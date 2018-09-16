Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

Staff picks for today’s Cup race at Las Vegas

By NBC SportsSep 16, 2018, 2:00 PM EDT
Here’s who NBC’s writers think will triumph today at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Dustin Long

Kyle Busch opens the playoffs with a win. If you’re looking to cash big, go with a trifecta of Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick and Ryan Blaney to go 1-2-3.

Nate Ryan

Kevin Harvick. This is his season, and he’ll set the tone in the opener.

Daniel McFadin

Ryan Newman plays spoiler in the playoff opener a day after announcing his departure from Richard Childress Racing.

Dan Beaver

The last time Erik Jones won a Cup pole, he finished second at Bristol last fall. A year’s worth of experience will make the difference at Vegas.

Austin Dillon without crew chief for playoff opener

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinSep 16, 2018, 2:11 PM EDT
Austin Dillon will start the Cup playoffs Sunday without crew chief Justin Alexander on his pit box, Parker Kligerman reported Sunday on NASCAR America.

Alexander is back home in North Carolina due to a family matter. He will be replaced by Danny Stockman.

Stockman is the crew chief for Daniel Hemric on Richard Childress Racing’s No. 21 car in the Xfinity Series.

Dillon starts the South Point 400 in 18th. The race is set to begin at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

RCR says Ryan Newman was released from contract last month

Jerry Markland/Getty Images
By Nate RyanSep 16, 2018, 12:45 PM EDT
LAS VEGAS — Richard Childress Racing released a statement Sunday addressing Ryan Newman‘s departure from the No. 31 Chevrolet, saying the driver was “released from his contract last month.”

Newman tweeted after final practice Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway that he was leaving RCR after the season and intended to continue racing in Cup next season and beyond.

Newman and crew chief Luke Lambert have been paired for the past five seasons, earning a victory and three playoff appearances. Though the RCR release addressed only the No. 31 driver, Lambert’s contract with the team is believed to be up, and he also could be headed elsewhere next season.

Here’s the release from the team:

No. 31 Team Update – Statement from Richard Childress Racing:

As announced yesterday, Ryan Newman will not return to RCR in 2019. He was released from his contract last month.

We want to thank Ryan for his talent and dedication over the past five years, and we wish him the best in his future endeavors. The No. 31 Chevrolet has been an important part of RCR for many years. We have outstanding partners in Chevrolet, Caterpillar, Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s, Grainger, Liberty National Life Insurance Co., Coca-Cola, Okuma and eBay Motors, and will continue to deliver value for them as we move forward.

We are looking forward to the next chapter for the No. 31 team and will announce our new driver in the near future.

Bump & Run: Playoff opener

Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images
By Nate RyanSep 16, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
With his pit crew being shuffled and his car gaining speed the past few weeks, Kyle Larson has become a trendy pick to make the championship four. Can you make the case that a winless driver is a favorite to race for the title?

Nate Ryan: Yes, because both driver and team are maturing simultaneously. Larson has become finely attuned to how sensitive the ears of crew members can be to driver criticism, and he has modulated his appealing candor accordingly. But he was characteristically blunt about the pit crew’s intermittently disappointing performances after the Brickyard, and Chip Ganassi Racing’s willingness to address that by reshuffling personnel – while also continuing to make his Camaro faster – bodes well for the stretch run.

Dustin Long: No, I cannot make the case because Kyle Larson won’t get to the championship race in Miami. He has to get through the next nine weeks to even worry about the championship race. With two and possibly three spots all but locked up for Miami, that could leave one spot for the rest of the field. There are too many obstacles for this team to overcome. Maybe next year will be his year.

Which driver outside of The Big Three is the best sleeper pick to make the Championship 4?

Nate Ryan: Even after winning the pole position for Sunday, Erik Jones believes he still qualifies as a sleeper. Given his recent speed and a calm and confident demeanor, he might not be after Sunday’s race, though, so snatch him while he’s still drawing double-digit odds.

Dustin Long: Ryan Blaney. I look at the progress Team Penske is making, the speed Blaney had earlier in the year, and I just think he’s one who could make a charge through the playoffs and be one to make it to Miami.

What was the biggest missed emoji opportunity for this year’s playoff drivers?

Nate Ryan: While Clint Bowyer’s nod to his trucking company sponsor is appreciated and understood, how was one of NASCAR’s most amusing and colorful drivers assigned an austere and flat graphic of an 18-wheeler that could only be loved by those with a weigh-station fetish? The possibilities are endless of what the Bowyer emoji could have been – exploding beer cans, Johnny Cash motifs, the touching Martinsville celebration with his son – but “long-haul trucker” wouldn’t have been in the top 100.

Dustin Long: The biggest mistake came earlier this summer when Erik Jones was forced to cut his mullet. Can you imagine the mullet as his emoji? That would have been the best. They still could have done it and had him grow his hair out these final 10 weeks. Oh well, maybe next year.

Today’s Cup race at Las Vegas: Start time, lineup and more

Getty Images
By Dan BeaverSep 16, 2018, 6:00 AM EDT
The playoffs start today at Las Vegas. This is the first playoff race at Las Vegas and the first time that the track has hosted two races in a season. All 16 playoff drivers will jockey for the win to advance to the second round.

Here are the details for today’s race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Las Vegas native and NASCAR driver Brendan Gaughan will give the command to start engines at 3:07 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:16 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 267 laps (400.5 miles) around the 1.5-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 80. Stage 2 ends on Lap 160.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: Garage opens at 9:30 a.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 1 p.m. Driver introductions are at 2:20 p.m.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: Sierra Black will perform the anthem at 3:01 p.m.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will broadcast the race beginning at 3 p.m. Coverage begins with NASCAR America at 1:30 p.m. on NBCSN, followed by Countdown to Green at 2:30 p.m. on NBCSN. Performance Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 2:30 p.m. and also can be heard on goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have PRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for a high of 95 degrees and a zero percent chance of showers at the start of the race.

LAST YEAR: This is the inaugural race. Kevin Harvick won in March after starting on the outside of the front row.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the starting lineup at Las Vegas.