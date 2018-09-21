Kyle Busch leads Cup practice at Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. – Kyle Busch posted the fastest lap in Friday’s Cup practice at Richmond Raceway.
Busch ran a lap of 121.190 mph. He was followed by Aric Almirola (120.968 mph), Erik Jones (120.697), Ty Dillon (120.514) and AJ Allmendinger (120.273).
There were no incidents in the session.
Alex Bowman ran the most laps at 58. Denny Hamlin ran 57 laps. Ty Dillon ran 54 laps.
Busch had the best average over 10 consecutive laps at 120.141 mph. He was followed by Almirola (119.156) and Allmendinger (119.065).
Click here for practice report
Hendrick Motorsports announced Friday that Hooters has extended its primary sponsorship of Chase Elliott for three years.
Hooters will be the primary sponsor of Elliott’s No. 9 team for three Cup races each season from 2019-21. The company joined Hendrick Motorsports as a two-race primary sponsor of Elliott in January 2017.
“Hooters is doing a terrific job with its program,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports, in a statement. “With Chase, they’re driving new traffic into their stores and earning the loyalty of those customers by providing a great experience. We’ve enjoyed their collaborative approach and look forward to more opportunities to move the needle for their business.”
RICHMOND, Va. – Cole Custer posted the fastest lap in an abbreviated final Xfinity practice Friday at Richmond Raceway.
Teams were limited to seven minutes of practice because of morning rain.
Custer led the field with a lap of 119.798 mph. He was followed by Daniel Hemric (119.638 mph), Ross Chastain (118.707), Ryan Truex (118.593) and Shane Lee (118.535).
Hemric had the best average over 10 consecutive laps at 118.251 mph. He was followed by Chastain (117.867) and Justin Allgaier (117.828).
There were no incidents in the session.
Click here for final Xfinity practice report
OPENING PRACTICE
Christopher Bell posted the fastest lap in Friday’s opening Xfinity practice at Richmond Raceway.
Bell led the way with a lap of 120.854 mph. He was followed by Cole Custer (120.681 mph), Brandon Jones (120.460), Ty Majeski (120.353) and Dale Earnhardt Jr. (120.283).
Las Vegas winner Ross Chastain was 15th on the speed chart with a top lap of 119.053 mph. This is his final scheduled race in the No. 42 car.
Austin Cindric has the best average over 10 consecutive laps at 118.686 mph. He was followed by Matt Tifft (118.574 mph) and Elliott Sadler (118.198).
Cody Lane crashed late in the session. He spun off Turn 2 in front of Ross Chastain and hit the SAFER barrier. Chastain ducked underneath Lane’s car and avoided contact.
The Xfinity Series’ opening playoff race is at 7:30 p.m. ET today on NBCSN.
Click here for Xfinity practice report
RICHMOND, Va. – Cup playoff drivers Kyle Busch and Clint Bowyer are among four drivers who will be docked practice time Friday, NASCAR announced.
Bowyer and Jamie McMurray will be penalized 15 minutes of practice for being late to inspection before last weekend’s race at Las Vegas.
Busch will be docked 15 minutes of practice time because his car failed inspection twice before last weekend’s race.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will be penalized 30 minutes for failing inspection before last weekend’s race three times.
Cup teams practice is from 1:30 – 2:20 p.m. ET on NBCSN.
In the Xfinity Series, eight cars will be docked practice time in the opening session. Missing 30 minutes will be Matt Tifft and Brandon Jones for failing inspection three or more times before last weekend’s race at Las Vegas.
Missing 15 minutes for failing inspection twice last weekend will be Cole Custer, Michael Annett, Ryan Truex, Timmy Hill, Ryan Preece and Daniel Hemric.
The NASCAR race weekend begins today at Richmond Raceway and includes Cup qualifying and the Xfinity Series playoff opener.
Here’s the day’s full schedule with TV and radio info:
(All times are Eastern)
7:30 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens
8:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. – Cup garage opens
8:30 – 9:15 a.m. – Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)
10:10 – 10:55 a.m. – Final Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)
11:35 a.m. – 12:25 p.m. – Cup practice (NBCSN, Motor Racing Network)
1:30 – 2:20 p.m. – Final Cup practice (NBCSN, MRN)
4:35 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying; multi-car/three rounds (NBCSN)
5:40 p.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting
6:05 p.m. – Cup qualifying impound; multi-car/three rounds (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
7 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions
7:30 p.m. – GoBowling 250; 250 laps/187.5 miles (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)