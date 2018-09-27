Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America: Denny Hamlin, Erik Jones may struggle to advance in the playoffs

By Dan BeaverSep 27, 2018, 7:38 PM EDT
With one race remaining in Round 1 of the 2018 NASCAR playoffs, the four drivers outside of 12th are in jeopardy of being eliminated from championship contention. Three of these drivers were originally picked by NASCAR America analyst Steve Letarte and Dale Jarrett to go further.

Denny Hamlin is 16th in the standings, 29 points behind the cutoff. Erik Jones is 21 points in arrears and Clint Bowyer is four points behind.

On Thursday’s edition of NASCAR America, Letarte and Jarrett weighed the odds that these drivers could overcome their deficit.

“I don’t think (Hamlin) can make up 29 points,” Letarte said. “I think his playoff is coming to an end. That’s probably my biggest shock.”

Jarrett was a little less surprised that Hamlin finds himself on the outside looking in.

“I didn’t have Denny going all that far unless they made a lot of changes and got their cars better during races,” Jarrett said. “They found speed, but that speed’s not translating to good finishes.”

Hamlin has a mathematical chance to get into Round 2. Coming to a race that many feel is going to be a wild card, that might be all it takes. If Hamlin can earn points in both stages and pull out a top-five finish, he will put pressure on the drivers on the positive side of the bubble.

Likewise, Jones has a big hole from which to climb. This is his first playoff appearance and his lack of experience could impede his progress.

“I’m one that had Erik Jones going a long way in my playoffs – to the Championship Four,” Jarrett said. “So that was a little bit of a surprise to me that his first two races – and obviously the one at Vegas, he got caught up in someone else’s problems, but seeing him sitting there with a pretty insurmountable points deficit. Sunday, I think is going to be pretty difficult.”

Letarte and Jarrett both believe that Bowyer can make up his four points.

Bowyer finds himself outside the top 12 because he has lost momentum in the past several races.

“Bowyer? You expect him to run well, but you just never know,” Letarte said. “Bowyer’s kind of a streaky driver … he kind of got on a cold streak.”

Even so, Letarte thinks Bowyer has the strength of will to advance.

Jarrett agrees. Bowyer’s 23rd-place finish at Vegas came because he was involved in an accident late in the race. He finished 10th at Richmond.

If Bowyer advances, Letarte thinks the battle for the last playoff spot will come down to Austin Dillon or Alex Bowman.

NASCAR America at 5 p.m.: Looking ahead to the Charlotte Roval

NBCSN
By Dustin LongSep 27, 2018, 4:45 PM EDT
Today’s NASCAR America airs from 5 – 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Marty Snider hosts and is joined by Dale Jarrett and Steve Letarte on today’s show as they look ahead to this weekend’s racing at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. Dave Burns reports from the track.

On today’s show:

  • The most anticipated weekend of the season has arrived! The Xfinity Series opened proceedings on the Charlotte Roval with a pair of practice sessions today. Dave Burns was at the track and interviewed several of the Xfinity Series championship contenders as they tried to get a grip on this 17-turn oval/road course hybrid.

 

  • Sirius XM NASCAR Radio’s Pete Pistone will join the show to discuss fans’ excitement for this weekend’s Playoff races. Also on Pete’s mind: NASCAR drivers and teams lending a hand to those in need following the devastating impact of Hurricane Florence.

 

  • And how do you pick a NASCAR Fantasy Live team for an all-new track, anyway? Marty, DJ and Steve are gonna try! Follow their lead at your own risk…

 

Racing community celebrates Kyle Larson’s wedding

Photo by Josh Hedges/Getty Images
By Dustin LongSep 27, 2018, 4:15 PM EDT
Kyle Larson and Katelyn Sweet were married Wednesday night.

Larson and Sweet were engaged Dec. 22, 2017. Sweet is the sister of Brad Sweet, who competes with the World of Outlaws sprint car circuit.

The couple has two children. Son Owen was born Dec. 22, 2014. Daughter Audrey Layne Larson was born May 7, 2018.

 

NASCAR finalizing 2019 rules package for Cup

By Dustin LongSep 27, 2018, 3:12 PM EDT
NASCAR confirmed to NBC Sports on Thursday that it is finalizing details of the 2019 Cup rules package, which is expected to be announced next week.

The rules package will have elements of what was run in the All-Star Race in May, but restrictor plates will not be a part of the package.

Instead, tapered spacers will be used to regulate horsepower. NASCAR also will legislate the use of aero ducts. About half of the races are expected to use this type of package.

The package goes away from the low downforce approach the sport has headed in recent years.

“To me it was more what the drivers and the crew chiefs thought about it,” car owner Tony Stewart told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on Thursday. “Ultimately, from the owner’s standpoint what does it cost to do that. There’s much more to it than what the fans realize as far as doing a package like that. Now, you’re developing a motor for that package. All three manufacturers have to worry about development costs for motors. The cars have different things you have to do to them, which that is not the huge expense. The motor side of it is the biggest piece.:”

NASCAR and teams tried a new aero package at the All-Star Race that featured aero ducts to push air from the front of the car through the wheel well to create a bigger wake behind it, a 6-inch high spoiler, and a 2014-style splitter that was done to balance the front of the car with the changes made to the rear spoiler.

“I thought the race looked decent from my perspective,’’ Denny Hamlin said after the All-Star Race. “Maybe it could use some refinement but overall if the fans or the stakeholders believe they saw a good race, then we can work on it from here. I’m not really opposed to anything, really.’’

Car owners Richard Childress and Roger Penske both said in May that they’d be willing to try the package used in the All-Star Race in other races this season. NASCAR decided not to add the package for any other races this season in Cup.

Xfinity practice report at Charlotte Roval

Getty Images
By Dustin LongSep 27, 2018, 1:05 PM EDT
CONCORD, N.C. – Cole Custer topped the field in Thursday’s second Xfinity practice at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.

The two-hour session was stopped 20 minutes early because of severe weather in the area.

Custer posted a lap of 103.223 mph. He was followed by Austin Cindric (102.896 mph), Tyler Reddick (102.895), Daniel Hemric (102.759) and Justin Allgaier (102.708).

Chase Briscoe ran the most laps in the session at 26. Custer ran 25 laps. Reddick ran 24 laps.

Thirty cars ran at least a lap in the session.

Allgaier had the best average over 10 consecutive laps at 102.034 mph. He was one of only four drivers to run 10 consecutive laps. Cindric was next at 102.004 mph.

First Practice

Austin Cindric posted the fastest lap in the first of two optional Xfinity practices Thursday at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.

Cindric topped the field with a lap of 102.603 mph.

He was followed by Daniel Hemric (101.495 mph), Ryan Truex (101.139), Ryan Preece (101.075) and Justin Marks (101.022).

Matt Tifft was sixth on the speed chart with a lap of 100.902 mph. He was followed by Elliott Sadler (100.626 mph), Brendan Gaughan (100.601), Justin Allgaier (100.524) and Alex Labbe (100.490)

Twenty-five cars ran at least one lap in the session.

There were no cautions for incidents on track. Spencer Gallagher had damage to the right rear of his car. His team pulled out the backup car.

Ryan Reed ran the most laps in the two-hour session that was interrupted by moisture on track. Reed ran 21 laps. Michael Annett ran 20 laps. Tyler Reddick ran 17 laps. Teams will have another practice. The track will be open from 2-4 p.m. ET. Teams will have two practices on Friday before they race on Saturday (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Tifft said the course is challenging. He said the infield section reminded him of the back section at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. He said he ran most of that infield course section on the Roval in second gear.

He also said the backstretch chicane is attention grabbing.

“You go in so hard and use up all the curbs there and you’re jumping curbs right,” he said. “Right now with the blue curbs (which are larger), you are probably going to just pull out the transmission because they’re so stacked so high right there it’s going to be dangerous for the cars. That’s a little bit strange.

“The entry off the oval to the frontstretch chicane … the transitions there are pretty interesting. I had to pass a slower car getting through there. That’s the part I think that is going to be interesting when we do start working in traffic. There are so many awkward spots on this track that it’s going to put drivers in a really tight position to try to get around those guys. I think it’s going to be a race of attrition and trying to make sure you get yourself in the right spot because if you catch anybody in the wrong spot, there’s just not really that many places to get around somebody, you’re just kind of stuck.”

Tifft also said Turns 3, 4, 5, 6 on the infield portion of the course remained slick. The track had run the tire dragon in those sections only but Tifft said morning rain made those areas slick.