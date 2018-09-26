Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Breakdown of race rules for Charlotte Roval

By Daniel McFadinSep 26, 2018, 11:19 AM EDT
Leave a comment

A special race calls for special rules.

This weekend brings the inaugural Cup and Xfinity races on the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course.

The 2.28-mile, 17-turn “Roval” is a first in NASCAR, combining most of the 1.5-mile oval and the infield road course.

The track includes two chicanes – one on the front and backstretch. The one on the frontstretch is located before the start-finish line. The backstretch chicane exits into Turn 3.

In the case of rain, wet tires can be used.

Here’s a breakdown of rules in place for the Bank of America Roval 400 (2 p.m. ET on Sunday on NBC) and the Drive for the Cure 200 (3 p.m. ET on Saturday on NBCSN).

STARTS/RESTARTS
— Will NOT go through the chicane on frontstretch. They will be done on the frontstretch (Reason: NASCAR wants to keep it fair for the entire field. If the chicane was used, the front half of the field would be taking off as the back half would be braking through the chicane. That’s not fair compared to other tracks where cars have the opportunity to go the same speed approaching the restart zone.)

MISSING CHICANES

— If a driver misses either chicane on the frontstretch or backstretch, it’s an automatic drive through penalty (At Watkins Glen, drivers must stop at the Bus Stop area and give their spot back before continuing. Because of how tight the competition is on the Roval, that wouldn’t work.)

— If a driver misses either chicane on the last lap of the race, it’s a 30-second penalty.

CAUTION FLAGS

— They will run the whole course, including going through the chicanes. This is done so as not to mess up fuel mileage calculations for teams.

PJ1

— The traction compound will not be used. The track did run the tire dragon in Turns 3, 4, 5, and 6.

PIT ROAD

First three stalls are not open.

Pit out is in the middle of pit box 2 (yellow line). From that point on there is no speed limit.

RAIN TIRES

— Series director’s call. If there’s puddling, teams likely won’t be sent out.

BLUE FLAGS
– These will be used one the course. The blue flag is just to alert of something to be cautious about. It is not a caution and you can pass.

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Discussing the Roval from our new studio

NBCSN
By Dan BeaverSep 26, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Today’s NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN, from the new Charlotte studio.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. welcomes Rutledge Wood and Kyle Petty to this week’s edition of #WednesDale.

  • Rutledge, Kyle and Dale Jr. will discuss the upcoming weekend at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval and its place among the major changes in NASCAR history.
  • Dale Jr. chats about his new book “Racing to the Finish” that will be available on Oct. 16th. We’ll actually hear an excerpt of the book, narrated by Dale himself.
  • Also, the boys will have a discussion on the latest Silly Season news and potential destinations where drivers could be heading for the 2019 season.
  • Plus, it’s another classic moment in this week’s edition of “What’s in Dale Jr.’s VCR?”
  • And, we’ll answer questions from fans who use #WednesDale, as well as our weekly “Shout-Outs”

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch it online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

Toyota executive: ‘Potentially more’ than five supported cars in Cup in 2019

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinSep 26, 2018, 3:17 PM EDT
1 Comment

Toyota Racing Development President David Wilson said there “absolutely is intent” for there to be “at least” five Toyota-supported cars in the Cup Series in 2019 and “potentially more.”

Wilson made his comments three weeks after Furniture Row Racing announced it will shut down at the end of this season.

Without the No. 78 Toyota, that leaves just the four cars owned by Joe Gibbs Racing. Last year, FRR fielded Erik Jones in the No. 77, giving Toyota six cars.

“We’re spending a tremendous amount of energy and focus on that, of course,” Wilson said Wednesday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “Tradin’ Paint” of adding cars. “Nobody is happy. Nobody is pleased with losing Furniture Row. It’s something we’re all disappointed with. We at the same time respect the very difficult decision (owner) Barney Visser had to make.

“So as an OEM (manufacturer), we need to try and again put ourselves in the best competitive positioning going forward. That alliance we had going the past three years has been simply magical and something we’ve enjoyed a tremendous amount of success with. I’ve said this before, but we would not have won our first manufacturer championship without both Joe Gibbs Racing and Furniture Row Racing performing at the levels that they have been, let alone our second manufacturer’s championship we won last year.”

With Furniture Row Racing and JGR, Toyota has won two of the last four Cup titles and gone to Victory Lane 58 times since 2015.

A likely replacement for FRR in the Toyota camp is Leavine Family Racing, which fields the No. 95 Chevrolet that has been driven by Kasey Kahne and Regan Smith this season.

The team revealed in August during the Watkins Glen race weekend it would be exiting its technical alliance with Richard Childress Racing at the end of the year.

Team owner Bob Leavine told NBC Sports he has been speaking to the sport’s other manufacturers – Ford and Toyota – about making a transition.

“In our talking to the manufacturers this year, Toyota has been head-and-shoulders above the rest so far,” Leavine said.  “Everything we have investigated and done with Toyota has felt good from one end of the spectrum, the technical, to just the relationship basis.”

NASCAR wants no ‘muzzle’ on Kyle Larson’s love of dirt racing

Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images
By Nate RyanSep 26, 2018, 2:50 PM EDT
1 Comment

CHARLOTTE – NASCAR’s new president has a new policy for Kyle Larson: Speak your mind about what you love.

After the Chip Ganassi Racing driver said last month that he planned “to just keep my mouth shut” about his moonlighting in sprint cars because it angers NASCAR and its fans, Steve Phelps extended an olive branch Wednesday afternoon.

Phelps, who was announced as NASCAR’s new president last week, told reporters that stock-car racing’s major leagues need to do a better job of outreach to its grassroots tracks, the World of Outlaws and other forms of motorsports because “we can help each other.

“We may be at the pinnacle of (short-track) racing from a popularity standpoint, but we can learn from them, they can learn from us, and we can promote each other in a far better way,” Phelps said during an hourlong interview with nearly two dozen media members at NASCAR Plaza. “So this notion of NASCAR trying to muzzle Kyle Larson and his love of racing couldn’t be further from the truth.

“We want Kyle Larson to talk about NASCAR racing and dirt racing and things that are his passion. We think he can bring his fan base from other forms of racing that he’s doing to us. And we can take our fans and bring them down to that racing as well, so we all get stronger by doing something.”

In January, Larson said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio that winning the Chili Bowl Midget Nationals would mean more than the Daytona 500, which drew blowback on social media. During the Aug. 10-12 weekend when he commuted between Michigan International Speedway and the Knoxville Nationals in Iowa, Larson said his love of dirt racing “still made plenty of waves” within NASCAR.

Phelps said Wednesday that his industry needs to take a much less strident tone toward competing series and rebuild its bridges with feeder series and other auto racing disciplines that have proved to be avenues to NASCAR. Both Larson and rising star Christopher Bell made their names in dirt racing on the way into NASCAR, which has been reminiscent of past champions Jeff Gordon and Tony Stewart.

“I totally agree that’s something we need to do, that will be part of the event promotion we’re looking at with our racetracks is if you look at the dirt event in Las Vegas, it was very successful,” Phelps said. “Kevin Harvick and I have had this conversation, he’s a champion for that whether it’s Bakersfield, or just in general what’s happening from short-track racing.

“What I would say is we need to reach out to home tracks. We need to reach out to World of Outlaws and other forms of motorsports because we can help each other. If someone is a fan of racing, we believe they can be a fan of all racing.”

Second round clinching scenarios for Cup playoffs

By Daniel McFadinSep 26, 2018, 1:49 PM EDT
Leave a comment

While Sunday’s inaugural Bank of America Roval 400 (2 p.m. ET on NBC) is a big deal, the fact it serves as the elimination race in the first round of the Cup playoffs ramps up its importance.

The playoff field will be cut from 16 to 12 drivers for the second round.

The drivers who sit outside the top 12 are Clint Bowyer (-4 points), Jimmie Johnson (-6), Erik Jones (-21) and Denny Hamlin (-29).

Brad Keselowski (win), Kyle Busch (win) and Martin Truex Jr. (points) are the only drivers who have secured spots in round two.

Here are the clinching scenarios for the drivers who have not yet advanced to the second round.

  • Kevin Harvick – Harvick will clinch by starting Sunday’s race.
  • Joey Logano – If there is a new winner, Logano will clinch with 33 points.  If there is a repeat winner (or a win by Truex, Harvick, Aric Almirola, Kyle Larson, Kurt Busch, Chase Elliott, Austin Dillon or Alex Bowman), Logano would clinch with 30 points. If Ryan Blaney wins, Logano would clinch with 31 points.
  • Aric Almirola – If there is a new winner, Almirola would clinch with 35 points.  If there is a repeat winner (or a win by Truex Jr., Harvick, Logano, Larson, Kurt Busch, Elliott, Dillon or Bowman), he would clinch on points with 32 Points.  If Blaney wins, Almirola would clinch with 33 points.
  • Kyle Larson – If there is a new winner, Larson would clinch on points with 40 points.  If there is a repeat winner (or a win by Truex, Harvick, Logano, Almirola, Kurt Busch, Elliott, Dillon or Bowman), Larson would clinch with 37 points.  If Ryan Blaney wins, Larson would clinch with 38 points.
  • Kurt Busch – If there is a new winner, Busch would clinch on points with 43 points.  If there is a repeat winner (or a win by Truex, Harvick, Logano, Almirola, Larson, Elliott, Dillon or Bowman), Busch would clinch with 40 points. If Blaney wins, Larson would clinch with 41 points.
  • Chase Elliott – If there is a new winner, Elliott would clinch with 48 points.  If there is a repeat winner (or a win by Truex, Harvick, Logano, Almirola, Larson, Kurt Busch, Dillon or Bowman), Elliott would clinch on points with 45 points.  If Blaney wins, Elliott clinch with 46 points.
  • Austin Dillon – If there is a new winner, Dillon would clinch with 48 points.  If there is a repeat winner (or a win by Truex, Harvick, Logano, Almirola, Larson, Kurt Busch, Elliott or Bowman), Dillon would clinch with 45 points.  If Blaney wins, Dillon would clinch with 46 points.
  • Alex Bowman – If there is a new winner, Bowman would clinch with 53 points.  If there is a repeat winner (or a win by Truex, Harvick, Logano, Almirola, Larson, Kurt Busch, Elliott or Dillon), Bowman would clinch on points with 50 points.  If Blaney wins, Bowman would clinch with 51 points.
  • Ryan Blaney – If there is a new winner, Blaney would clinch with 54 points.  If there is a repeat winner (or a win by Truex, Harvick, Logano, Almirola, Larson, Kurt Busch, Elliott or Dillon), Blaney would clinch with 51 points.  If Bowman wins, Blaney would clinch with 52 points.
  • Clint Bowyer – If there is a repeat winner (or a win by Truex, Harvick, Logano, Almirola, Larson, Kurt Busch, Elliott or Dillon), Bowyer would clinch with 55 points.  With a win, Bowyer would clinch a next round spot.  Bowyer could clinch on points with a new winner and help.
  • Jimmie Johnson – With a win, Johnson would clinch a next round spot. Johnson could clinch on points with a new winner and help.
  • Erik Jones – With a win, Jones would clinch a next round spot.  Jones could clinch on points with a new winner and help.
  • Denny Hamlin – With a win, Hamlin would clinch a next round spot.  Hamlin could clinch on points with a new winner and help.