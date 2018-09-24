Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America: Justin Allgaier and Christopher Bell are evenly matched

By Dan BeaverSep 24, 2018, 9:00 PM EDT
It didn’t take long for Christopher Bell to get his invitation to Round 2 of the Xfinity playoffs. Taking the lead from Matt Tifft with 14 laps remaining in last week’s race at Richmond, he held the advantage till the checkered flag waved and scored his fifth win of the season.

That victory was notable for another reason: Bell tied Justin Allgaier for the most wins on the season with five apiece.

“We all felt like going into this season that Christopher Bell was going to show the talent level that he had,” Parker Kligerman said on Monday’s edition of NASCAR America. “We’d seen it in Trucks, but in the Xfinity Series we were waiting to see him go up there and see him command for a championship. And now we’ve seen it.”

Allgaier could very well advance to Round 2 of the playoffs this week at the Charlotte Roval to keep this game of one-upmanship going. He’s won the last two road course races (Mid-Ohio and Road America).

“What’s been most so impressive for Justin Allgaier this year is that it’s been a career year,” Kligerman said. “And for so many years, we’ve seen him be a part of the Xfinity Series and be good for one or two wins a year. But to go out there and get five wins, five runner-up finishes … 15 top-five finishes … laps led 612 and a 1.7 average finish on road courses as we head to the Roval; it’s been an incredible year for him.”

Allgaier’s numbers have been impressive – but Bell has been just as remarkable with an almost identical record.

Allgaier and Bell are tied for wins and top-five finishes (15). Allgaier holds a slight advantage in second-place finishes with five to Bell’s four. Allgaier has led more laps: 612 to Bell’s 506 so far this season.

Ty Dillon says he will remain with Germain Racing after this season

Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images
By Dustin LongSep 24, 2018, 5:55 PM EDT
Ty Dillon says he will remain with Germain Racing after this season and not join his brother Austin at Richard Childress Racing and drive the No. 31 car.

That car is open for next season with Ryan Newman leaving RCR to drive the No. 6 at Roush Fenway Racing after this year.

During a break in testing Monday at Kansas Speedway, Ty Dillon reaffirmed his commitment to the No. 13 team.

“I made them a commitment and I’m staying by my commitment,” he said. “I believe in my race team and that’s where I’m going to be.”

Dillon is in his second season with Germain Racing. He finished 24th in the points last year and is 29th in points entering Sunday’s race on the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. He has three top-15 finishes this season. His best result this year is sixth at Daytona in July.

He talked at the Kansas test of using this season to help make the team be better for 2019. This is his first season with crew chief Matt Borland.

“This is another opportunity that we can take another step to getting better as a race team,” Dillon said. “For us, right now, it’s all about leading into next year. If we can come here later on this year and have a good run and be strong, improve on our approach, work as a team and learn about things going forward as a team, this is what is good about a test for us.”

While Dillon says this season has not gone “what we hoped as a team. We’ve got to keep fighting and we’ve got to keep grinding. There’s always the next season. We have a great sponsor in Geico and a great group of guys who were committed for a couple of years down the road, so it’s about improving over the next couple of years. So we’ve got to take every weekend as a learning step and … just keep improving. We all believe in the fact that we can.”

Preliminary entry list for Xfinity, Cup at Charlotte Roval

Getty Images
By Dustin LongSep 24, 2018, 5:13 PM EDT
The Xfinity and Cup Series each race on the Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend. Here are the preliminary entry lists for both series.

Bank of America Roval 400 Cup race (2 p.m. ET Sunday on NBC)

There are 40 entries for the cutoff race of the opening round of the playoffs.

Justin Marks is in the No. 15. Ross Chastain moves to the No. 7 for Premium Motorsports, Marks tweeted this will be his final Cup race.

Drive for the Cure 200 Xfinity race presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina (3 p.m. Saturday on NBCSN)

Forty cars are entered for the Xfinity event. This is the second race in the first round of the Xfinity playoffs.

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Dissecting Cup, Xfinity playoffs

NBCSN
By Dustin LongSep 24, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
Today’s NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Carolyn Manno hosts and is joined by Parker Kligerman and Landon Cassill.

On today’s show:

  • Two races down and one to go in the Round of 16 of the Monster Energy Series Playoffs. Kyle Busch was able to secure his spot in the next round with his 50th career victory.  What did our experts see in his performance with a guaranteed ticket to the Round of 12 in his pocket?

 

  • We’ll also examine the rest of the playoff leaderboard. Brad Keselowski and Martin Truex Jr. are safely through to the Round of 12, while Kevin Harvick is a virtual lock. How about those other 12 drivers? We’ll look at the playoff driver movement at Richmond. Who were the big winners and who needs to be concerned heading to the Charlotte Roval for the first elimination race of the Playoffs?

 

  • We’ll examine the current Xfinity Series playoff picture. Christopher Bell completed his season sweep of Richmond and punched his ticket to the Round of 8. We’ll also recap the return of Dale Earnhardt Jr. to NASCAR competition.

 

  • If fans have a question for today’s show, please use #NASCARAmerica and we’ll answer it live.

 

Drivers agree: Charlotte Roval race is ‘going to be crazy’

By Dustin LongSep 24, 2018, 3:00 PM EDT
Whether drivers and teams are ready, Roval week is here for the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series.

Four drivers will be eliminated from title contention in Sunday’s Cup race (2 p.m. ET on NBC) at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The Xfinity race (3 p.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN) is the second race in the opening round of that playoffs. Xfinity teams will get to run the road course/oval configuration for the first time Thursday. When Cup teams tested in July, a number of them got off course. 

Denny Hamlin, Erik Jones, Jimmie Johnson and Clint Bowyer are the four drivers outside the cutoff line to advance to the next round. Ryan Blaney holds that final cutoff spot heading into Charlotte. Click here for the standings.

Here’s what drivers are saying about the Roval:

Denny Hamlin (29 points out of final cutoff spot)

I learned quite a bit from the Charlotte test, I thought we were one of the best cars there at that test. I am optimistic, but I tell you it’s going to come down to qualifying well with the limited amount of passing zones at that race track, you can definitely get stuck behind somebody for an extended period of time.”

Jimmie Johnson (6 points out of final cutoff spot)

“I learned a lot at the road course test, but I don’t know if I have a better feeling about how the race is going to go. The track has countless areas for bad things to happen; things will just end your day. So passing zones are going to be extremely difficult to figure out, I think it’s going to be a day about really minimizing your own mistakes and you’ll be able to maintain track position pretty well. But, it’s going to be crazy.”

Alex Bowman (5 points ahead of first driver outside cutoff)

“Best places on the track to pass are going to be pit road. I have one of the best pit crews in the business so, I plan on using that. And the most treacherous is the whole track, so it’s going to be interesting for sure. It’s a very treacherous race track. There are really very few passing opportunities at all. It’s super narrow. Obviously you’re out on the oval for some of it, but I don’t really think you’re going to have the opportunity to use that to pass. All the breaking zones are pretty tight and technical and it’s going to be pretty tough to pass. … If you’re going in there and need to make up points, or whatever, it is going to be a tough day.”

Austin Dillon (10 points ahead of first driver outside cutoff)

“I think the whole track is treacherous, there are places that you could bust your tail at any moment being over aggressive. (It) can gain you speed but also can take you out from jumping a curb.”

Kurt Busch (15 points ahead of first driver outside cutoff)

“That Roval cutoff race is going to be gut-wrenching for plenty of different reasons. The extra stress that is going to come with the Roval, that one’s going to be a tough one.”

Kyle Larson (17 points ahead of first driver outside cutoff)

“It’s really easy to step over the line and crash. I think it is going to be a crazy race. Don’t really know what to expect. And it is hard to pass, I don’t really know where you can pass. We will find out when we get out there on the track.”

Aric Almirola (23 points ahead of first driver outside cutoff)

“I think the hardest part of the Roval is all of it. I really don’t know what the best opportunity to pass is. I have got some ideas but until you get cars on the race track running around each other … it is going to be hard to identify that. Running by yourself, you know you can gauge on what you could think would be an opportunistic place. I could tell you one place that is going to be incredibly hairy to pass and it is going to be that chicane on the back straightaway or trying to run two wide through there is going to be about impossible. So it is just the matter of whether or not you get position on the other guy and if he is willing to give it up or not.”