NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Discussing the Roval from our new studio

Today’s NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN, from the new Charlotte studio.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. welcomes Rutledge Wood and Kyle Petty to this week’s edition of #WednesDale.
- Rutledge, Kyle and Dale Jr. will discuss the upcoming weekend at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval and its place among the major changes in NASCAR history.
- Dale Jr. chats about his new book “Racing to the Finish” that will be available on Oct. 16th. We’ll actually hear an excerpt of the book, narrated by Dale himself.
- Also, the boys will have a discussion on the latest Silly Season news and potential destinations where drivers could be heading for the 2019 season.
- Plus, it’s another classic moment in this week’s edition of “What’s in Dale Jr.’s VCR?”
- And, we’ll answer questions from fans who use #WednesDale, as well as our weekly “Shout-Outs”
If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch it online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.
Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.
Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.