Tonight’s Xfinity race at Richmond: Start time, lineup and more

The Xfinity Series playoffs get underway tonight at Richmond Raceway. Justin Allgaier enters as the points leader with 2,039 points. Christopher Bell is next at 2,032. Allgaier has a series-high five wins this season. Bell has four victories.
Here is all the info for tonight’s race:
(All times are Eastern)
START: PWBA Tour Championship winner Maria Jose Rodriguez, PWBA finalists Liz Kuhlkin, Bryanna Cote and Shannon O’Keefe with Elliott Sadler‘s two children, will give the command to start engines at 7:37 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 7:43 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 250 laps (187.5 miles) around the 0.75-mile speedway.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 75. Stage 2 ends on Lap 150.
PRERACE SCHEDULE: Garage opened at 7:30 a.m. Qualifying at 4:35 p.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 5:40 p.m. Driver introductions are at 7 p.m.
NATIONAL ANTHEM: First Sergeant Stephanie Doehr, 392nd Army Band, Fort Lee, will perform the anthem at 7:31 p.m.
TV/RADIO: NBCSN will broadcast the race beginning at 7:30 p.m. Coverage begins with Countdown to Green at 7 p.m. on NBCSN. Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 7 p.m. and can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have the MRN broadcast.
FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for a high of 78 degrees and a 2 percent chance of rain at the start of the race.
LAST TIME: Christopher Bell led 120 of 250 laps to win this event in April. He was followed by Noah Gragson and Elliott Sadler. Last September, Brad Keselowski won and was followed by Kyle Busch and Ty Dillon.
STARTING LINEUP: Click here.