NASCAR America: Charlotte’s Roval ranks high among major changes to NASCAR

By Dan BeaverSep 26, 2018, 7:00 PM EDT
In 1950, NASCAR added its first speedway to the schedule. The high-banked 1.366-mile Darlington Raceway was a departure from the traditional direction of the sport.

“The first time they went to Darlington, a mile race track, … guys ran the whole race and never got off the apron,” Kyle Petty said during Wednesday’s edition of NASCAR America. “Never got up on the bank because they were afraid to because they’d only run half-mile dirt, quarter-mile dirt, stuff like that.”

Today, tracks more than a mile in length make up the vast majority of NASCAR races.

Nine years after Darlington hosted its first race, the top division of NASCAR left the Daytona Beach and Road course and headed to the 2.5-mile Daytona International Speedway. Once again, the drivers were nervous about this major change.

“Then they come off the beach at Daytona and they went over there (to Daytona International Speedway) in ’59 and they say, ‘look at this place.’ ” Petty continued. “And my Dad (Richard Petty) said the talk in the garage was they were going to take off like airplanes, because it was so different. Look what that’s evolved to.”

Those examples from the past are not the only times NASCAR has made a major change. Nor are they the only times that drivers have worried about the consequences of a bold move.

The NASCAR All-Star race was first run under the lights in 1992.

“They were paying so much money, we had to say this was the greatest thing since sliced bread,” Petty said. “And we all had that fear we were going to outrun the lights.”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. noted those types of changes are still happening.

“Even more recently: the All-Star race from this year,” Earnhardt said. “That would be another Hail Mary … that everybody thought was crazy. All the drivers hated the idea, and it turned out to be one of the best All-Star races we’ve seen in years.”

The future of oval and road course racing will come down to its reception by fans and the competition the track creates. Just as 1.5-mile tracks exploded in the early 2000s, there are other opportunities to run Roval races.

“At the same time, it’s begged the question – and we’ve seen it on social media this week with Daytona International Speedway – would fans want to see a race on the road course of Daytona?” Earnhardt asked. “It’s started this whole new conversation of what’s down the pipe for this sport?”

The Charlotte Roval is not only a hybrid oval and road course – it has elements of the two existing road courses. The interior may be as technically challenging as Sonoma, but the oval portion is going to make the track behave like Watkins Glen.

“When you incorporate any of the oval into the race track, the cars are going to tend to spread out,” Earnhardt said.

“If you look at the difference between Sonoma and Watkins Glen. The Glen is a faster road course and they get a little more spread out there. We still have great battles … but over time, they do put some distance between one another and we’ll see even more of that with this Roval.”

Tyler Dippel joins GMS Racing for final 4 Truck Series races

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinSep 26, 2018, 8:24 PM EDT
Tyler Dippel will drive for GMS Racing in the final four Camping World Truck Series races this season, the team announced Wednesday.

Dippel, 18, will drive the No. 25 Chevrolet, which was piloted by Dalton Sargeant through the first 16 races of the season and by Timothy Peters in the last two. His first start comes Oct. 27 at Martinsville.

The native of Wallkill, New York, competes full-time in the K&N Pro Series East. He has one win, six top fives and is second in points through 13 of 14 races

The announcement comes the day after GMS Racing revealed Sheldon Creed would also compete in the final four Truck races of the year for the team.

“I’m so grateful for this opportunity to race for GMS Racing,” Dippel said in a press release. “The Gallagher family, along with Mike Beam, have built a first-class operation and I know they’ll bring great equipment to these races. I’m excited to be paired with such an experienced crew chief, Jerry Baxter, along with the entire No. 25 crew. They’ve been working together all season which will definitely help accelerate my learning curve.

“I can’t say enough about my teammates. Johnny Sauter, a series veteran, will be there for me to lean on as needed; my Northeast Big Block Dirt Track colleague and lifetime friend, Stewart Friesen; and Justin Haley. Justin and I were teammates back in our early days of the NASCAR K&N Series. I am also looking forward to being on the same team as Sheldon Creed.”

Dippel made his Truck Series debut this year at Eldora. He finished 13th in the feature race.

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Discussing the Roval from our new studio

NBCSN
By Dan BeaverSep 26, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
Today’s NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN, from the new Charlotte studio.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. welcomes Rutledge Wood and Kyle Petty to this week’s edition of #WednesDale.

  • Rutledge, Kyle and Dale Jr. will discuss the upcoming weekend at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval and its place among the major changes in NASCAR history.
  • Dale Jr. chats about his new book “Racing to the Finish” that will be available on Oct. 16th. We’ll actually hear an excerpt of the book, narrated by Dale himself.
  • Also, the boys will have a discussion on the latest Silly Season news and potential destinations where drivers could be heading for the 2019 season.
  • Plus, it’s another classic moment in this week’s edition of “What’s in Dale Jr.’s VCR?”
  • And, we’ll answer questions from fans who use #WednesDale, as well as our weekly “Shout-Outs”

Toyota executive: ‘Potentially more’ than five supported cars in Cup in 2019

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinSep 26, 2018, 3:17 PM EDT
Toyota Racing Development President David Wilson said there “absolutely is intent” for there to be “at least” five Toyota-supported cars in the Cup Series in 2019 and “potentially more.”

Wilson made his comments three weeks after Furniture Row Racing announced it will shut down at the end of this season.

Without the No. 78 Toyota, that leaves just the four cars owned by Joe Gibbs Racing. Last year, FRR fielded Erik Jones in the No. 77, giving Toyota six cars.

“We’re spending a tremendous amount of energy and focus on that, of course,” Wilson said Wednesday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “Tradin’ Paint” of adding cars. “Nobody is happy. Nobody is pleased with losing Furniture Row. It’s something we’re all disappointed with. We at the same time respect the very difficult decision (owner) Barney Visser had to make.

“So as an OEM (manufacturer), we need to try and again put ourselves in the best competitive positioning going forward. That alliance we had going the past three years has been simply magical and something we’ve enjoyed a tremendous amount of success with. I’ve said this before, but we would not have won our first manufacturer championship without both Joe Gibbs Racing and Furniture Row Racing performing at the levels that they have been, let alone our second manufacturer’s championship we won last year.”

With Furniture Row Racing and JGR, Toyota has won two of the last four Cup titles and gone to Victory Lane 58 times since 2015.

A likely replacement for FRR in the Toyota camp is Leavine Family Racing, which fields the No. 95 Chevrolet that has been driven by Kasey Kahne and Regan Smith this season.

The team revealed in August during the Watkins Glen race weekend it would be exiting its technical alliance with Richard Childress Racing at the end of the year.

Team owner Bob Leavine told NBC Sports he has been speaking to the sport’s other manufacturers – Ford and Toyota – about making a transition.

“In our talking to the manufacturers this year, Toyota has been head-and-shoulders above the rest so far,” Leavine said.  “Everything we have investigated and done with Toyota has felt good from one end of the spectrum, the technical, to just the relationship basis.”

NASCAR wants no ‘muzzle’ on Kyle Larson’s love of dirt racing

Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images
By Nate RyanSep 26, 2018, 2:50 PM EDT
3 Comments

CHARLOTTE – NASCAR’s new president has a new policy for Kyle Larson: Speak your mind about what you love.

After the Chip Ganassi Racing driver said last month that he planned “to just keep my mouth shut” about his moonlighting in sprint cars because it angers NASCAR and its fans, Steve Phelps extended an olive branch Wednesday afternoon.

Phelps, who was announced as NASCAR’s new president last week, told reporters that stock-car racing’s major leagues need to do a better job of outreach to its grassroots tracks, the World of Outlaws and other forms of motorsports because “we can help each other.

“We may be at the pinnacle of (short-track) racing from a popularity standpoint, but we can learn from them, they can learn from us, and we can promote each other in a far better way,” Phelps said during an hourlong interview with nearly two dozen media members at NASCAR Plaza. “So this notion of NASCAR trying to muzzle Kyle Larson and his love of racing couldn’t be further from the truth.

“We want Kyle Larson to talk about NASCAR racing and dirt racing and things that are his passion. We think he can bring his fan base from other forms of racing that he’s doing to us. And we can take our fans and bring them down to that racing as well, so we all get stronger by doing something.”

In January, Larson said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio that winning the Chili Bowl Midget Nationals would mean more than the Daytona 500, which drew blowback on social media. During the Aug. 10-12 weekend when he commuted between Michigan International Speedway and the Knoxville Nationals in Iowa, Larson said his love of dirt racing “still made plenty of waves” within NASCAR.

Phelps said Wednesday that his industry needs to take a much less strident tone toward competing series and rebuild its bridges with feeder series and other auto racing disciplines that have proved to be avenues to NASCAR. Both Larson and rising star Christopher Bell made their names in dirt racing on the way into NASCAR, which has been reminiscent of past champions Jeff Gordon and Tony Stewart.

“I totally agree that’s something we need to do, that will be part of the event promotion we’re looking at with our racetracks is if you look at the dirt event in Las Vegas, it was very successful,” Phelps said. “Kevin Harvick and I have had this conversation, he’s a champion for that whether it’s Bakersfield, or just in general what’s happening from short-track racing.

“What I would say is we need to reach out to home tracks. We need to reach out to World of Outlaws and other forms of motorsports because we can help each other. If someone is a fan of racing, we believe they can be a fan of all racing.”