Brad Keselowski posts fastest lap in final Cup practice at Richmond

By Dustin LongSep 21, 2018, 2:22 PM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. – Brad Keselowski, who is seeking to win his fourth consecutive Cup race, posted the fastest lap in Friday’s final practice at Richmond Raceway.

Keselowski recorded a lap of 120.224 mph. He was followed by Martin Truex Jr. (120.133 mph), Austin Dillon (119.458), Ty Dillon (119.390) and Ryan Newman (119.305).

Joey Logano ran the most laps in the session at 83.

Daniel Suarez had the best average over 10 consecutive laps (118.141 mph). He was followed by Stewart-Haas Racing teammates Clint Bowyer (117.729), Kurt Busch (117.729) and Kevin Harvick (117.552).

There were no incidents in the session.

NASCAR community helps those impacted by Hurricane Florence

By Dustin LongSep 21, 2018, 4:00 PM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. — NASCAR and competitors are contributing to the relief effort from Hurricane Florence, which struck North and South Carolina and killed at least 41 people.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster estimated Friday that his state suffered $1.2 billion in “financial impact” from the storm, according to a letter he sent to the state’s representatives in Congress.

Brad Keselowski’s wife Paige is from Eastern North Carolina. Keselowski’s Checkered Flag Foundation is helping those affected by the storm.

An online campaign has been created to raise donations for hurricane relief efforts and first responders working in the affected areas.

T-shirts featuring a specially designed United 2Gether design will also be available for purchase for $25. For every T-shirt purchased, Brad and Paige Keselowski will purchase a T-shirt to send to a first responder in the impacted areas.

“We’re doing what we can, and I don’t think there’s any one person that can do everything but everybody can do a little bit of something,” Brad Keselowski, who has won the past three Cup races, said Friday at Richmond Raceway.

“Even though that hurricane hit that area you kind of think the worst is over but it’s actually getting worse. So with that in mind, with the flooding, everything, continuing to increase, those guys are in a lot of dire need and it’s nice to see some other people join in. Ryan Newman’s foundation (and his wife) Krissie Newman was out there and doing some things. We’ve got some stuff we’re doing to help them and then we have a number of programs from clothing to food trucks and gas to try to help those people out.

“Darlington (Raceway) helped out, Talladega Speedway has helped out a little bit. We have raised about $40,000 so far, which has been good. Paige and I are making some donations as well and matching some donations from our fans. So we’re really proud of that. We are hopeful that will make an impact and help some people that are really in a bad spot.’’

Newman’s wife, Krissie, has been in areas affected by the hurricane with Rescue Ranch (the non-profit animal welfare organization founded by the Newmans) rescuing animals.

The NASCAR Foundation announced Friday that it has partnered with Feed the Children to provide aid and relief to the victims of Hurricane Florence. Trucks filled with food, hygiene products and cleaning supplies are deployed in needed areas beginning with Belhaven, North Carolina.

The NASCAR Foundation also has launched a hurricane disaster relief donation page that provides NASCAR fans with one place to make donations to the many affected by Florence and its aftermath. All of the financial contributions made at www.nascarfoundation.org/hurricane will be used toward storm relief efforts.

Reports: Ryan Newman headed to drive No. 6 for Roush Fenway

By Nate RyanSep 21, 2018, 3:31 PM EDT
RICHMOND, Virginia — After announcing last week he was leaving Richard Childress Racing after the season, Ryan Newman apparently is set to join Roush Fenway Racing in 2019.

Mutliple outlets reported that Newman will drive the No. 6 Ford next season for Roush Fenway, which recently announced that Trevor Bayne won’t return to the team. Bayne had been the full-time driver of the car since 2015 until four months ago when he began splitting the ride with Matt Kenseth, whose NASCAR future remains unclear.

A Frontstretch.com story was the first to report the Newman news, stating it was a three-year deal. The Sports Business Journal reported the team will hold a news conference Saturday at Richmond Raceway to unveil Newman, who isn’t expected to be accompanied with much sponsorship.

Roush Fenway Racing didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from NBCSports.com.

Podcast: Ross Chastain on the ‘evil business’ of competing for sponsors

By Nate RyanSep 21, 2018, 2:30 PM EDT
In his 2011 debut in a NASCAR national series, Ross Chastain earned a 10th in the Camping World Truck Series race at O’Reilly Raceway Park and a business lesson.

The most recent winner in the Xfinity Series said he received an unusual email shortly afterward from his new sponsor.

“The National Watermelon Association and Promotional Board got a nice little letter from NASCAR offering them to sponsor the Bristol truck race,” Chastain said on the most recent NASCAR on NBC Podcast. “They could have Ross in the 66 truck. And they could have the sponsorship of the race.”

Chastain’s sponsorship was unaffected – the board was on his truck for five more races – but the driver said it was an eye-opening experience on the competitive economics of NASCAR.

“That letter didn’t come to me,” he said. “It was never run by me or the team. None of us knew about it. They forwarded to me and said, ‘Hey, what’s this about? We don’t have sponsorship for this. We barely put this program together with you.’

“We never brought it up to NASCAR. It was just probably that somebody in their business development side. It never happened again. It opened my eyes to, ‘OK. I can play ball. I can play ball real well.’ And we know that now. I’m glad it happened so early because it really taught us a lot.”

Chastain’s three-race stint in the No. 42 Chevrolet of Chip Ganassi Racing, which is scheduled to conclude with tonight at Richmond Raceway, also has a layer on the state of driver economics.

After winning at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Chastain disclosed that he wasn’t being paid for driving the car. During the podcast, he compared it with “an internship. When you’re young, you’ll do anything to get the job you want.”

Is he worried about devaluing his worth to the point at which it might destabilize the pay structure for younger drivers, though?

“Times are changing, man,” Chastain said. “You’re not going to make the money you used to. Granted, it’s a business. Everyone wants to make money in life, and you have to live. It’s just tough luck.

“It’s tough facts of life. I hate to talk about it because people don’t want me to. I didn’t say, ‘All right (sponsor DC Solar), you’re going to pay all this money, Chip Ganassi, you’re going to put in all this effort and these man hours, but hey I need to get paid.’ That’s crazy. Are you kidding me? I’m not going to say that. When they said there’s not money to get paid. I said, ‘Great. I just want a trophy. And I want to get you a trophy. And that’s all there is to it.’ ”

Even though he isn’t getting paid by Ganassi, Chastain said he feels fortunate that he isn’t paying to drive the car as he believes many other drivers are (by bringing sponsorship to a team and the receiving a percentage in return).

“A lot of people think I am, and I don’t correct them a lot of times because it honestly keeps other drivers with sponsorship away,” he said. “Because this is a very evil business. There’s people all the time that will reach out to my sponsors (and say), ‘Oh we can do a better job.’”

In the podcast, Chastain also discussed:

–What it was like addressing the Ganassi shop after his win;

–Why his driving style seems to make so many other drivers angry (“I have no friends on the track. Partly because the way I race, and I know that.”);

–The essence of watermelon farming, where he hopes to return after his driving career is over.

–Whether he has talked with Kevin Harvick since their skirmish at Darlington Raceway;

–If he can win the Xfinity championship with JD Motorsports, his primary team.

To listen to the NASCAR on NBC Podcast, click on the embed above, or you can download the episodes at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Play or wherever you get your podcasts.

Kyle Busch leads Cup practice at Richmond

By Dustin LongSep 21, 2018, 12:31 PM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. – Kyle Busch posted the fastest lap in Friday’s Cup practice at Richmond Raceway.

Busch ran a lap of 121.190 mph. He was followed by Aric Almirola (120.968 mph), Erik Jones (120.697), Ty Dillon (120.514) and AJ Allmendinger (120.273).

There were no incidents in the session.

Alex Bowman ran the most laps at 58. Denny Hamlin ran 57 laps. Ty Dillon ran 54 laps.

Busch had the best average over 10 consecutive laps at 120.141 mph. He was followed by Almirola (119.156) and Allmendinger (119.065).

