Tonight’s Xfinity race at Richmond: Start time, lineup and more

RICHMOND, Va. — NASCAR and competitors are contributing to the relief effort from Hurricane Florence, which struck North and South Carolina and killed at least 41 people.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster estimated Friday that his state suffered $1.2 billion in “financial impact” from the storm, according to a letter he sent to the state’s representatives in Congress.

Brad Keselowski’s wife Paige is from Eastern North Carolina. Keselowski’s Checkered Flag Foundation is helping those affected by the storm.

An online campaign has been created to raise donations for hurricane relief efforts and first responders working in the affected areas.

T-shirts featuring a specially designed United 2Gether design will also be available for purchase for $25. For every T-shirt purchased, Brad and Paige Keselowski will purchase a T-shirt to send to a first responder in the impacted areas.

“We’re doing what we can, and I don’t think there’s any one person that can do everything but everybody can do a little bit of something,” Brad Keselowski, who has won the past three Cup races, said Friday at Richmond Raceway.

“Even though that hurricane hit that area you kind of think the worst is over but it’s actually getting worse. So with that in mind, with the flooding, everything, continuing to increase, those guys are in a lot of dire need and it’s nice to see some other people join in. Ryan Newman’s foundation (and his wife) Krissie Newman was out there and doing some things. We’ve got some stuff we’re doing to help them and then we have a number of programs from clothing to food trucks and gas to try to help those people out.

“Darlington (Raceway) helped out, Talladega Speedway has helped out a little bit. We have raised about $40,000 so far, which has been good. Paige and I are making some donations as well and matching some donations from our fans. So we’re really proud of that. We are hopeful that will make an impact and help some people that are really in a bad spot.’’

Newman’s wife, Krissie, has been in areas affected by the hurricane with Rescue Ranch (the non-profit animal welfare organization founded by the Newmans) rescuing animals.

The NASCAR Foundation announced Friday that it has partnered with Feed the Children to provide aid and relief to the victims of Hurricane Florence. Trucks filled with food, hygiene products and cleaning supplies are deployed in needed areas beginning with Belhaven, North Carolina.

The NASCAR Foundation also has launched a hurricane disaster relief donation page that provides NASCAR fans with one place to make donations to the many affected by Florence and its aftermath. All of the financial contributions made at www.nascarfoundation.org/hurricane will be used toward storm relief efforts.