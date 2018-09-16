Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Points after the Cup race at Las Vegas

By Dan BeaverSep 16, 2018, 7:34 PM EDT
Brad Keselowski kept the momentum alive that he generated with wins at Darlington and Indy by winning the South Point 400 at Las Vegas. The win locks Keselowski into Round 2 of the playoffs. It also gives Roger Penske his 500th win for the organization.

Martin Truex Jr. made a statement about how this team will not give up by winning Stage 1. He finished third.

Kyle Busch spun by himself on Lap 232 and drove into the infield grass. He stayed on the lead lap and finished seventh.

Kevin Harvick  cut a tire near the end of Stage 2 and made heavy contact with the wall. He finished 39th.

Joey Logano spun his tires on two late race restarts. He fell two spots at the end and finished fourth.

Kurt Busch sustained damage when Alex Bowman hit him on a late-race pit stop. Back in traffic, he crashed with two laps remaining in regulation. Busch finished 21st.

Ryan Blaney got pinched into the wall during Stage 1 but did minimal damage before finishing fifth.

Kyle Larson had a flat near the end of Stage 1 and had to take a wave around at the beginning of Stage 2 to remain in contention. He finished second.

Other than slight contact with Blaney early in the race, Aric Almirola kept his nose clean and finished sixth.

Austin Dillon had to drop the back of the pack to start the race after making unapproved adjustments. He rebounded to finish 11th.

Clint Bowyer slapped the wall with 10 to go. He got caught in an accident with two laps remaining in regulation after David Ragan and Michael McDowell crashed. Bowyer finished 23rd.

Alex Bowman cut a left front with 10 to go after getting into the side of Kurt Busch. He finished 19th.

Bottom Four

Jimmie Johnson was running in the top 10 until he hit the wall hard with 10 to go and was forced to pit. Johnson finished 22nd.

Chase Elliott had nowhere to go when Jamie McMurray cut a tire and hit the wall. He crashed and failed to finish, credited with 36th.

Erik Jones won the pole and was running among the top 10 when he was collected in Harvick’s accident near the end of Stage 2. Jones finished last (40th).

Denny Hamlin spun into the infield on Lap 245 and ripped the front splitter off. He finished 32nd, “trying to get more than the car is capable of,” Hamlin told NBCSN.

Results, stats for the Cup race at Las Vegas

By Dan BeaverSep 16, 2018, 7:17 PM EDT
Brad Keselowski survived a chaotic South Point 400 at Las Vegas to win the first playoff race of the 2018 season. He held off his Team Penske teammates on three consecutive restarts to give Roger Penske his 500th victory for the organization. The victory came in overtime.

Kyle Larson slipped into second on the final restart with Martin Truex, Jr. taking over third.

Joey Logano had a slow restart during the overtime run to the checkers and finished fourth.

The third member of Team Penske, Ryan Blaney rounded out the top five.

Brad Keselowski wins in overtime in Las Vegas

By Daniel McFadinSep 16, 2018, 7:06 PM EDT
Brad Keselowski won Sunday’s Cup race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in overtime, outrunning Kyle Larson and Martin Truex Jr. to earn his third victory in a row.

The top five was completed by Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney.

The win in the Cup playoff opener is Team Penske’s 500th in motorsports. With Logano and Blaney, it is the first time Penske has had three cars finish in the top five in Cup.

“500 wins today, huge day for the Captain (Roger Penske),” Keselowski told NBCSN. “I did it, boss! To start off the playoffs with a win, that’s really strong. … It’s really a testament to this team here. They’ve been so strong on pit road and I couldn’t have done it without them. We weren’t as fast as the 78 car (Truex), but we nailed the pit stops and restarts when it counted.”

Keselowski had never won three consecutive races before Sunday.

The overtime finish was set up by a wreck involving Kurt Busch, Michael McDowell and David Ragan coming to two laps to go in the scheduled distance. The incident resulted in a red flag before the race resumed.

That wreck caused the 12th and final caution of the race. More than half of the 16-driver playoff field ran into problems throughout the race.

Keselowski led 75 of 272 laps on his way to the win, which is the 27th of his career. The victory follows wins in the Southern 500 and Brickyard 400.

Keselowski also snaps a 13-race win streak by the “Big 3” of Truex, Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick on 1.5-mile tracks.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Martin Truex Jr.

STAGE 2 WINNER: Brad Keselowski

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: No. 1 seed Kyle Busch managed to finish seventh after he spun with 35 laps to go and slid through the front stretch grass … Kyle Larson bounced back from a flat tire in the first stage to earn his sixth runner-up finish of the year … Ryan Blaney earned his first top five in four races.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Kevin Harvick and Erik Jones wrecked out on Lap 148 after Harvick lost his right-front tire and hit the wall. Harvick placed 39th and Jones finished last … Jamie McMurray wrecked with 55 laps to go and collected Chase Elliott. McMurray finished 35th and Elliott placed 36th.  … Denny Hamlin wrecked out of Turn 4 with 21 laps to go. He placed 32nd.

NOTABLE: Brad Keselowski is the third driver to earn three consecutive wins this season (Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch). First time in NASCAR’s modern era that three drivers have achieved that feat in a season … Every driver who finished fifth through 18th finished better than their average running position.

WHAT’S NEXT: Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sept. 22 on NBCSN.

Las Vegas leaves many title contenders in major trouble

By Nate RyanSep 16, 2018, 6:49 PM EDT
LAS VEGAS — The debut of Las Vegas Motor Speedway as the Cup Series playoff opener came up snake eyes for several championship hopefuls Sunday.

More than half of the 16-driver playoff field were involved in incidents Sunday during the South Point 400 with Kevin Harvick (39th), Erik Jones (40th), Chase Elliott (36th) and Denny Hamlin (32nd) all finishing outside the top 30.

Finishing outside the top 20 were: Kurt Busch (21st), Jimmie Johnson (22nd) and Clint Bowyer (23rd), all of whom slapped the wall in the final 20 laps.

Kyle Busch (seventh) and Alex Bowman (19th) also hit the wall during the closing laps of the race, which was extended five laps beyond its scheduled 267-lap distance into overtime because of several late cautions.

Kyle Larson (second) also rebounded from an early tire problem that left him a lap down early in the race.

Harvick and Jones were involved in the first major incident on Lap 148. Harvick’s No. 4 Ford suffered a right-front tire problem and slammed into the outside SAFER barrier, collecting Jones’ No. 20 Toyota.

Elliott was caught in a crash with just more than 50 laps to go when Jamie McMurray had a tire go flat and slammed the outside barrier with his No. 1 Chevrolet.

Elliott’s No. 9 Chevy nearly missed the crash but had significant contact with the left side of McMurray’s car.

Jamie McMurray, Chase Elliott crash out of Las Vegas

By Dan BeaverSep 16, 2018, 5:56 PM EDT
After making contact with the wall, Jamie McMurray lost a right rear tire on Lap 213 of the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and hit the wall.

Chase Elliott was committed to the high line and piled into the back of McMurray’s car – in much the same fashion as the Kevin Harvick / Erik Jones accident. Both cars sustained enough damage to keep them from finishing the race.

McMurray made contact with the wall while battling for fifth-place with Ryan Blaney.

“There was no smoke inside the car and the spotter said that he couldn’t see any smoke,” McMurray said after the incident on NBCSN. “Typically it will run a while, but I’m assuming the right rear tire must have rubbed a hole in it.”

Elliott will be the third playoff contender to fall out of the first playoff race. He entered the seeded eighth among the 16 playoff drivers.

Elliott complained of pain in his left shoulder as he exited the car.

“I guess it just go caught in the wheel,” Elliott said. “It popped really big and then I got stopped and got messing with it and it popped really big again. All good now and we’ll try to rebound next week.”

 