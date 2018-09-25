Bump & Run: Charlotte Roval race will …

Daniel McFadin: Clint Bowyer and Erik Jones survive and advance.
Dan Beaver: Clint Bowyer has three top fives in his last four road course races. If he keeps his car clean, he will leap into the top 12.
What’s one playoff driver and one non-playoff driver to keep an eye on at the Charlotte Roval this weekend and why.
Nate Ryan: Denny Hamlin because he’s facing a win-or-else situation but also was optimistic about running well after the test there.AJ Allmendinger because he presumably has more laps on some form of the layout than anyone (as the first to test at the track nearly two years ago) and should be a contender for a strong finish given his prowess on road courses.
Dustin Long:Austin Dillon. Few expected him to advance to the second round but he’s in position to do so. Question is will he. Jamie McMurray has run well on road courses and could be one who takes the win away from the playoff drivers in the right circumstances.
Daniel McFadin: AJ Allmendinger, because he’s obviously good at road courses you don’t know how many more shots he’ll get at a win. Clint Bowyer, because he’s a sleeper when it comes to road courses.
Dan Beaver: Keep an eye on Erik Jones because he practically needs to win in order to advance. In four career road course races, Jones has improved every time with a best of fifth at Watkins Glen in August. His teammate Daniel Suarez has run much better at Watkins Glen than the more technical Sonoma Raceway, but his worst road course finish in four starts has been a 16th.
Noah Gragson joins JR Motorsports in multi-year deal
Gragson is competing full-time in the Camping World Truck Series this season driving the No. 18 for Kyle Busch Motorsports. Gragson has two wins in 42 starts in the Truck Series and is part of this season’s playoffs.
Gragson is the latest Toyota driver to make the switch to JRM and Chevrolet. William Byron competed for Kyle Busch Motorsports in 2016 before joining JRM in 2017 and winning the Xfinity championship. He how drives Hendrick Motorsports No. 24 Chevrolet in the Cup Series.
Gragson made three Xfinity starts this season for Joe Gibbs Racing. His best finish was second at Richmond after leading 10 laps.
“Having the opportunity to drive for JRM and the No. 1 team next year is a dream come true,” Gragson said in a press release. “I’d like to personally thank Dale Jr., Kelley, Chevrolet and everyone at JRM for allowing me to compete for a championship in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. I’d also like to thank my sponsors, my management team and my family, because none of this would be possible if it wasn’t for their support along the way.
“It will be an honor to follow in Elliott Sadler’s footsteps and I’m thrilled to be joining such a successful race team,” Gragson said. “Elliott and Dale Jr. have done so much for the sport over the years and I hope I can do my part to help take it to the next level. Overall, I’m excited, humbled and extremely appreciative for everyone helping this dream come to fruition.”
Details on Gragson’s sponsorship and crew will be announced at a later date.
“Noah’s proven himself quite a competitor over the last two seasons in the Truck Series,” said JRM General Manager Kelley Earnhardt Miller in a press release. “He’s also impressed during a handful of races in the Xfinity Series and a lot of folks have taken notice. He brings the talent, energy and enthusiasm we’re looking for, and we’re glad to have him on board. With Noah’s addition, JRM has struck a healthy balance of youth and experience as we plan for the team’s future.”
“I ran with (Alex Bowman) and (Kyle Larson) and (Austin Dillon) and somebody else, and … you would you have thought we were all racing to save our lives,” Busch said. “It was nuts. It was pretty crazy how hard those guys were running.”
Joey Logano wasn’t shocked that there were few cautions at Richmond.
“There’s race tracks that are just like that,” he said after his 14th-place finish. “A lot of times if you go to high-wear race tracks, tire wear, it kind of lends itself that way.
“There was a lot room to race and move around. People were trying to save their tires, they’re racing the race track more than they’re racing the other cars. That kind of makes it to where there are just long green-flag runs.
“There (also) are not as many, for lack of better word, junker cars out there that used to blow up or blow right front tires from overheating beads. Those cars aren’t out there anymore and that’s where a lot of your cautions used to be generated from, and then we would race hard because there was a caution and we were all bunched up. Just the nature of the beast these days. That’s not a bad thing.”
This is not to say that accidents don’t happen at short tracks. The Bristol race in April had 13 cautions and the August race had nine cautions — the highest totals at short tracks this year.
Still, the trend is noteworthy. Here is a look at average number of cautions for short track Cup races in recent years and how it has declined in recent years
2018 — 7.0 average cautions *
2017 — 9.6
2016 — 10.2
2015 — 11.2
2014 — 10.5
2013 — 11.0
2012 — 7.8
2011 — 11.3
2010 — 9.0
* Through five short track races (one remains this season). All other years are average over six short track races.
Change is coming. It just takes time.
That’s the message from Rob Kauffman, chairman of the Race Team Alliance.
Some change coming soon will be the 2019 rules package. Car owners are expected to vote on it this week.
Other changes will take longer. Among the key items for team owners are controlling costs and increasing revenue.
The decision by Furniture Row Racing, the reigning championship team, to cease operations after this season was a shock to the sport. While there were many contributing factors, having a major primary sponsor announce in July that it wouldn’t be around after this year showed how vulnerable teams can be to when a sponsor decides if to stay or go.
5-hour Energy’s decision left minimal time before the end of the fiscal year on Oct. 1, a calendar many companies go by. That made it more difficult to seek the million of dollars the team needed from companies to remain competitive next year.
“It shows that even billionaires can get tired of writing checks,” Kauffman told NBC Sports, although Visser is not a billionaire.
“The sport needs a sustainable model and a better balance of league revenue vs. third-party revenue to run a competitive car. In defense of NASCAR and some of the other teams, no one tells you to spend more than you get. It’s like any business, it’s up the owners of the business to match their revenues with their expenses. No one is forcing anybody to spend more than you get.”
While it’s easy to say give the owners more money, that won’t solve the issue if they increase spending based on the extra money they receive.
“To try to remedy the situation probably requires a combination of things,” Kauffman said. “It requires a better balance of contractual revenue with third-party sponsorship and then also some sort of cost management that is sort of like other sports that keeps you from spending an infinite amount of money to go faster because teams will do that.
“If the top guys are spending $35 million and the bottom are spending $5 (million), that’s not going to provide a good show.”
It’s just a matter of how to enact the changes.
“Everyone agrees that we need to address the issue,” Kauffman said. “It’s not a consensus of how to do it. There are certainly some advocates of a cost cap, then there’s equally people saying how do you enforce that, how do you monitor that, is that really the solution, we should be looking at revenue instead of expense. There’s different voices. That’s one reason why it hasn’t bubbled out yet. It’s still in the formation phase because it’s big.”
With the 2019 rules package expected to be approved by owners this week, it appears that teams will run a package that has some similarities to what was run in the All-Star Race.
One change is that the engines are expected to have a tapered spacer instead of a restrictor plate. The goal is to give drivers more throttle control than they had at the All-Star Race so drivers just don’t have the accelerator pressed to the floor throughout a whole lap. This package is expected to be used in several races next year.
Kyle Busch has been outspoken about taking horsepower away from drivers and nothing has changed his mind.
“I’m not a proponent for the change,” he said Monday during a break in testing at Kansas Speedway. “Just have to take what happens and what comes to us and deal with it.”
Stage points are already making a difference after the first two races of the first round.
Ryan Blaney holds the final transfer spot to the second round heading into Sunday’s playoff race on the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval (2 p.m. ET on NBC). Blaney has 2,060 points.
But Blaney has scored only three stage points in the playoffs. That’s left him in a precarious position.
Stage points have helped others against Blaney.
Alex Bowman has 2,061 points, giving him a one-point lead on Blaney. Bowman is ahead of Blaney because Bowman has 18 stage points to Blaney’s three.
Chase Elliott has 2,066 points, giving him a six-point cushion on Blaney. Elliott has 24 stage points to Blaney’s three, giving Elliot 21 extra points compared to Blaney.
Kurt Busch has 2,071 points, giving him an 11-point cushion on Blaney. Busch has scored 22 stage points, giving him 19 more stage points than Blaney.
Marcus Smith was brainstorming in his seventh-floor corner office at Charlotte Motor Speedway nearly two years ago, contemplating the future for the track’s second annual Cup race.
Held a few months after the All-Star Race and Coca-Cola 600, the Bank of America 500 was lacking some luster.
“I thought, ‘You know this race needs something special,’ ” the Speedway Motorsports Inc. CEO and president said on the most recent episode of the NASCAR on NBC Podcast. “It was really overshadowed by the other two races.”
From his overhead view, Smith’s gaze fell on the road course running through the infield of the 1.5-mile track, and inspiration struck.
“Hey, I got an idea … this is ridiculous,” Smith said. “Why don’t we revive the old road course and race NASCAR on the Roval? We need a road course in the playoffs, and I thought this would kill two birds with one stone. Take out an intermediate 1.5-mile track and add in a road course, so mission accomplished. That’s how it happened.”
His first pitch was to NASCAR chief racing development officer Steve O’Donnell.
“I called Steve and said, ‘Are you sitting down?’” Smith said. “He said, ‘Man, that’s a crazy idea, but I kind of like it.’ Just kept pushing from there.”
The original plan was to bring NASCAR to the road course last year, but “there was a lot of resistance” from drivers, owners and manufacturers. Sunday’s debut as the cutoff race in the first round of the playoffs will happen 20 months after the first test on the layout.
Though it’ll mark the first road course added to NASCAR’s premier series since Sonoma Raceway in 1989, the Roval is a throwback for Smith. It uses 90 percent of the layout that once played host to IMSA sports cars 30 years ago at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The track was in the process of renovating the road course for amateur driving and manufacturer testing before accelerating it into a multimillion-dollar project to lure NASCAR.
“When I was a kid I loved coming to Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Camel GT race,” Smith said. “We haven’t had that back since the ‘80s. We had Porsches, Jaguars and all these great 24 Hours of Lemans-type cars. So we started working on just improving and modernizing the infield road course. If nothing else, it would be a place to drive fast cars and enjoy it.”
During the podcast, Smith also discusses:
–his reaction to Cup drivers feeling daunted by the layout;
–Mario Andretti’s advice on the track and how a Porsche 918 put the racing legend behind the wheel there;
–why he believes road courses are the new short tracks.
Both analysts agreed that Denny Hamlin has a tough road in front of him. A tough, twisty road at that.
“I don’t know if I want to blame it on the 11 team or Denny, but Denny Hamlin doesn’t run 16th at Richmond very often,” Landon Cassill said. “They definitely had struggles and you can’t come off a low confidence like that into this new race track.”
Likewise, Hamlin’s teammate Erik Jones is one of the least likely drivers to advance. Jones is 21 points below the cutoff line with three drivers between him and advancement.
“I love the speed (Jones) brought into Vegas,” Kligerman said. “They were so impressive – all the way up to that point where he ends up in a wreck in the race. … At Richmond, they looked solid at points, but you can’t have the mistakes that they had on pit road and hope to recover.”
They were split on Johnson. Kligerman believes Johnson will be able to pull a rabbit out of the hat.
“We get into the Vegas race and I saw the magic that is the 48 – things I’ve seen them do before where suddenly the car that was not probably at any point in practice showing any sort of top-20 speed … is in the top five,” Kligerman said.
Cassill was not convinced.
“It breaks my heart to bet against Jimmie Johnson,” Landon Cassill said. “But Jimmie is a creature of habit and he … and that team does really well when they can continue on these race tracks where they have a good database and they have good notes.”
Johnson’s notebook will be empty at the Charlotte Roval, along with everybody else.
Sitting on the bubble in 12th, Ryan Blaney is in a precarious position.
“I’m worried for the 12 car,” Kligerman said. “They were doing everything they needed to not be in the position they are in right now, but now they’re heading to the Roval. … Every time we saw the highlights (from testing at Charlotte), we had the 12 car hitting the wall.”
Since racing is a zero sum game, one more driver has to be in jeopardy if Kligerman’s pick Johnson manages to advance into the top 12. The driver he is most likely to displace is Alex Bowman.
“If the 48 is going in, he is going out,” Kligerman said. “I think Alex Bowman has done a commendable job this year … but knowing this is a road course, knowing he is five points up right now – that’s a tough position.”