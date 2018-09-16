Points after the Cup race at Las Vegas

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Brad Keselowski kept the momentum alive that he generated with wins at Darlington and Indy by winning the South Point 400 at Las Vegas. The win locks Keselowski into Round 2 of the playoffs. It also gives Roger Penske his 500th win for the organization.

Martin Truex Jr. made a statement about how this team will not give up by winning Stage 1. He finished third.

Kyle Busch spun by himself on Lap 232 and drove into the infield grass. He stayed on the lead lap and finished seventh.

Kevin Harvick cut a tire near the end of Stage 2 and made heavy contact with the wall. He finished 39th.

Joey Logano spun his tires on two late race restarts. He fell two spots at the end and finished fourth.

Kurt Busch sustained damage when Alex Bowman hit him on a late-race pit stop. Back in traffic, he crashed with two laps remaining in regulation. Busch finished 21st.

Ryan Blaney got pinched into the wall during Stage 1 but did minimal damage before finishing fifth.

Kyle Larson had a flat near the end of Stage 1 and had to take a wave around at the beginning of Stage 2 to remain in contention. He finished second.

Other than slight contact with Blaney early in the race, Aric Almirola kept his nose clean and finished sixth.

Austin Dillon had to drop the back of the pack to start the race after making unapproved adjustments. He rebounded to finish 11th.

Clint Bowyer slapped the wall with 10 to go. He got caught in an accident with two laps remaining in regulation after David Ragan and Michael McDowell crashed. Bowyer finished 23rd.

Alex Bowman cut a left front with 10 to go after getting into the side of Kurt Busch. He finished 19th.

Bottom Four

Jimmie Johnson was running in the top 10 until he hit the wall hard with 10 to go and was forced to pit. Johnson finished 22nd.

Chase Elliott had nowhere to go when Jamie McMurray cut a tire and hit the wall. He crashed and failed to finish, credited with 36th.

Erik Jones won the pole and was running among the top 10 when he was collected in Harvick’s accident near the end of Stage 2. Jones finished last (40th).

Denny Hamlin spun into the infield on Lap 245 and ripped the front splitter off. He finished 32nd, “trying to get more than the car is capable of,” Hamlin told NBCSN.

Click here for complete results