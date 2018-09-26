Tyler Dippel joins GMS Racing for final 4 Truck Series races

Tyler Dippel will drive for GMS Racing in the final four Camping World Truck Series races this season, the team announced Wednesday.
Dippel, 18, will drive the No. 25 Chevrolet, which was piloted by Dalton Sargeant through the first 16 races of the season and by Timothy Peters in the last two. His first start comes Oct. 27 at Martinsville.
The native of Wallkill, New York, competes full-time in the K&N Pro Series East. He has one win, six top fives and is second in points through 13 of 14 races
The announcement comes the day after GMS Racing revealed Sheldon Creed would also compete in the final four Truck races of the year for the team.
“I’m so grateful for this opportunity to race for GMS Racing,” Dippel said in a press release. “The Gallagher family, along with Mike Beam, have built a first-class operation and I know they’ll bring great equipment to these races. I’m excited to be paired with such an experienced crew chief, Jerry Baxter, along with the entire No. 25 crew. They’ve been working together all season which will definitely help accelerate my learning curve.
“I can’t say enough about my teammates. Johnny Sauter, a series veteran, will be there for me to lean on as needed; my Northeast Big Block Dirt Track colleague and lifetime friend, Stewart Friesen; and Justin Haley. Justin and I were teammates back in our early days of the NASCAR K&N Series. I am also looking forward to being on the same team as Sheldon Creed.”
Dippel made his Truck Series debut this year at Eldora. He finished 13th in the feature race.