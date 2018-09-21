Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Christopher Bell wins Xfinity Richmond pole; Dale Earnhardt Jr. qualifies 2nd

By Daniel McFadinSep 21, 2018, 5:35 PM EDT
Christopher Bell will start first for tonight’s Xfinity race at Richmond Raceway (7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN) after posting a top qualifying speed of 118.990 mph around the short track.

The pole is Bell’s fourth of the year.

“That was a very stressful qualifying session,” Bell told NBCSN. “Out of our four wins this year we haven’t won from the pole. Hopefully we can break that streak tonight.”

The rookie will be joined on the front row by Dale Earnhardt Jr., who qualified second with a speed of 118.896 mph.

Earnhardt is making his first and only start of the year.

“Man, I almost got the pole, that would’ve been cool,” Earnhardt told NBCSN. “I was talking to my teammate up there in the booth, Jeff Burton, about watching these guys lay back in qualifying at some of these tracks like Darlington and so forth. I’m like, ‘I’ve never tried that before.’ I’d be too nervous, right? I might screw up. I thought I’ve got nothing to lose here, so I tried going easy in that first round. … Ran it just fast enough and maybe saved a little bit of our tire to be able to run better.”

The top five is completed by Ross Chastain, Cole Custer and Justin Allgaier.

Elliott Sadler qualified 13th for his last start at his home track.

He was followed by Tyler Reddick, Spencer Gallagher and Michael Annett.

Click here for results.

Tonight’s Xfinity race at Richmond: Start time, lineup and more

Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images
By Dustin LongSep 21, 2018, 5:30 PM EDT
The Xfinity Series playoffs get underway tonight at Richmond Raceway. Justin Allgaier enters as the points leader with 2,039 points. Christopher Bell is next at 2,032. Allgaier has a series-high five wins this season. Bell has four victories.

Here is all the info for tonight’s race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: PWBA Tour Championship winner Maria Jose Rodriguez, PWBA finalists Liz Kuhlkin, Bryanna Cote and Shannon O’Keefe with Elliott Sadler‘s two children, will give the command to start engines at 7:37 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 7:43 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 250 laps (187.5 miles) around the 0.75-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 75. Stage 2 ends on Lap 150.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: Garage opened at 7:30 a.m. Qualifying at 4:35 p.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 5:40 p.m. Driver introductions are at 7 p.m.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: First Sergeant Stephanie Doehr, 392nd Army Band, Fort Lee, will perform the anthem at 7:31 p.m.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will broadcast the race beginning at 7:30 p.m. Coverage begins with Countdown to Green at 7 p.m. on NBCSN. Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 7 p.m. and can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have the MRN broadcast.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for a high of 78 degrees and a 2 percent chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Christopher Bell led 120 of 250 laps to win this event in April. He was followed by Noah Gragson and Elliott Sadler. Last September, Brad Keselowski won and was followed by Kyle Busch and Ty Dillon

STARTING LINEUP: Click here.

Lowe’s reaffirms it does not plan to return to NASCAR

Getty Images
By Dustin LongSep 21, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
Lowe’s stated Friday that it still does not plan to return to NASCAR after this season despite recent questions to Jimmie Johnson about the company possibly sponsoring the seven-time champion in some races in 2019.

Lowe’s stated to NBC Sports: “Lowe’s has sincerely enjoyed our relationship with Hendrick Motorsports and Jimmie Johnson. We announced early this year, however, that we will redirect our investment away from NASCAR after completion of this season, and that has not changed.”

Sports Business Journal first reported Lowe’s statement Friday.

Hendrick Motorsports announced March 14 that Lowe’s would not return to the team after this season. Lowe’s has been with Hendrick Motorsports since 2001. Johnson has won all seven of his championships with the company.

Marvin Ellison became Lowe’s new president and CEO in July. Within his first week, the company began restructuring and eliminated various executive positions.

Johnson was asked two weeks ago at Indianapolis and earlier this week about the possibility of Lowe’s returning. Johnson said this week he was unaware of such action even with the new executive team there.

Daniel McFadin contributed to this report.

 

 

NASCAR community helps those impacted by Hurricane Florence

Photo: Rescue Ranch
By Dustin LongSep 21, 2018, 4:00 PM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. — NASCAR and competitors are contributing to the relief effort from Hurricane Florence, which struck North and South Carolina and killed at least 41 people.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster estimated Friday that his state suffered $1.2 billion in “financial impact” from the storm, according to a letter he sent to the state’s representatives in Congress.

Brad Keselowski’s wife Paige is from Eastern North Carolina. Keselowski’s Checkered Flag Foundation is helping those affected by the storm.

An online campaign has been created to raise donations for hurricane relief efforts and first responders working in the affected areas.

T-shirts featuring a specially designed United 2Gether design will also be available for purchase for $25. For every T-shirt purchased, Brad and Paige Keselowski will purchase a T-shirt to send to a first responder in the impacted areas.

“We’re doing what we can, and I don’t think there’s any one person that can do everything but everybody can do a little bit of something,” Brad Keselowski, who has won the past three Cup races, said Friday at Richmond Raceway.

“Even though that hurricane hit that area you kind of think the worst is over but it’s actually getting worse. So with that in mind, with the flooding, everything, continuing to increase, those guys are in a lot of dire need and it’s nice to see some other people join in. Ryan Newman’s foundation (and his wife) Krissie Newman was out there and doing some things. We’ve got some stuff we’re doing to help them and then we have a number of programs from clothing to food trucks and gas to try to help those people out.

“Darlington (Raceway) helped out, Talladega Speedway has helped out a little bit. We have raised about $40,000 so far, which has been good. Paige and I are making some donations as well and matching some donations from our fans. So we’re really proud of that. We are hopeful that will make an impact and help some people that are really in a bad spot.’’

Newman’s wife, Krissie, has been in areas affected by the hurricane with Rescue Ranch (the non-profit animal welfare organization founded by the Newmans) rescuing animals.

The NASCAR Foundation announced Friday that it has partnered with Feed the Children to provide aid and relief to the victims of Hurricane Florence. Trucks filled with food, hygiene products and cleaning supplies are deployed in needed areas beginning with Belhaven, North Carolina.

The NASCAR Foundation also has launched a hurricane disaster relief donation page that provides NASCAR fans with one place to make donations to the many affected by Florence and its aftermath. All of the financial contributions made at www.nascarfoundation.org/hurricane will be used toward storm relief efforts.

Roush schedules announcement amid Ryan Newman reports

Jerry Markland/Getty Images
By Nate RyanSep 21, 2018, 3:31 PM EDT
RICHMOND, Virginia — After announcing last week he was leaving Richard Childress Racing after the season, Ryan Newman apparently is set to join Roush Fenway Racing in 2019.

Mutliple outlets reported that Newman will drive the No. 6 Ford next season for Roush Fenway, which recently announced that Trevor Bayne won’t return to the team. Bayne had been the full-time driver of the car since 2015 until four months ago when he began splitting the ride with Matt Kenseth, whose NASCAR future remains unclear.

Roush Fenway Racing has scheduled an announcement for 3 p.m. Saturday in the Richmond Raceway media center.

A Frontstretch.com story was the first to report the Newman news, stating it was a three-year deal.