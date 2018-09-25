Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Silly Season: AJ Allmendinger move creates opening at JTG Daugherty

By Dustin LongSep 25, 2018, 8:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

AJ Allmendinger became the latest driver without a ride for the 2019 season when JTG Daugherty Racing announced that Allmendinger would not return to the team after this year.

Allmendinger had a five-year contract that was to have taken him through the 2020 season.

JTG Daugherty has a press conference scheduled for 11:30 a.m. ET on Friday at Charlotte Motor Speedway. It is expected to announce the driver of the No. 47 car for next season. Reports suggest that Ryan Preece could be that driver.

Here’s a look at where things stand in Silly Season so far (based off what has been announced):

ANNOUNCED CUP RIDES FOR 2019

No. 6: Ryan Newman joins Roush Fenway Racing for next season (announcement made Sept. 22)

No. 43: Bubba Wallace will remain with Richard Petty Motorsports through the 2020 season (announcement made July 28)

CUP RIDES NOT YET ANNOUNCED FOR 2019

No. 1: The Associated Press reported Sept. 10 that car owner Chip Ganassi had offered Jamie McMurray a contract to drive in the 2019 Daytona 500 only and then move into a management position. Ganassi was awaiting McMurray’s decision. The move means the No. 1 will be open for 2019.

No. 23: Front Row Motorsports purchased the BK Racing team in bankruptcy court in August. Front Row needs the team to run the rest of the season to maintain the charter. After this season, Front Row can run a third car, lease this charter or sell this charter.

No. 31: Ryan Newman announced Sept. 15 that he would not return to the No. 31 after this season. Car owner Richard Childress told NBC Sports: “We’ll announce who our driver is in the near future.”

No. 32: Go Fas Racing is looking for a driver after Matt DiBenedetto’s announcement Sept. 7 that he won’t return to the team after this season.

No. 41: Kurt Busch signed a one-year deal in December to remain at Stewart-Haas Racing. He said Aug. 31 at Darlington that he has two contract offers for 2019 but did not reveal what teams they were from. Car owner Gene Haas said Sept. 16 that he had conversations with Daniel Suarez about the ride. Haas said the team was hopeful a driver could bring along some sponsorship money.

No. 47: JTG Daugherty announced Sept. 25 that AJ Allmendinger will no longer be with the team after this season.

No. 95: Kasey Kahne announced Aug. 16 that he would not return for another full-time season. Also, this team has told Richard Childress Racing it won’t be a part of its technical alliance next year. Car owner Bob Leavine said Aug. 5 that “in our talking to the manufacturers this year, Toyota has been head-and-shoulders above the rest so far.”

DRIVERS WITHOUT ANNOUNCED PLANS FOR 2019

AJ Allmendinger: Won’t return to JTG Daugherty after this season. Road racing expert could find a place in IMSA if there are no viable options in Cup.

Trevor Bayne: 2011 Daytona 500 winner is looking for a ride after the Sept. 12 announcement he won’t return to Roush Fenway Racing in 2019. He told NBC Sports on Sept. 14 that he has been calling car owners looking for a ride and would look at any of NASCAR’s top three national series. 

Kurt Busch: 2004 champion’s contract expires after this season with Stewart-Haas Racing.

Matt DiBenedettoSaid he was betting on himself by leaving Go Fas Racing and looking to race elsewhere. While he would like a full-time ride, he would entertain a part-time ride in the Xfinity Series with a winning team, following what Ryan Preece has done.

Daniel Hemric: The Xfinity driver for Richard Childress Racing was asked Aug. 17 at Bristol about his future and he described it as: “Cloudy, very cloudy.” He said then he has not signed anything for the 2019 season, adding: “I’m trying to do everything I can on the race track to prove to somebody that would be willing to put me in a car and give me a shot.”

Matt KensethHe told NBC Sports on Sept. 22 that there was no way he could devote the time and effort to run full-time while also raising four daughters age 9 and under. If he does any type of racing beyond this season, though, Kenseth said “it would be for Jack (Roush).”

Jamie McMurray: Although he has not revealed his plans, car owner Chip Ganassi told the AP that he had offered McMurray a contract for only the 2019 Daytona 500 before McMurray would move into a management role.

Ryan Preece: Modified ace who has run a limited schedule in the Xfinity Series with Joe Gibbs Racing and had great success has not announced his 2019 plans.

Daniel SuarezWith reports stating that Martin Truex Jr. will go to Joe Gibbs Racing and drive the No. 19, Suarez would be looking for a ride. He said Sept. 21 that “we’re talking to a lot of people.”

Martin Truex Jr.Reigning series champion has not announced a ride for 2019 with the Sept. 4 news that Furniture Row Racing is shutting down after this season. Truex, though, is expected to move to the No. 19 at Joe Gibbs Racing and replace Daniel Suarez.

XFINITY SERIES

ANNOUNCED RIDES FOR 2019

1: Noah Gragson will take over this ride at JR Motorsports for Elliott Sadler, who is stepping away after this season. 

NASCAR America Scan All: ‘That’s right Rowdy Nation: all for you, baby’

By Dan BeaverSep 25, 2018, 7:40 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Mood shifts highlighted the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway

Kyle Busch was forced to start at the back of the pack after making an unapproved adjustment to the fenders of his Toyota that he flattened in qualifying.

Track position is critical to how the car behaves and the driver’s level of confidence.

“The separation of three and four is just absolutely horrendous. That’s where we’re going to get beat tonight,” Kyle Busch said during the opening segment.

“Haven’t even got a chance to adjust on it yet, buddy,” crew chief Adam Stevens replied. “Thought you’d be a little more positive than that.”

It took about three hours, but Busch finally found his positivity when he flashed under the checkers ahead of the field.

“Hell yeah, Richmond sweep boys. That’s the way you do it there,” Busch said.

He also had a few choice words for his fans: “Being able to start dead last. Come up through the field and win this thing. That’s right Rowdy Nation: all for you, baby.”

Here are some of this week’s highlights:

  • “We got a penalty. We got a stop-and-go here, gotta come to pit road.” – Erik Jones’s spotter
  • “For what?” – Jones asked
  • “I believe something was on the deck lid.” – Jones’ spotter replied
  • “Inexcusable; absolutely inexcusable.” – Jones
  • “It’s so loose. Literally plowing the center. The worst we’ve been since the beginning.” – Denny Hamlin
  • “Now boys, that’s what I’m talking about. Way to step up.” – Austin Dillon
  • “He did that [expletive] on purpose too. He did it on purpose. He had a black flag at the line, just so you know.” – Jeffrey Earnhardt’s spotter after the No. 96 was spun by Matt Kenseth
  • “The 6 just wrecked him so he didn’t have to pit under green.” – Ryan Blaney
  • “We didn’t need that.“ – Jeremy Bullins, Blaney’s crew chief
  • “My bad, drug up the splitter and hit him. I’m sorry about that.” – Matt Kenseth
  • “Good job guys; solid night.” – Kevin Harvick after finishing second
  • “I don’t know if we could’ve run with them if we had track position, but good adjustments.” Martin Truex Jr. after finishing third
  • “Hands down we could’ve. Clearly we had the best car.” Cole Pearn, Truex’s crew chief

For more, watch the video above.

Follow Dan Beaver on Twitter

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Charlotte road course preview

NBCSN
By Daniel McFadinSep 25, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and previews the inaugural race weekend on the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course.

Carolyn Manno hosts with Parker Kligerman and Landon Cassill from Stamford, Connecticut. They are joined by Nate Ryan from the new Charlotte Studio and Marty Snider from Charlotte Motor Speedway with Live Vue.

On today’s show:

  • Marty Snider is live at Charlotte Motor Speedway with the latest storylines to follow as the debut of the Roval approaches.
  • Earlier today, JTG Daugherty Racing announced that AJ Allmendinger will not return to the No. 47 car next year. Nate Ryan drops by with all the details, in addition to other Silly Season news.
  • Parker & Landon face off in the NBCSN iRacing Simulator in the first-ever “Roval Rumble” to see who’s the fastest on NASCAR’s newest course.
  • And, we’ll revisit Kyle Busch’s win this past weekend at Richmond to secure a spot in the Round of 12 in today’s edition of Scan All.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch it online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

Sheldon Creed joins GMS Racing for final four Truck races of 2018

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinSep 25, 2018, 3:49 PM EDT
Leave a comment

ARCA points leader Sheldon Creed will compete for GMS Racing in the final four Camping World Truck Series races of the season, the team announced Tuesday.

Creed, who turns 21 Sunday, will drive the No. 28 Chevrolet beginning Oct. 27 at Martinsville Speedway.

A native of Alpine, California, Creed has made three Truck Series starts, all coming at Eldora Speedway. His best result is 15th this year.

Creed leads the ARCA point standings with two races remaining. He has three wins and 14 top fives through 18 races.

He won the Sept. 13 NASCAR K&N Pro Series West race on the Las Vegas Motor Speedway Dirt Track.

“I’m super excited for this new opportunity at GMS Racing,” said Creed in a press release. “I know I have a lot to learn so I’m going in to this with an open mindset. I want to try to gain as much knowledge as I possibly can in these four races.”

 

AJ Allmendinger out at JTG Daugherty Racing after 2018

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinSep 25, 2018, 3:16 PM EDT
2 Comments

AJ Allmendinger will be released from JTG Daugherty Racing after the 2018 season, the team announced Tuesday.

Allmendinger, 35, has driven the No. 47 Chevrolet for the team since 2013 when he made nine starts beginning with the June race at Michigan International Speedway. He has run full time with the team since 2014.

In 181 starts with the team, Allmendinger has one win (Watkins Glen, 2014) and 11 top fives.

He is 24th in the standings ahead of Sunday’s race on the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course. His best result with JTG Daugherty Racing is 13th in the standings in 2014. He has not finished better than 19th in the points since that season.

“AJ Allmendinger has been a valuable asset to the growth of our company, and we are grateful for his professionalism with our brands and the passion he has shown for this race team over the years,” team co-owner Tad Geschickter said in a release. “As hard as it may be, we’re moving in a different direction for the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season and will be parting ways at the end of this season. It’s not an easy decision and change is never easy. We wish him the very best in his endeavors and he will always be family to us.”

Chris Buescher drivers the team’s second car in the No. 37 Chevrolet.

Allmendinger has not yet announced his plans for 2019, but Weathertech Sports Car owner Michael Shank tweeted that the driver will make at least some starts for him.

Allmendinger scored the overall victory in the 2012 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona driving for Shank.