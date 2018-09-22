Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Matt Kenseth feels comfortable with his future beyond this season

By Dustin LongSep 22, 2018, 6:38 PM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. — Former Cup champion Matt Kenseth won’t say that his driving career will end when he climbs from the car after the season finale at Homestead.

But he does say if he races again, it will be for one team only.

Kenseth’s tenure in the No. 6 car will end after this season by choice.

“We kind of knew ’19 was kind of a crapshoot, was kind of up in the air on what we wanted to do there,” Kenseth told NBC Sports before the drivers meeting Saturday at Richmond Raceway. “It’s been good for me. Time at home was really, really good. I’m really enjoying (wife) Katie and the kids and the ages they are and everything.

“There’s no way I could go full-time and do that at high level. I can’t do both at a high level. My priorities are just different than they were 15 years ago.”

Kenseth has four daughters age 9 and under.

Roush Fenway Racing announced Saturday that Ryan Newman will drive the No. 6 car next season.

Roush Fenway Racing brought Kenseth back in April to help the organization become more competitive. He has shared the No. 6 car with Trevor Bayne since May. Kenseth’s best finish in 10 races this season is 12th at Indianapolis. 

“I wish I could help more,” Kenseth told NBC Sports. “I feel like we have made a lot of improvements, actually and helped identify things and upgrade a lot of things. When I first talked to Jack, the plan was this year to come in and evaluate the car for these 15 or 16 races, evaluate the team, kind of see if I could help a little bit and we did all of that.”

Roush said Kenseth has played a key part in improving the team.

“We’ve been on a path of constant improvement,” Roush said. “We were improving and changing our cars in ways that had some benefit before Matt got involved, but Matt brought to us a sense of what was happening on all four corners of the car. He sat in the car initially and said it didn’t feel right, and he identified the issues he had with what was happening with the front of the car and the back of the car.

“There were questions that were on the list of things we were going to explore that we hadn’t prioritized that we prioritized at his suggestion. That’s manifested … in having extremely competitive cars at Bristol and Indy.”

So what’s next for Kenseth?

“I still hope to be a part of Roush Fenway Racing, where it all started,” said Kenseth, who raced full-time in Cup for Roush from 2000-12 and scored 24 of his 39 career Cup wins there.

“I think it’s cool to end it there. I’m looking forward to still being a part of the company. You never know what’s going to pop up. Maybe something will pop up where you need to run a few races and there’s some opportunities.”

Asked if he’s looking for a ride for next year, Kenseth said: “No. If I drove anything it would be for Jack.”

Staff picks for tonight’s Cup race at Richmond

By NBC SportsSep 22, 2018, 6:00 PM EDT
Here’s who NBC’s writers think will triumph tonight at Richmond Raceway (7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Dustin Long

Clint Bowyer wins on a short track again this season.

Nate Ryan

Denny Hamlin. He seems motivated to rebound from his Las Vegas crash and had speed Friday at his hometown track.

Daniel McFadin

Aric Almirola breaks through for his first Cup win in four years.

Dan Beaver

Team Penske will win their fourth race, but this time it’s Joey Logano‘s turn.

Kyle Busch moving to rear for tonight’s race at Richmond

By Dustin LongSep 22, 2018, 4:11 PM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. – Kyle Busch will start from the rear for tonight’s Cup race at Richmond Raceway because of unapproved adjustments.

Three others – Daniel Suarez, Regan Smith and David Ragan – will start at the rear after their cars each failed inspection Saturday afternoon.

Busch, who is in the playoffs, hit the wall in qualifying Friday. The contact damaged the right front splitter and also the fenders on the right front and right rear. Both fenders were pushed in about an inch. The team elected to make the repairs after passing inspection. That will send him to rear of the field from his 11th starting spot before the green flag.

Suarez, who qualified fifth, will start 38th after failing inspection. Smith, who qualified 33rd, will start 39th after failing inspection. Ragan, who qualified 27th, will start 40th after failing inspection.

Ryan Newman joins Roush Fenway Racing for 2019

By Dustin LongSep 22, 2018, 3:06 PM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. – Ryan Newman will drive the No. 6 car for Roush Fenway Racing next season, the team announced Saturday at Richmond Raceway. The team declined to reveal sponsors for the car.

Newman takes over the No. 6 car that Matt Kenseth and Trevor Bayne shared this season. Bayne told NBC Sports last week at Las Vegas that he’s looking for a ride in any of NASCAR’s three national series

Steve Newmark, president of Roush Fenway Racing, said that Kenseth talked with the team and said he was not prepared to run full-time next season. The team plans to talk to Kenseth about a future role with the organization.

“He came and sat down with me and said, when he was looking at everything, talking to his family, considering at what stage he is in his life, meaning he’s got four young girls, he’s been on the road for almost 20 years, kind of sacrificing a lot of family time, that he just wasn’t prepared to run full-time,” Newmark said of Kenseth. “He said he owed it to his family.”

Roush Fenway Racing becomes the fourth organization to employ Newman. The 40-year-old drove for Team Penske from 2000-08, winning 13 races. Newman ran for Stewart-Haas Racing from 2009-13, winning four times. He has been at Richard Childress Racing since 2014, wining once (last year at Phoenix).

Newman made the playoffs three of his five years with RCR. He did not make it this year.

“Ryan Newman has been one of the most fierce drivers we’ve faced on the race tracks,” car owner Jack Roush said.

Said Newman: “I look forward to the opportunity of driving with the ultimate goal of winning. I’m in a position where I never wanted to stop, never wanted to quit, never wanted to retire and wanted to win a championship. I look forward to this opportunity, obviously finishing out this year strong as we both can in our respective positions, but at the same time with enthusiasm for the Daytona 500 and 2019.”

Newman enters tonight’s race at Richmond 17th in the points.

Roush Fenway Racing has yet to win this season after winning two races last year. The organization has two victories since 2015. Despite the struggles, Roush is confident in his team’s ability to be more competitive.

That has Roush excited about the future.

“The wins are just around the corner,” he said. “The cars are much improved. I expect them to be more improved when Ryan has his criticism and constructive suggestions to what we can do as we get into next year.”

What’s at stake: Richmond

By Dustin LongSep 22, 2018, 1:00 PM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. —  Here’s a look at some of the key issues heading into tonight’s Cup race at Richmond Raceway (7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

The Roval is coming

This is the last race before the series heads to Charlotte to compete on the Roval for the first time. The uncertainty of what that cutoff race will be like — especially after several drivers spun or wrecked in testing there — could lead to some panic among drivers tonight. Or make them more cautious.

“I know everybody talks about how wild it’s been, and I’ve been right there amongst them,” Chase Elliott said of the Roval. “But until we get there, I don’t know. That race might be the smoothest race of the year. It’s just tough to say. It’s going to be so slow, I’m sure there will be a lot of rooting and gouging next week and real easy to pick-up some damage on your car.

“As fragile as these cars are, we saw last week guys were just barely touching the wall and three or four laps later they’re crashed. That’s the big one for me is just how fragile these cars are now. And you can’t really even lean on anybody and continue forward. So, It’s important to run good here, absolutely. I would love to go and have another (win) sticker Saturday night and not have to worry about next week.”

Elliott enters tonight’s race nine points behind Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman for the final cutoff spot to advance to the second round.

Clint Bowyer, though, isn’t worried about tonight’s race.

“Richmond’s going to be fine,” he said. “Richmond is going to be good stages for us and a win. That way when we go to the Roval we don’t have to worry about you asking me about the pressure of the Roval.”

Will a winless streak end?

Kyle Larson has finished runner-up six times this year but is still looking for his first victory of the season.

He’s on a 37-race winless streak. His last victory came at Richmond last September.

Other playoff drivers seeking to snap a long winless streak include Aric Almirola (146-race winless streak), Jimmie Johnson (50), Ryan Blaney (49), Denny Hamlin (38) and Alex Bowman (winless in 108 Cup starts).

Joining history?

Brad Keselowski seeks to become the ninth driver in NASCAR’s modern era (since 1972) to win four consecutive races. Others who have won four in a row in Cup in that time: Cale Yarborough (1976), Darrell Waltrip (1981), Dale Earnhardt (1987), Harry Gant (1991), Bill Elliott (1992), Mark Martin (1993), Gordon (1998) and Johnson (2007).

Pit road woes?

In the spring Richmond race, five teams that made the playoffs were penalized for pit road infractions. Those penalized in that race were: Kevin Harvick (tossing equipment), Kyle Larson (not in control of tire), Alex Bowman (speeding), Austin Dillon (commitment line violation) and Ryan Blaney (not in control of tire)

Will a pit road penalty impact a playoff team tonight?