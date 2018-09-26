Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Penalty report from Richmond Raceway

By Daniel McFadinSep 26, 2018, 10:33 AM EDT
NASCAR has issued two fines for unsecured lug nut violations last weekend at Richmond Raceway.

Adam Stevens, crew chief on Kyle Busch‘s No. 18 Toyota in Cup, was fined $10,000 for one unsecured lug nut.

In the Xfinity Series, crew chief Jason Ratcliff received a $5,000 fine for an unsecured lug nut on Christopher Bell‘s No. 20 Toyota. Both Busch and Bell won their respective races.

NASCAR also suspended Gregory Katzke, Jr. indefinitely for violating Sections 12.1.a and 2.11.a in the rulebook. Section 2.11.a requires any member of NASCAR “charged with any violation of the law (misdemeanor and/or felony)” to notify NASCAR “prior to the next scheduled Event or within 72 hours of being so charged, whichever is earlier.”

 

NASCAR wants no ‘muzzle’ on Kyle Larson’s love of dirt racing

Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images
By Nate RyanSep 26, 2018, 2:50 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE – NASCAR’s new president has a new policy for Kyle Larson: Speak your mind about what you love.

After the Chip Ganassi Racing driver said last month that he planned “to just keep my mouth shut” about his moonlighting in sprint cars because it angers NASCAR and its fans, Steve Phelps extended an olive branch Wednesday afternoon.

Phelps, who was announced as NASCAR’s new president last week, told reporters that stock-car racing’s major leagues need to do a better job of outreach to its grassroots tracks, the World of Outlaws and other forms of motorsports because “we can help each other.

“We may be at the pinnacle of (short-track) racing from a popularity standpoint, but we can learn from them, they can learn from us, and we can promote each other in a far better way,” Phelps said during an hourlong interview with nearly two dozen media members at NASCAR Plaza. “So this notion of NASCAR trying to muzzle Kyle Larson and his love of racing couldn’t be further from the truth.

“We want Kyle Larson to talk about NASCAR racing and dirt racing and things that are his passion. We think he can bring his fan base from other forms of racing that he’s doing to us. And we can take our fans and bring them down to that racing as well, so we all get stronger by doing something.”

In January, Larson said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio that winning the Chili Bowl Midget Nationals would mean more than the Daytona 500, which drew blowback on social media. During the Aug. 10-12 weekend when he commuted between Michigan International Speedway and the Knoxville Nationals in Iowa, Larson said his love of dirt racing “still made plenty of waves” within NASCAR.

Phelps said Wednesday that his industry needs to take a much less strident tone toward competing series and rebuild its bridges with feeder series and other auto racing disciplines that have proved to be avenues to NASCAR. Both Larson and rising star Christopher Bell made their names in dirt racing on the way into NASCAR, which has been reminiscent of past champions Jeff Gordon and Tony Stewart.

“I totally agree that’s something we need to do, that will be part of the event promotion we’re looking at with our racetracks is if you look at the dirt event in Las Vegas, it was very successful,” Phelps said. “Kevin Harvick and I have had this conversation, he’s a champion for that whether it’s Bakersfield, or just in general what’s happening from short-track racing.

“What I would say is we need to reach out to home tracks. We need to reach out to World of Outlaws and other forms of motorsports because we can help each other. If someone is a fan of racing, we believe they can be a fan of all racing.”

Second round clinching scenarios for Cup playoffs

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinSep 26, 2018, 1:49 PM EDT
While Sunday’s inaugural Bank of America Roval 400 (2 p.m. ET on NBC) is a big deal, the fact it serves as the elimination race in the first round of the Cup playoffs ramps up its importance.

The playoff field will be cut from 16 to 12 drivers for the second round.

The drivers who sit outside the top 12 are Clint Bowyer (-4 points), Jimmie Johnson (-6), Erik Jones (-21) and Denny Hamlin (-29).

Brad Keselowski (win), Kyle Busch (win) and Martin Truex Jr. (points) are the only drivers who have secured spots in round two.

Here are the clinching scenarios for the drivers who have not yet advanced to the second round.

  • Kevin Harvick – Harvick will clinch by starting Sunday’s race.
  • Joey Logano – If there is a new winner, Logano will clinch with 33 points.  If there is a repeat winner (or a win by Truex, Harvick, Aric Almirola, Kyle Larson, Kurt Busch, Chase Elliott, Austin Dillon or Alex Bowman), Logano would clinch with 30 points. If Ryan Blaney wins, Logano would clinch with 31 points.
  • Aric Almirola – If there is a new winner, Almirola would clinch with 35 points.  If there is a repeat winner (or a win by Truex Jr., Harvick, Logano, Larson, Kurt Busch, Elliott, Dillon or Bowman), he would clinch on points with 32 Points.  If Blaney wins, Almirola would clinch with 33 points.
  • Kyle Larson – If there is a new winner, Larson would clinch on points with 40 points.  If there is a repeat winner (or a win by Truex, Harvick, Logano, Almirola, Kurt Busch, Elliott, Dillon or Bowman), Larson would clinch with 37 points.  If Ryan Blaney wins, Larson would clinch with 38 points.
  • Kurt Busch – If there is a new winner, Busch would clinch on points with 43 points.  If there is a repeat winner (or a win by Truex, Harvick, Logano, Almirola, Larson, Elliott, Dillon or Bowman), Busch would clinch with 40 points. If Blaney wins, Larson would clinch with 41 points.
  • Chase Elliott – If there is a new winner, Elliott would clinch with 48 points and a new winner.  If there is a repeat winner (or a win by Truex, Harvick, Logano, Almirola, Larson, Kurt Busch, Dillon or Bowman), Elliott would clinch on points with 45 points.  If Blaney wins, Elliott clinch with 46 points.
  • Austin Dillon – If there is a new winner, Dillon would clinch with 48 points.  If there is a repeat winner (or a win by Truex, Harvick, Logano, Almirola, Larson, Kurt Busch, Elliott or Bowman), Dillon would clinch with 45 points.  If Blaney wins, Dillon would clinch with 46 points.
  • Alex Bowman – If there is a new winner, Bowman would clinch with 53 points.  If there is a repeat winner (or a win by Truex, Harvick, Logano, Almirola, Larson, Kurt Busch, Elliott or Dillon), Bowman would clinch on points with 50 points.  If Blaney wins, Bowman would clinch with 51 points.
  • Ryan Blaney – If there is a new winner, Blaney would clinch with 54 points.  If there is a repeat winner (or a win by Truex, Harvick, Logano, Almirola, Larson, Kurt Busch, Elliott or Dillon), Blaney would clinch with 51 points.  If Bowman wins, Blaney would clinch with 52 points.
  • Clint Bowyer – If there is a repeat winner (or a win by Truex, Harvick, Logano, Almirola, Larson, Kurt Busch, Elliott or Dillon), Bowyer would clinch with 55 points.  With a win, Bowyer would clinch a next round spot.  Bowyer could clinch on points with a new winner and help.
  • Jimmie Johnson – With a win, Johnson would clinch a next round spot. Johnson could clinch on points with a new winner and help.
  • Erik Jones – With a win, Jones would clinch a next round spot.  Jones could clinch on points with a new winner and help.
  • Denny Hamlin – With a win, Hamlin would clinch a next round spot.  Hamlin could clinch on points with a new winner and help.

Breakdown of race rules for the Charlotte road course

By Daniel McFadinSep 26, 2018, 11:19 AM EDT
A special race calls for special rules.

This weekend brings the inaugural Cup and Xfinity races on the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course.

The 2.28-mile, 17-turn “Roval” is a first in NASCAR, combining most of the 1.5-mile oval and the infield road course.

The track includes two chicanes – one on the front and backstretch. The one on the frontstretch is located before the start-finish line. The backstretch chicane exits into Turn 3.

In the case of rain, wet tires can be used.

Here’s a breakdown of rules in place for the Bank of America Roval 400 (2 p.m. ET on Sunday on NBC) and the Drive for the Cure 200 (3 p.m. ET on Saturday on NBCSN).

STARTS/RESTARTS
— Will NOT go through the chicane on frontstretch. They will be done on the frontstretch (Reason: NASCAR wants to keep it fair for the entire field. If the chicane was used, the front half of the field would be taking off as the back half would be braking through the chicane. That’s not fair compared to other tracks where cars have the opportunity to go the same speed approaching the restart zone.)

MISSING CHICANES

— If a driver misses either chicane on the frontstretch or backstretch, it’s an automatic drive through penalty (At Watkins Glen, drivers must stop at the Bus Stop area and give their spot back before continuing. Because of how tight the competition is on the Roval, that wouldn’t work.)

— If a driver misses either chicane on the last lap of the race, it’s a 30-second penalty.

CAUTION FLAGS

— They will run the whole course, including going through the chicanes. This is done so as not to mess up fuel mileage calculations for teams.

PJ1

— The traction compound will not be used. The track did run the tire dragon in Turns 3, 4, 5, and 6.

PIT ROAD

First three stalls are not open.

Pit out is in the middle of pit box 2 (yellow line). From that point on there is no speed limit.

RAIN TIRES

— Series director’s call. If there’s puddling, teams likely won’t be sent out.

BLUE FLAGS
– These will be used one the course. The blue flag is just to alert of something to be cautious about. It is not a caution and you can pass.

JTG Daugherty co-owner: ‘We just haven’t been very good’ last several seasons

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinSep 26, 2018, 9:59 AM EDT
2 Comments

After six seasons and more than 180 starts, JTG Daugherty Racing announced Tuesday it would part ways with AJ Allmendinger at season’s end.

It’s the latest development in a Silly Season with many aspects waiting to play out.

Co-owner Brad Daugherty addressed the decision Tuesday to part ways with the driver who earned the team its only Cup win in 2014 (Watkins Glen).

Simply, the two-car team – which includes Chris Buescher in the No. 37 Chevrolet – had become stagnant.

“I’m a huge AJ Allmendinger fan,” Daugherty said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “The Late Shift.” “For us at this point, as well as him, we’ve tried so many things and we continue to try to get better each week with our race team. We’re trying to do all the right things, put all the right pieces and parts together. And the past several seasons for us, the reality of it is we just haven’t been very good.”

Entering this weekend’s race on the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course, Allmendinger and the No. 47 Chevrolet are 24th in the standings. Through 28 races Allmendinger has one top five (Daytona in July) and three top 10s. Since winning at Watkins Glen in 2014, Allmendinger has four top fives.

“It’s been very, very hard,” Daugherty said. “At the end of the day, for AJ, it could just be the fact we can’t get our cars to go any faster. But we worked really, really hard. We tried. We tried this, we tried that. We came up with multiple concepts outside our alliance with Hendrick. … At the end of the day, it didn’t get any better. You look at the big picture of our race company, a lot of people look and think, ‘Well, you’re 23rd, 24th, whatever a lot of weeks.’ All of us that race back there, we don’t want to be there. We’re not just there to be markers in the field.

“We want to get better so we’re trying everything. And we may not be successful at it. But we’re going to darn sure try to overturn every stone to try to get better. … It’s by no fault of AJ. It’s just kind of run its course, for him and for us. … It’s amicable, I think, on both sides that we’ll part ways.”

 

 