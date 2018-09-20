Racing community mourns death of sprint car driver Greg Hodnett

“To me, Greg represented the true gentleman competitor in the pit area,” said World of Outlaws CEO Brian Carter.
Hodnett was the 1993 Rookie of the Year in the World of Outlaws and went on to win 20 races. He won the feature on the opening night of the Knoxville Nationals last month and went on to finish 15th in the Knoxville Nationals later that week.
Many in NASCAR offered their condolences Thursday night.
growing up listening to stories of dad and hodnett battling at riverside speedway and then getting to know him and race with him, its a very sad night for the racing community. thoughts and prayers to his family, friends and fans!!
Thoughts and prayers go out to Greg Hodnett, his family and friends. I’ve always felt Greg was one of the best to ever strap into a sprint car and accomplish the things he has across the country. Feel honored to have had some great battles with him over the last few years! RIP
Don’t even know what to say… The dirt community is a tight knit one and just because you don’t know the people affected personally you feel like you do. We as a community have to do something, we can’t keep letting this happen. God Speed and Rest In Peace Greg Hodnett.
We all know the risks & rewards this sport presents, but the shocking, sudden loss that racing can bring is always a harsh reminder that neither today or tomorrow is promised. Our thoughts are with the family, friends and fans of Greg Hodnett & Heffner Racing. Godspeed, Greg 🏁 pic.twitter.com/93cZ8pUku6
Dale Earnhardt Jr. will make a brief return to NASCAR racing Friday night in the Xfinity Series race at Richmond Raceway (7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN).
On this week’s “Dale Jr. Download,” Earnhardt discussed how he secured the services of his former Cup spotter, T.J. Majors, who is now the spotter for Joey Logano.
Earnhardt went straight to the Captain.
“I emailed Roger Penske myself,” Earnhardt revealed. “Directly to Roger. He goes, ‘Oh yeah, no problem.’ Cause T.J. said, ‘You’re probably going to have to go all the way to the top for this one, for me to be able to come spot for you.’ They don’t want him going to another team and spotting.”
Watch the above video for more.
Podcast: Despite ‘epic failure’ in Vegas, Christopher Bell bullish about dirt tracks for Xfinity, Cup
NASCAR’s latest foray onto dirt might have been an “epic failure,” but Christopher Bell believes the Xfinity and Cup series can successfully slide around those surfaces in the future.
“I think there would be no problem at all,” the Joe Gibbs Racing driver said this week during an episode of the NASCAR on NBC Podcast. “No challenges at all going to the right dirt track with the right people in place.”
That apparently wasn’t the case last week at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, whose dirt track played host to a K&N West race Sept. 13. It received less than flattering reviews, namely from a two-time defending winner of the prestigious Chili Bowl.
“Vegas was an epic failure,” said Bell, who has been racing midgets and sprint cars for much of his career. “Total epic disaster.
“But it was because they didn’t have the right people in place taking care of the racetrack. Dirt racing is 100 percent dependent upon track preparation. It doesn’t matter what dirt track you go to, some nights are awesome, and some nights are awful, and it’s just due to the preparation, and that’s just the name of the game in dirt racing. So I think you take Cup cars and Xfinity cars to the right place, and it would be a great show.”
Christopher Bell apparently wrecks on Lap 1 and goes to pits. He must have gotten damage in a pileup that happened in a huge cloud of dust in the first turn of the race (no one could see until dust cleared).
–Calistoga Speedway in California (“I don’t know about the facility itself, but the track would be an excellent place.”)
–The dirt tracks at Las Vegas and Charlotte Motor Speedway.
“There are racetracks all over that could do it,” he said.
Running Cup or Xfinity on dirt might require some modifications – possibly a slightly softer tire (trucks and K&N ran an “extremely hard” tire that has limited grip, “but if they wanted to, they could do it tomorrow and have no issues with it.”) and a unique suggestion from Bell to remove the windshields.
“The biggest thing is the windshields,” he said. “That’s a huge problem running stock cars on dirt. At Eldora, (track owner) Tony (Stewart) does a really good job of getting the surface prepared, but we all want a racetrack that has moisture in it, right?
“But you can’t have moisture in it because the windshields get too mudded up, and then you can’t see. Well, the extreme opposite happened at Vegas, where we had no moisture in the racetrack, and not only could the fans not see, the drivers couldn’t see, either. They went out there, they watered it a little bit to calm the dust down, but still you get so much dust that sits on the inside and outside of the windshields, that it’s really hard to see. The windshields are the biggest problem (for) dirt racing (with) stock cars.”
Bell has stayed true to his roots this season, running 52 races between NASCAR and dirt tracks. He has four victories as an Xfinity Series rookie, entering Friday’s playoff opener as one of the championship favorites.
“I do like my chances,” Bell said. “The schedule is right up my alley. I love 1.5-mile racing. It’s my favorite. It’s just awesome.”
During the podcast, Bell also discussed:
–Why he left his native state of Oklahoma to further his sprint car career;
–The similarities with Kyle Larson in his path to NASCAR;
The Cup Series playoffs continue this weekend on the 3/4-mile short track of Richmond Raceway. Alex Bowman holds the final transfer position by six points, while teammate Jimmie Johnson, Erik Jones and Denny Hamlin are among those trying to knock him out. Does their past performance at Richmond indicate where they’ll run Saturday night?
Around the world for more than 50 years, Team Penske has set the standard in motorsports excellence. As Roger Penske and his organization celebrate their 500th major motorsports victory, we take a special look back on the journey to, perhaps, their greatest accomplishment yet.
We’ve got some last-minute NASCAR Fantasy Live advice as we head into the second race of the Cup Series Playoffs…
Plus: The next generation of an American sports dynasty is entering the IndyCar Series. He’s only 22, and if you know your baseball, he has a very familiar name! But who are the top young prospects he’ll be backing in 2019?
If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch it online athttp:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.
Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.
CONCORD, N.C. — With 12 races left in the 2015 Cup season, Justin Allgaier was ready to tap out of racing.
The 29-year-old’s enthusiasm for competing had worn thin after two years of middling results driving the No. 51 Chevrolet for HScott Motorsports. His best result through 60 races was eighth earlier that spring at Bristol.
It had already been announced he wouldn’t return to the team in 2016. His spot would be taken by Clint Bowyer.
Allgaier, who had three Xfinity wins at the time, called it one of the “darker” periods of his career. It was a long way from 2018, where he enters this weekend’s Xfinity playoff opener at Richmond as the No. 1 seed.
“I was ready to walk away,” Allgaier said Tuesday at the Xfinity Playoff Media Day. “At the end of that season I was trying to figure out an exit strategy, right? What does the future hold, where do you go from here?”
All this weighed on Allgaier on Sept. 6, the day of the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.
Allgaier doesn’t know if it was the result of an “abnormally bad” qualifying effort for Earnhardt or a “fantastic effort” by himself.
Either way, Allgaier was set to start the Southern 500 in 27th, right next to the Hendrick Motorsports driver.
Through that, the two were paired in the same truck to take them around the 1.366-mile track following driver introductions.
By the end of their trip from the start-finish line to pit road, Allgaier said “there was a fire lit” underneath him.
Earnhardt told NBC Sports he doesn’t remember exactly what he told him that day, but Allgaier recalled what the sport’s 15-time most popular driver discussed with him as they waved to fans waiting for the race.
“Dale’s big thing to me was, ‘Man, I’m sorry that things didn’t work out the way they wanted them to. … It wasn’t for a lack of effort. … I really thought if you guys could get something figured out you guys would be a lot better. … I’ve been impressed with what you’ve done on the race track and how you’ve driven the car … In the right situation you would excel.'”
As they slowly traversed the “Lady in Black,” Allgaier said they covered “20 years of life in that one lap.”
“He had a lot of confidence in me in a time when I promise you I didn’t have the confidence in myself to go out there and think we could run good in anything,” Allgaier said. “It was like everything that I had thought that I needed somebody to say, God just put it right in Dale’s mouth to say it. I heard everything I needed to hear.”
Allgaier doesn’t remember where he finished the Southern 500 (33rd), but he knows he had a bad race.
“It was one of those days where you want to forget it,” Allgaier said. “I didn’t care. It didn’t matter. I was in a better place, I was happy. I was ready to go.”
Within two weeks Allgaier was having discussions with Earnhardt and JR Motorsports about joining their Xfinity Series team with sponsorship in tow from Brandt, which had sponsored Allgaier in Cup and Xfinity since 2011.
About a month after that, Allgaier was “signed, sealed, delivered (and) ready to race” for JRM.
“I didn’t want to fail again,” Allgaier said. “And I knew I had the tools to go do it and I had the people around me and we’ve been lucky enough to do that. This year’s kind of the year that it all perfectly came together and everything worked.”
—
Three years and four days after the Darlington conversation, Allgaier, now 32, sat on the frontstretch of Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
He and JRM’s No. 7 team had just won the Lilly Diabetes 250.
In his third year with JRM, it was Allgaier’s fifth Xfinity win of 2018, a career-best. It also gave him seven wins in the last two seasons.
Now he and his family were about to kiss the bricks on the start-finish line, a tradition for winners at the historic track.
His wife, Ashley, looked at their daughter, Harper Grace.
“I hope one day you realize the gravity of what you’re about to do,” Allgaier recalled her saying.
“It hit me,” Allgaier said. “‘Oh man, I might not be able to do this. I might not be able to bend down here and kiss these bricks.’ That was a cool moment. That was something special.
“That’s probably what’s kept me in this sport. There was a time in my life where I was ready to quit racing and go home and not ever get back behind the wheel of a race car ever again. To have those moments now, I think (Harper Grace) very clearly understands that it is hard to win in this sport and I think she’s enjoying these Victory Lane moments when she can because you don’t know when the next one may or may not come.”
Allgaier will look to make more special moments in the playoffs, which begins Friday at Richmond Raceway (7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN).
“It’s taken me almost 10 years to win five races, then this year alone we’ve won five,” Allgaier said. “That’s special. That doesn’t happen because I changed who I was. Right? I didn’t all of sudden learn how to drive at the beginning of 2018 and say, ‘Hey, let’s go win a bunch of races.’ That’s not all what happened. Everything has clicked.”
Allgaier added, “We’re doing our jobs together in harmony and we’re executing and that’s what makes the difference. It’s every piece of the puzzle that goes together and it’s just been fun.”