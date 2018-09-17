Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo by Jonathan Moore/Getty Images

Alon Day to make second Cup start at Richmond

By Dan BeaverSep 17, 2018, 3:32 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Driving the No. 23 BK Racing Toyota, Alon Day will attempt to make his second Cup start and first on an oval this weekend at Richmond.

Day made his Cup debut last year at Sonoma. He finished 32nd.

In August 2016, Day became the first driver from Israel to compete in one of NASCAR’s top series when he started 22nd and finished 13th in the Xfinity Series at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Day made two starts on oval tracks in the Camping World Truck Series that same year with a best of 24th at New Hampshire.

Last year, Day won the Whelen Euro Series Elite 1 championship on the strength of four victories. In 2018, he has already matched that mark with four wins through eight of the 12 races.

Sponsorship will come from Best Bully Sticks, a Richmond-based company specializing in natural dog treats.

“I am so excited to be back in the Monster Energy Cup Series again this year and to be sponsored by Best Bully Sticks,” Day said in a press release.

Rookie Truck Series driver will ‘indefinitely’ step away after 2018 season

Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images
By Dustin LongSep 17, 2018, 1:23 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Justin Fontaine, citing the stress of his career on his family and lack of sponsorship, stated Monday on Twitter and Facebook that “barring a major influx of sponsorship funds, I will be indefinitely stepping away from Motorsports competition” after the Camping World Truck Series finale in Miami in November.

Fontaine, 20, has two top-10 finishes for Niece Motorsports, including a 10th-place finish at Daytona International Speedway to open the season. The rookie started 30th and finished 14th last week at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. It was his best finish since placing 14th at Chicagoland Speedway in late June. Fontaine ranks 15th in points.

Fontaine wrote Monday about the stress his career has put on himself and family members.

“Following the event at Charlotte Motor Speedway in May, which I retired early due to (a) self-inflicted on-track accident, I went back to the hauler and literally broke down. My rookie season at Niece Motorsports started out strong with two top-10 finishes in the first three races – however our finishes plateaued in the weeks that followed.

“We had a string of poor results that I had only myself and inexperience to blame. Frankly, it was a bitter pill to swallow, but it became reality. My dad came up to the lounge after the Charlotte race to calm (me) down, and we had an honest conversation about my career and desires.

“My goals for nearly 10 years have been clear to me, however, the reality of making those dreams come true are much more complicated, and in many ways out of my control.

“The stress for me and more importantly my family is more than I can shoulder any longer.

“We often do not think about the impact our careers have on our families, but I was forced to see it firsthand when my mom, dad and brothers walked into my hospital room in tears after the ARCA crash in Daytona that nearly took away my ability to walk in February 2017.

“If I can help it, I do not want to see that again. That experience affected me very deeply and knowing that the lifestyle and career I love so much could bring that much emotional distress was overwhelming.”

 

Hendrick Motorsports duo battling for last playoff spot but encouraged by run

By Dustin LongSep 17, 2018, 7:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

LAS VEGAS — Jimmie Johnson was headed for his best finish in months before contact late in Sunday’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway left him with a result outside the top 20.

Johnson, in position to score his first top-five finish since the Coca-Cola 600 on Memorial Day weekend, made contact with Kurt Busch’s car and cut a tire with less than 20 laps left. Johnson finished 22nd.

The result left him six points behind Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman for the final cutoff spot to the second round with two races left. Bowman hit the wall earlier in the race and finished 19th.

Johnson entered the playoffs as the 15th seed and Bowman was the last seed among the 16 playoff contenders. Neither had scored any bonus playoff points this season.

Without those bonus points, both needed to avoid problems.

Johnson couldn’t as he raced Busch.

“Off of Turn 2, was racing hard, got loose and I touched (Busch’s car),” Johnson said after the race. “I didn’t think much of it and got halfway down the back straightaway and I could tell I had a right front flat. It was just racing hard off Turn 2 and I cut a right front down.”

Despite the disappointing finish, Johnson left Las Vegas encouraged.

“We were doing well, that was the thing that was most encouraging today,” Johnson said. “I think on a long run we probably had a second-place car. On the short run, (Martin Truex Jr.) seemed to have everyone covered for a large part of the race, but outside of that I think we were a top-five car easily. Very, very excited about that. Obviously disappointed we didn’t close and didn’t finish where we needed to, but it was nice to have speed in the car.”

Bowman also was excited about the speed in his car.

“That is the most speed we have had on a 1.5-mile all year,” he said. “I was running 50 percent … maybe 60 percent that first run towards the end and just mowing guys down. Our long run speed was so good. We were too tight to restart, but our long run speed was really good. So, that is super encouraging, unfortunately we don’t have another 1.5-mile for a while, but we can turn it around at Richmond too.”

Brad Keselowski captures Team Penske’s 500th win in motorsports

By Daniel McFadinSep 16, 2018, 8:18 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Team Penske’s late-season surge in the Cup Series didn’t just produce Brad Keselowski‘s third straight win Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

It also delivered Team Penske’s 500th overall victory in motorsports since the 1966 Rolex 24 at Daytona.

The milestone comes in the team’s 52nd season of competition.

Of the 500 wins, 111 have come in NASCAR’s premier series. Sunday also saw the team place three cars in the top five for the first time in Cup.

Roger Penske was not at Las Vegas. He was at Sonoma Raceway for the IndyCar season finale.

“What an incredible finish in Las Vegas and an amazing way to earn Team Penske’s 500th victory,” Penske said in a statement. “Great job by Brad and the No. 2 Autotrader Ford team to start the playoffs with a win and a great finish by all three of our cars today. We still have some work to do this afternoon in Sonoma as we try to get win number 501 and compete for the IndyCar championship. Thanks to everyone throughout our organization for their hard work and all their dedication for helping us reach this special milestone of 500 wins.”

Here’s some facts about Penske’s 500 wins.

10 Winningest Drivers

Mark Donohue – 59
Brad Keselowski – 59
Rusty Wallace – 37
Helio Castroneves – 32
Will Power – 32
Rick Mears – 29
Joey Logano – 29
Ryan Newman – 24
Timo Bernhard – 16
Romain Dumas – 16
Scott McLaughlin – 15

 

Wins by Series

IndyCar –  203

NASCAR Cup – 111

NASCAR Xfinty– 67

Trans Am – 30

IMSA/ALMS – 25

V8 Supercars – 20

Can Am – 15

USRRC – 12

ARCA – 6

FIA/Endurance – 4

F5000 – 2

USAC Stocks – 2

Formula 1 – 1

FIA/Pro – 1

 

Wins by continent

North America: 470
Australia: 21
South America: 4
Europe: 3
Asia: 2

10 winningest tracks
1. Michigan International Speedway – 24
2. Indianapolis Motor Speedway – 23
2. Pocono Raceway – 22
4. Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course – 21
5. Watkins Glen International – 17
6. Bristol Motor Speedway – 16
6. Texas Motor Speedway – 16
8. Phoenix International (ISM) – 14
9. Laguna Seca Raceway – 13
10. Dover International Speedway – 12
10. Kentucky Speedway – 12
10. Road America – 12

Late cautions keep Martin Truex Jr. from Las Vegas victory

By Dustin LongSep 16, 2018, 8:18 PM EDT
Leave a comment

LAS VEGAS — Martin Truex Jr. avoided the carnage Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway but he still suffered the consequences.

With arguably the fastest car on a long run, Truex was undone by four cautions in the last 23 laps that helped Brad Keselowski score his third consecutive win. Truex finished third.

“Brad clearly found a horseshoe,” Truex said. “Three races in a row he’s won and he has not had the best car. I mean, if you want to really talk about the sport being what it is, you’ve got to look at that. I mean, obviously he hasn’t led the most laps in any of those races, and he showed up at the end with good pit stops and good short run speed. 

“I think clearly it’s pretty obvious how it worked out. He’s hot right now. He’s on a streak. That’s the way it goes.”

Truex leaves Las Vegas with the points lead after an afternoon that saw six of the 16 playoff drivers involved in accidents or spins and a few others who finished with crinkled and creased cars.

Truex leads Kyle Busch, who spun during the race, by two points heading into Saturday’s race at Richmond Raceway.

All the incidents toward the end were too much to overcome for Truex.

“Man, all those restarts at the end, they were wicked, they were crazy,” Truex said on pit road with a wet towel around his neck after a 3-hour, 28-minute race in temperatures that hovered around 100 degrees outside the car and much hotter inside it.

“Everybody was going for it. Unfortunately for us, it took a little bit too long to get rolling. Too many cautions at the end. It really, really took our chance away from winning.”

The issue for Truex was that he and crew chief Cole Pearn set the car up for long runs.

“Hindsight 20/20 we would have worked more on being a little better on the short run,” Truex said. “For most of day it was pretty clear who had the dominant car.

“I think we had the best handling car on the long run. You don’t know how these things are going to play out. We felt it was going to be a long-run kind of race just because the track is slick and there are so many multiple grooves. Typically, these are the ones that go green for a long time. We were kind of banking on that and for a while it was working for us. Obviously, at the end it was caution after caution. That really took any chance we had away.”

 and on Facebook