were engaged Dec. 22, 2017. Sweet is the sister of Brad Sweet, who competes with the World of Outlaws sprint car circuit.

The couple has two children. Son Owen was born Dec. 22, 2014. Daughter Audrey Layne Larson was born May 7, 2018.

 

❤️❤️ Husband and Wife! #sweetforlarson

NASCAR finalizing 2019 rules package for Cup

By Dustin LongSep 27, 2018, 3:12 PM EDT
NASCAR confirmed to NBC Sports on Thursday that it is finalizing details of the 2019 Cup rules package, which is expected to be announced next week.

The rules package will have elements of what was run in the All-Star Race in May, but restrictor plates will not be a part of the package.

Instead, tapered spacers will be used to regulate horsepower. NASCAR also will legislate the use of aero ducts. About half of the races are expected to use this type of package.

The package goes away from the low downforce approach the sport has headed in recent years.

“To me it was more what the drivers and the crew chiefs thought about it,” car owner Tony Stewart told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on Thursday. “Ultimately, from the owner’s standpoint what does it cost to do that. There’s much more to it than what the fans realize as far as doing a package like that. Now, you’re developing a motor for that package. All three manufacturers have to worry about development costs for motors. The cars have different things you have to do to them, which that is not the huge expense. The motor side of it is the biggest piece.:”

NASCAR and teams tried a new aero package at the All-Star Race that featured aero ducts to push air from the front of the car through the wheel well to create a bigger wake behind it, a 6-inch high spoiler, and a 2014-style splitter that was done to balance the front of the car with the changes made to the rear spoiler.

“I thought the race looked decent from my perspective,’’ Denny Hamlin said after the All-Star Race. “Maybe it could use some refinement but overall if the fans or the stakeholders believe they saw a good race, then we can work on it from here. I’m not really opposed to anything, really.’’

Car owners Richard Childress and Roger Penske both said in May that they’d be willing to try the package used in the All-Star Race in other races this season. NASCAR decided not to add the package for any other races this season in Cup.