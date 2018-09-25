AJ Allmendinger out at JTG Daugherty Racing after 2018

AJ Allmendinger will be released from JTG Daugherty Racing after the 2018 season, the team announced Tuesday.

Allmendinger, 35, has driven the No. 47 for the team since 2013 when he made nine starts beginning with the June race at Michigan International Speedway. He has run full-time with the team since 2014.

In 181 starts with the team, Allmendinger has one win (Watkins Glen, 2014) and 11 top fives.

He is 24th in the standings ahead of Sunday’s race on the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course. His best result with JTG Daugherty Racing is 13th in the standings in 2014. He has not finished better than 19th in the points since that season.

“AJ Allmendinger has been a valuable asset to the growth of our company, and we are grateful for his professionalism with our brands and the passion he has shown for this race team over the years,” said team co-owner Tad Geschickter in a press release. “As hard as it may be, we’re moving in a different direction for the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season and will be parting ways at the end of this season. It’s not an easy decision and change is never easy. We wish him the very best in his endeavors and he will always be family to us.”

Chris Buescher drivers the team’s second car in the No. 37 Chevrolet.

Allmendinger has not yet announced his plans for 2019, but Weathertech Sports Car owner Michael Shanks tweeted that the driver will make at least some starts for him.

Allmendinger scored the overall victory in the 2012 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona driving for Shanks.