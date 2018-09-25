Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
NBCSN

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Charlotte road course preview

By Daniel McFadinSep 25, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and previews the inaugural race weekend on the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course.

Carolyn Manno hosts with Parker Kligerman and Landon Cassill from Stamford, Connecticut. They are joined by Nate Ryan from the new Charlotte Studio and Marty Snider from Charlotte Motor Speedway with Live Vue.

On today’s show:

  • Marty Snider is live at Charlotte Motor Speedway with the latest storylines to follow as the debut of the Roval approaches.
  • Earlier today, JTG Daugherty Racing announced that AJ Allmendinger will not return to the No. 47 car next year. Nate Ryan drops by with all the details, in addition to other Silly Season news.
  • Parker & Landon face off in the NBCSN iRacing Simulator in the first-ever “Roval Rumble” to see who’s the fastest on NASCAR’s newest course.
  • And, we’ll revisit Kyle Busch’s win this past weekend at Richmond to secure a spot in the Round of 12 in today’s edition of Scan All.

Sheldon Creed joins GMS Racing for final four Truck races of 2018

By Daniel McFadinSep 25, 2018, 3:49 PM EDT
ARCA points leader Sheldon Creed will compete for GMS Racing in the final four Camping World Truck Series races of the season, the team announced Tuesday.

Creed, who turns 21 Sunday, will drive the No. 28 Chevrolet beginning Oct. 27 at Martinsville Speedway.

A native of Alpine, California, Creed has made three Truck Series starts, all coming at Eldora Speedway. His best result is 15th this year.

Creed leads the ARCA point standings with two races remaining. He has three wins and 14 top fives through 18 races.

He won the Sept. 13 NASCAR K&N Pro Series West race on the Las Vegas Motor Speedway Dirt Track.

“I’m super excited for this new opportunity at GMS Racing,” said Creed in a press release. “I know I have a lot to learn so I’m going in to this with an open mindset. I want to try to gain as much knowledge as I possibly can in these four races.”

 

AJ Allmendinger out at JTG Daugherty Racing after 2018

By Daniel McFadinSep 25, 2018, 3:16 PM EDT
AJ Allmendinger will be released from JTG Daugherty Racing after the 2018 season, the team announced Tuesday.

Allmendinger, 35, has driven the No. 47 for the team since 2013 when he made nine starts beginning with the June race at Michigan International Speedway. He has run full-time with the team since 2014.

In 181 starts with the team, Allmendinger has one win (Watkins Glen, 2014) and 11 top fives.

He is 24th in the standings ahead of Sunday’s race on the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course. His best result with JTG Daugherty Racing is 13th in the standings in 2014. He has not finished better than 19th in the points since that season.

“AJ Allmendinger has been a valuable asset to the growth of our company, and we are grateful for his professionalism with our brands and the passion he has shown for this race team over the years,” said team co-owner Tad Geschickter in a press release. “As hard as it may be, we’re moving in a different direction for the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season and will be parting ways at the end of this season. It’s not an easy decision and change is never easy. We wish him the very best in his endeavors and he will always be family to us.”

Chris Buescher drivers the team’s second car in the No. 37 Chevrolet.

Allmendinger has not yet announced his plans for 2019, but Weathertech Sports Car owner Michael Shanks tweeted that the driver will make at least some starts for him.

Allmendinger scored the overall victory in the 2012 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona driving for Shanks.

Goodyear tire info for Charlotte road course

By Daniel McFadinSep 25, 2018, 2:30 PM EDT
Goodyear has announced the tires it will give Cup and Xfinity teams for the inaugural races on the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course this weekend.

The tire was decided on after some Cup teams experienced chunking issues during a two-day test on the course in July.

Cup and Xfinity teams will use the same tires. These tires have never been raced before.

Goodyear will have rain tires on hand in the case of inclement weather.

Cup teams are allowed up to two sets of “wets” for practice and up to four sets for the race. Xfinity teams are allowed up to two sets of “wets” for practice and up to two sets for their race.

Here’s the info for the normal tires.

Set limits: Cup: Three sets for practice, one set for qualifying and seven sets for the race

Xfinity: Eight sets for the event

Tire Codes (same on all four tire positions): D-4830

Tire Circumference: 2,239 mm (88.15 in.)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front – 26 psi; Right Front – 28 psi; Left Rear – 20 psi; Right Rear – 20 psi

“Landing on the proper tire set-up for the Charlotte road course has proven to be a challenge,” said Greg Stucker, Goodyear’s director of racing, in a press release. “The layout of the track has evolved significantly since we first tested in 2017, and that has led to our tire combination evolving as well.  The unique combination of the road course and oval sections of the track requires a tire that can accelerate and decelerate well, along with carry the loads generated by the banking.  In the end, we’ve decided upon our traditional road course construction, paired with a tread compound which optimizes grip across the different sections of the circuit.  This was our control tire combination back in March, and though the organizational test in July was mostly run on a softer tread compound, back-to-back comparisons during that test demonstrated the March control was the better choice.”

Who is hot and cold entering the Cup Roval race

By Daniel McFadinSep 25, 2018, 1:00 PM EDT
Ready or not, the Roval is here.

Cup teams will get to compete in the inaugural Bank of America Roval 400 this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

It’s the third and final road course race of the season and represents the end of the first round of the playoffs.

Here’s a look at the playoff drivers who are hot and cold entering the highly anticipated race.

Who is Hot

Brad Keselowski
• Finished 9th at Richmond (3rd in Stage 1, 5th in Stage 2, 67 laps led); slow pit stop after coming in 3rd on Lap 104 due to front tire carrier dropping a tire
• Finished top 10 in the last 4 races and 5 of the last 6
• Finished in top 2 in 4 of last 6 races
• Advanced to Round of 12 for 5th consecutive season
• Never won on a road course in Cup
• Finished outside the top-10 in the last three road course starts

Kevin Harvick
• Finished 2nd at Richmond (2nd in Stage 1, 2nd in Stage 2, 40 laps led)
• Finished in top 10 in 9 of last 10 races
• Finished in top 5 in 3 of last 4 races
• Won 7 of last 27 races
• Two career road course wins
• Finished in top 10 in 8 of last 9 road course races

Aric Almirola
• Finished 5th at Richmond (6th in Stage 1, 3rd in Stage 2, 1 lap led)
• Finished 6th or better in 2 straight races. His sixth (Las Vegas) and fifth (Richmond) combined for an avg finish of 5.5, tying his career-best for consecutive races.
• Last 10 races: 5 top 10s and 5 finishes of 14th or worse
• One top 10 in 15 career road course starts (2018 Sonoma – 8th)

Kyle Busch
• Won at Richmond (13th in Stage 1, 11th in Stage 2, 92 laps led); started in rear after fixing damage from qualifying (unapproved adjustment)
• Finished top 10 in 4 straight races and 9 of last 10 races
• Won 7 of last 22 races
• Advanced to Round of 12 for 5th consecutive season
• Finished in Top 5 in 11 of last 16 races
• Finished in the Top 5 in 18 of 28 races this season
• Four career road course wins (leads active drivers)
• Finished top 10 in 8 straight road course races

Martin Truex Jr.
• Finished 3rd at Richmond (1st in Stage 1, 1st in Stage 2, 163 laps led); penalized for uncontrolled tire on Lap 202 after coming in 1st
• Finished 3rd in back-to-back races
• Advanced to Round of 12 for 4th consecutive season (has clinched on points)
• Finished in the Top 5 in 12 of last 18 races
• Three career road course wins (2nd among active drivers)
• Finished top 2 in the last three road course races, average finish of 1.3

Who is Cold

Denny Hamlin
• Finished 16th at Richmond (9th in Stage 1, 15th in Stage 2)
• Finished 16th or worse in the last two races
• Last 7 races: 3 top 10s and 4 finishes of 13th or worse
• One career road course win (2016 Watkins Glen)
• Finished in top 10 in 5 of last 6 road course races, top 5 in four of those six

Erik Jones
• Finished 11th at Richmond (7th in Stage 1, 17th in Stage 2); penalty for removing equipment on Lap 104 after pitting from 7th
• Finished 11th or worse in the last two races
• Finished top 10 in 9 of last 13 races
• Finished in top 10 in 3 of 4 career road course starts

Kurt Busch
• Finished 18th at Richmond (5th in Stage 1, 14th in Stage 2); fell to 2 laps down when caution came out for Jeffrey Earnhardt spin on Lap 326 during green flag stops
• Finished 18th or worse in the last two races
• One career road course win (2011 Sonoma)
• Finished top-10 4 straight road course races and 10 of last 12

Alex Bowman
• Finished 12th at Richmond (8th in Stage 1, 6th in Stage 2, 1 lap led)
• Finished 12th or worse in 4 straight races and 14th or worse in 5 of last 7
• One top 10 in 6 career road course starts (2018 Sonoma – 9th)