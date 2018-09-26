Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America: Marty Snider breaks down the Charlotte Roval

By Dan BeaverSep 26, 2018, 8:30 AM EDT
No one knows what to expect this week at the Charlotte Roval. The Bank of America Roval 400 is not only the first race on the Charlotte road course, it is the first of its type for today’s NASCAR driver.

In 1954, NASCAR ran a race on a temporary road course at the Linden (New Jersey) airport. A handful of other races were run on airport tarmacs, but that is the closest they have come to running a street course race.

The Charlotte Roval is more closely aligned with a street course, as Marty Snider explained to the NASCAR America crew on Tuesday.

“You’ll notice between 5 and 6, there’s walls on both sides of the race track,” Snider said. “This truly could be NASCAR’s first-ever quote/unquote street race.”

Charlotte is truly a hybrid. Utilizing most of the oval and an infield segment, the track lays out at 2.28-miles in length. Since it is all contained inside the oval, sight lines for fans are going to be unimpeded.

“The fans are going to have an awesome show this weekend,” Snider said. “They’re going to be on top of the action. They can see the entire road course and pit road, so that’s going to be very cool.”

Snider walked Parker Kligerman, Landon Cassill and Carolyn Manno though potential trouble spots on the track.

It didn’t take long for him to identify one.

“The Turn 1 wall … that has been reinforced. … There’s a tire barrier, a SAFER barrier and a concrete barrier. (track officials have) promised me there is no way that thing is going to move during the race,” Snider said.

And if the turn was not treacherous enough during a standard lap, it is going to be much more dangerous coming off a restart.

“The restarts here at the Roval are actually going to be on the oval part of the track,” Snider continued. “So when you run a normal lap here, you run through a frontstretch chicane. You won’t do that when you restart. So crew chiefs tell me they are going to enter Turn 1 … about 15 to 30 miles per hour faster than they would on a normal lap.”

Creating the track experience was a collaborative event. CMS reconfigured the track multiple times based on driver feedback. With the race in sight, they wanted to make one more change and add the sticky PJ1 traction compound to one of the slicker sections of the course.

“Charlotte Motor Speedway officials wanted to put down PJ1 in both 3 and 4 and 5 and 6,” Snider said. “We saw so many teams in testing have trouble right here. We saw Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr. all spin out in this part of the racetrack. So they went and asked NASCAR.

“NASCAR then turned to the driver’s council. The driver’s council actually said no to that. So what you’ll notice here on the exit of 6 is they ran the tire dragon through 3 and 4 and 5 and 6 as well. … They ran it the entire width of the racetrack.”

Utilizing the high banks of the track will cause the cars to carry a lot of speed through the oval segments, so two chicanes are part of the layout. Curb strips not-so-affectionately named turtles are designed to keep drivers from cutting through the middle of the turn.

If they miss the chicane entirely, a penalty will be incurred.

“You’re going to hit (the backstretch chicane) at about 150 miles per hour,” Snider said. “There’s also one on the frontstretch as well and this isn’t like the chicane you see at Watkins Glen that everyone calls the bus stop. NASCAR told me today, if you miss this chicane or the frontstretch chicane … it’s an automatic drive-through penalty. … If you miss it on the last lap of the race, it’s a 30-second penalty.”

For more, watch the video above.

NASCAR America: Chris Buescher, analysts take a lap around the Roval

By Dan BeaverSep 26, 2018, 7:00 AM EDT
“This is my actual training here.” Landon Cassill told Parker Kligerman as he began his hot lap of the Charlotte Roval in the iRacing simulator on Tuesday’s edition of NASCAR America.

He wasn’t joking.

No one knows what to expect this weekend when NASCAR visits the Roval for the first time. Testing brought about reconfigurations and there are plenty of unknowns on this hybrid road and oval course.

Cassill had a clean lap going until he hit the frontstretch chicane that would have launched him to the checkered flag. He overcooked the center of the turn and spun into the outside wall.

“If you sit on the pole for this race, whoever does that is going to say ‘you know what I could never do that lap the same way again,’ ” Kligerman added during his lap around the track.

A more conventional lap around the Roval was provided by Chris Buescher’s in-car camera during a test session in July.

“Some corners are going to come more natural,” Cassill said while watching video of the No. 37 navigating the track. “I’m probably going to find out where the low hanging fruit is.”

Cassill will pilot the No. 00 StarCom Racing Chevrolet in Sunday’s race (2 p.m. ET on NBC).

“Look at this,” Kligerman said. “As we ride along with Chris Buescher here from the test. I mean, elevation change, now you’re going to take this hard left onto the banking and start ripping through the gears to I believe 180 miles per hour as they are going to head for his fast chicane. This is probably the most insane part of the race track.”

For more, watch the videos above.

Silly Season: AJ Allmendinger move creates opening at JTG Daugherty

By Dustin LongSep 25, 2018, 8:00 PM EDT
2 Comments

AJ Allmendinger became the latest driver without a ride for the 2019 season when JTG Daugherty Racing announced that Allmendinger would not return to the team after this year.

Allmendinger had a five-year contract that was to have taken him through the 2020 season.

JTG Daugherty has a press conference scheduled for 11:30 a.m. ET on Friday at Charlotte Motor Speedway. It is expected to announce the driver of the No. 47 car for next season. Reports suggest that Ryan Preece could be that driver.

Here’s a look at where things stand in Silly Season so far (based off what has been announced):

ANNOUNCED CUP RIDES FOR 2019

No. 6: Ryan Newman joins Roush Fenway Racing for next season (announcement made Sept. 22)

No. 43: Bubba Wallace will remain with Richard Petty Motorsports through the 2020 season (announcement made July 28)

CUP RIDES NOT YET ANNOUNCED FOR 2019

No. 1: The Associated Press reported Sept. 10 that car owner Chip Ganassi had offered Jamie McMurray a contract to drive in the 2019 Daytona 500 only and then move into a management position. Ganassi was awaiting McMurray’s decision. The move means the No. 1 will be open for 2019.

No. 23: Front Row Motorsports purchased the BK Racing team in bankruptcy court in August. Front Row needs the team to run the rest of the season to maintain the charter. After this season, Front Row can run a third car, lease this charter or sell this charter.

No. 31: Ryan Newman announced Sept. 15 that he would not return to the No. 31 after this season. Car owner Richard Childress told NBC Sports: “We’ll announce who our driver is in the near future.”

No. 32: Go Fas Racing is looking for a driver after Matt DiBenedetto’s announcement Sept. 7 that he won’t return to the team after this season.

No. 41: Kurt Busch signed a one-year deal in December to remain at Stewart-Haas Racing. He said Aug. 31 at Darlington that he has two contract offers for 2019 but did not reveal what teams they were from. Car owner Gene Haas said Sept. 16 that he had conversations with Daniel Suarez about the ride. Haas said the team was hopeful a driver could bring along some sponsorship money.

No. 47: JTG Daugherty announced Sept. 25 that AJ Allmendinger will no longer be with the team after this season.

No. 95: Kasey Kahne announced Aug. 16 that he would not return for another full-time season. Also, this team has told Richard Childress Racing it won’t be a part of its technical alliance next year. Car owner Bob Leavine said Aug. 5 that “in our talking to the manufacturers this year, Toyota has been head-and-shoulders above the rest so far.”

DRIVERS WITHOUT ANNOUNCED PLANS FOR 2019

AJ Allmendinger: Won’t return to JTG Daugherty after this season. Road racing expert could find a place in IMSA if there are no viable options in Cup.

Trevor Bayne: 2011 Daytona 500 winner is looking for a ride after the Sept. 12 announcement he won’t return to Roush Fenway Racing in 2019. He told NBC Sports on Sept. 14 that he has been calling car owners looking for a ride and would look at any of NASCAR’s top three national series. 

Kurt Busch: 2004 champion’s contract expires after this season with Stewart-Haas Racing.

Matt DiBenedettoSaid he was betting on himself by leaving Go Fas Racing and looking to race elsewhere. While he would like a full-time ride, he would entertain a part-time ride in the Xfinity Series with a winning team, following what Ryan Preece has done.

Daniel Hemric: The Xfinity driver for Richard Childress Racing was asked Aug. 17 at Bristol about his future and he described it as: “Cloudy, very cloudy.” He said then he has not signed anything for the 2019 season, adding: “I’m trying to do everything I can on the race track to prove to somebody that would be willing to put me in a car and give me a shot.”

Matt KensethHe told NBC Sports on Sept. 22 that there was no way he could devote the time and effort to run full-time while also raising four daughters age 9 and under. If he does any type of racing beyond this season, though, Kenseth said “it would be for Jack (Roush).”

Jamie McMurray: Although he has not revealed his plans, car owner Chip Ganassi told the AP that he had offered McMurray a contract for only the 2019 Daytona 500 before McMurray would move into a management role.

Ryan Preece: Modified ace who has run a limited schedule in the Xfinity Series with Joe Gibbs Racing and had great success has not announced his 2019 plans.

Daniel SuarezWith reports stating that Martin Truex Jr. will go to Joe Gibbs Racing and drive the No. 19, Suarez would be looking for a ride. He said Sept. 21 that “we’re talking to a lot of people.”

Martin Truex Jr.Reigning series champion has not announced a ride for 2019 with the Sept. 4 news that Furniture Row Racing is shutting down after this season. Truex, though, is expected to move to the No. 19 at Joe Gibbs Racing and replace Daniel Suarez.

XFINITY SERIES

ANNOUNCED RIDES FOR 2019

1: Noah Gragson will take over this ride at JR Motorsports for Elliott Sadler, who is stepping away after this season. 

NASCAR America Scan All: ‘That’s right Rowdy Nation: all for you, baby’

By Dan BeaverSep 25, 2018, 7:40 PM EDT
Mood shifts highlighted the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway

Kyle Busch was forced to start at the back of the pack after making an unapproved adjustment to the fenders of his Toyota that he flattened in qualifying.

Track position is critical to how the car behaves and the driver’s level of confidence.

“The separation of three and four is just absolutely horrendous. That’s where we’re going to get beat tonight,” Kyle Busch said during the opening segment.

“Haven’t even got a chance to adjust on it yet, buddy,” crew chief Adam Stevens replied. “Thought you’d be a little more positive than that.”

It took about three hours, but Busch finally found his positivity when he flashed under the checkers ahead of the field.

“Hell yeah, Richmond sweep boys. That’s the way you do it there,” Busch said.

He also had a few choice words for his fans: “Being able to start dead last. Come up through the field and win this thing. That’s right Rowdy Nation: all for you, baby.”

Here are some of this week’s highlights:

  • “We got a penalty. We got a stop-and-go here, gotta come to pit road.” – Erik Jones’s spotter
  • “For what?” – Jones asked
  • “I believe something was on the deck lid.” – Jones’ spotter replied
  • “Inexcusable; absolutely inexcusable.” – Jones
  • “It’s so loose. Literally plowing the center. The worst we’ve been since the beginning.” – Denny Hamlin
  • “Now boys, that’s what I’m talking about. Way to step up.” – Austin Dillon
  • “He did that [expletive] on purpose too. He did it on purpose. He had a black flag at the line, just so you know.” – Jeffrey Earnhardt’s spotter after the No. 96 was spun by Matt Kenseth
  • “The 6 just wrecked him so he didn’t have to pit under green.” – Ryan Blaney
  • “We didn’t need that.“ – Jeremy Bullins, Blaney’s crew chief
  • “My bad, drug up the splitter and hit him. I’m sorry about that.” – Matt Kenseth
  • “Good job guys; solid night.” – Kevin Harvick after finishing second
  • “I don’t know if we could’ve run with them if we had track position, but good adjustments.” Martin Truex Jr. after finishing third
  • “Hands down we could’ve. Clearly we had the best car.” Cole Pearn, Truex’s crew chief

For more, watch the video above.

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Charlotte road course preview

NBCSN
By Daniel McFadinSep 25, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and previews the inaugural race weekend on the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course.

Carolyn Manno hosts with Parker Kligerman and Landon Cassill from Stamford, Connecticut. They are joined by Nate Ryan from the new Charlotte Studio and Marty Snider from Charlotte Motor Speedway with Live Vue.

On today’s show:

  • Marty Snider is live at Charlotte Motor Speedway with the latest storylines to follow as the debut of the Roval approaches.
  • Earlier today, JTG Daugherty Racing announced that AJ Allmendinger will not return to the No. 47 car next year. Nate Ryan drops by with all the details, in addition to other Silly Season news.
  • Parker & Landon face off in the NBCSN iRacing Simulator in the first-ever “Roval Rumble” to see who’s the fastest on NASCAR’s newest course.
  • And, we’ll revisit Kyle Busch’s win this past weekend at Richmond to secure a spot in the Round of 12 in today’s edition of Scan All.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch it online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.