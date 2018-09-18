The Cup playoffs continue this weekend with the second race of the first round, Saturday’s Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway (7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

It’s the first of two short tracks the series will visit during the playoffs, the second being Martinsville Speedway.

After a crash fest in the opener at Las Vegas impacted more than half of the playoff field, here’s who is hot and cold entering Richmond.

Who is Hot

Brad Keselowski

• Won at Las Vegas (13th in Stage 1, 1st in Stage 2, 75 laps led)

• Won three straight races for 1st time in career

• Finished in top 2 in 4 of last 5 races

• Advanced to Round of 12 for 5th consecutive season

• Finished 8th or better in 6 of last 9 Richmond races, 8th in April

• Started 15th, 21st stage 1, 5th stage 2. Finished 11th in this race one year ago

• Three top 10s in the last five short track races

Kyle Busch

• Finished 7th at Las Vegas (6th in Stage 1, 15th in Stage 2, 1 lap led); pit for a 2nd time on Lap 113 due to missing lugs on right-front tire; spun off Turn 4 on Lap 233 while running 18th and went through the grass

• Finished 8th or better in 3 straight races and 8 of last 9 races

• Won 6 of last 21 races

• Finished in top 5 in 10 of last 15 races

• Finished in the top 10 in 14 of last 16 races

• Finished in the top 5 in 17 of 27 races this season

• Finished top 10 in 6 of last 8 Richmond races, including win in April

• Started 7th, 1st in Stage 1, 10th in Stage 2, 38 laps led, finished 9th in this race one year ago

• Won 4 of last 7 short track races

• Top 10 six of the last seven short track races

Paul Menard

• Finished 10th at Las Vegas (22nd in Stage 1, 27th in Stage 2)

• Finished in Top 10 in the last two races, his first back-to-back top 10s this season

• Finished 15th or worse in 9 straight Richmond races, including 24th in April

• Started 26th, 22nd in Stage 1, 19th in Stage 2, finished 28th in this race one year ago

• No top 10s in the last 15 short track races, his last top 10 was at Martinsville in April 2016

Ryan Newman

• Finished 9th at Las Vegas (10th in Stage 1, 11th in Stage 2)

• Finished in top 10 in the last two races

• Top 10 in two of the last three Richmond races but finished outside the top 10 in five of the last seven

• Finished 3rd in this race one year ago

• One top 10 in the last five short track races

Who is Cold

Austin Dillon

• Finished 11th at Las Vegas (18th in Stage 1, 13th in Stage 2); started in the rear due to illegal body modifications

• Finished outside the top 10 in 8 of last 9 races

• Finished 12th or worse in 19 of last 22 races

• Finished outside top 10 in 23 of 26 races since Daytona 500 win

• Never finished better than 13th in 9 career Richmond starts, including 15th in April

• Started 31st, 16th in Stage 1, 21st in Stage 2, finished 21st in this race one year ago

• No top 10s in the last nine short track races, his last top 10 on a short track was at Martinsville in April of 2017

Chase Elliott

• Finished 36th at Las Vegas (5th in Stage 1, 7th in Stage 2); DNF – collected in wreck with Jamie McMurray on Lap 212 while running 6th.

• Finished 15th or worse in the last two races

• Finished in top 10 in 6 of last 8 races

• Top 10s in last 2 Richmond races, including 2nd in April

• Started 9th, 9th in Stage 1, 12th in Stage 2, finished 10th in this race one year ago

• Finished top 10 in 3 of last 4 short track races

Jimmie Johnson

• Finished 22nd at Las Vegas (17th in Stage 1, 4th in Stage 2); hit the wall on Lap 256 while running 7th

• Finished 16th or worse in six of the last seven races

• Finished outside the top 10 in 11 of last 13 races

• Currently on a 50-race winless streak (longest of career)

• Top 10 in six of the last eight Richmond races

• Started 20th, 15th in Stage 1, 13th in Stage 2, finished 8th in this race one year ago

• Top 10 in the last three short track races

Alex Bowman

• Finished 19th at Las Vegas (3rd in Stage 1, 9th in Stage 2); penalized for uncontrolled tire on Lap 162 while running 9th; hit the wall on lap 256 while running 9th

• Finished 19th or worse in 3 straight races and 14th or worse in 5 of last 6

• Never finished better than 18th in 5 career Richmond starts (18th in April)

• Finished top 10 in 3 of last 4 short track races