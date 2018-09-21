Kyle Busch leads Cup practice at Richmond

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

RICHMOND, Va. – Cole Custer posted the fastest lap in an abbreviated final Xfinity practice Friday at Richmond Raceway.

Teams were limited to seven minutes of practice because of morning rain.

Custer led the field with a lap of 119.798 mph. He was followed by Daniel Hemric (119.638 mph), Ross Chastain (118.707), Ryan Truex (118.593) and Shane Lee (118.535).

Hemric had the best average over 10 consecutive laps at 118.251 mph. He was followed by Chastain (117.867) and Justin Allgaier (117.828).

There were no incidents in the session.

OPENING PRACTICE

Christopher Bell posted the fastest lap in Friday’s opening Xfinity practice at Richmond Raceway.

Bell led the way with a lap of 120.854 mph. He was followed by Cole Custer (120.681 mph), Brandon Jones (120.460), Ty Majeski (120.353) and Dale Earnhardt Jr. (120.283).

Las Vegas winner Ross Chastain was 15th on the speed chart with a top lap of 119.053 mph. This is his final scheduled race in the No. 42 car.

Austin Cindric has the best average over 10 consecutive laps at 118.686 mph. He was followed by Matt Tifft (118.574 mph) and Elliott Sadler (118.198).

Cody Lane crashed late in the session. He spun off Turn 2 in front of Ross Chastain and hit the SAFER barrier. Chastain ducked underneath Lane’s car and avoided contact.

The Xfinity Series’ opening playoff race is at 7:30 p.m. ET today on NBCSN.

