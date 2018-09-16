Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Kevin Harvick blasts Goodyear for ‘piece of crap tires’ after Las Vegas wreck

By Daniel McFadinSep 16, 2018, 5:05 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Kevin Harvick and Erik Jones will begin their playoffs with DNFs after wrecking on Lap 147 Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The wreck started when Harvick lost his right-front tire in the middle of Turns 1 and 2 and shot into the outside wall.

Jones then ran into the back of Harvick.

Harvick, who won at Las Vegas in March, entered the playoff opener as the No. 2 seed and with a series-leading seven wins. He had led 14 laps.

“Well there was something wrong from the time we put the tires on,” Harvick told NBCSN. “It’s like Russian Roulette every time you put these piece of crap tires on and try to drive around the race track. One time’s it’s tight, one time it’s loose, one time they’re blistered. We had a great car and then you put a set of tires on and you can’t even hardly make it through the field.”

Jones is participating in the playoffs for the first time. He won the pole but had not led any laps.

“It’s unfortunate, we didn’t have the best handling DeWalt Camry today … but we were going to finish top 10 no matter what,” Jones told NBCSN. “Nothing Kevin can do and nothing we can do unfortunately. Not the situation we needed to be in.”

Check back for more.

SHR owner Gene Haas says no driver has ‘intrigued us’ enough to sign yet

Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images
By Dustin LongSep 16, 2018, 3:31 PM EDT
Leave a comment

LAS VEGAS — Stewart-Haas Racing owner Gene Haas said Sunday that the team continues to search for a driver for the No. 41 car and that he does not view moving up SHR Xfinity driver Cole Custer as a viable option at this time.

Haas said the team is not ready to sign any driver.

“We haven’t seen anybody that’s intrigued us enough to say, ‘OK we’re willing to sign you at the moment,’ ” Haas said before Sunday’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. “We’re kind of hoping there is an undertow … where a driver or a sponsor, maybe that combination that didn’t exist a few weeks ago, maybe they come together and it’s something we can look at. But at the moment we don’t really have anything.

“As far as we know, Kurt Busch has signed up with Chip Ganassi. That’s the rumors we hear. But he hasn’t announced it yet, either. I think the only thing I’ve heard from him is he hasn’t signed anything.

“I think he’s out looking around and see what kind of a deal he can put together. I assume it’s over at Chip Ganassi Racing.”

It was Haas who expanded the organization to create room for Busch for the 2014 season. Busch has won six races for the team since joining it but has never finished better than seventh in the playoffs.

Still, could Busch find a way back to the No. 41 team?

“If he gets on a tear and wins five races and goes on to win the championship, we definitely would talk to him,” Haas quipped.

“That’s why we signed him to win a championship. As time went on, it became less probable that that would happen. That’s why we’re at where we’re at now. I think he’s kind of stated, too, that next year is going to be his last year.”

Haas said that Monster Energy, which is tied to Busch, “significantly cut down their sponsorship last year, and now they’re about the same money next year.”

As for other drivers, Haas said his team has had talks with Daniel Suarez’s camp.

“We’ve talked to him,” Haas said. “He brings a different group of sponsors. Like anything else, it comes down to the bottom line. How much sponsorship are we talking? How much money does SHR get? How much money does the driver get? Those are the kind of typical things that can take a while to iron out because everybody wants everything.”

Excluding a driver’s salary, Haas said it takes $20 million “to run a competitive Cup team.”

While some might view the 20-year-old Custer, who drives for SHR’s Xfinity team, as an option to move up to the team’s Cup ride, Haas is not convinced.

“We think Cole is a good talent,” Haas said. “I think he’s talented. He’s very marketable. I think a lot of things are positives, but he has to win in the Xfinity (Series) before he can really move up to Cup racing. If we were to push that, I think we might do more harm than good. He needs to prove that he can win consistently in Xfinity before I think we’ll consider him for a Cup ride.”

Custer has one win in 64 career Xfinity starts and finished third in Saturday’s Xfinity race at Las Vegas. He is winless this year. He is in the Xfinity playoffs for the second consecutive year. He finished fifth in the points last year.

Haas also said it is “not really an option” to downsize to three teams next year.

“We have Ford money per car, and the 41 car gets prize money, and prize money is based on previous years,” Haas said. “It wouldn’t be nearly as profitable not to run it as it would be to run it in some shape or form.”

 and on Facebook

Austin Dillon without crew chief for playoff opener

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinSep 16, 2018, 2:11 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Austin Dillon will start the Cup playoffs Sunday without crew chief Justin Alexander on his pit box, Parker Kligerman reported Sunday on NASCAR America.

Alexander is back home in North Carolina due to a family matter. He will be replaced by Danny Stockman.

Stockman is the crew chief for Daniel Hemric on Richard Childress Racing’s No. 21 car in the Xfinity Series.

Dillon starts the South Point 400 in 18th. The race is set to begin at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Staff picks for today’s Cup race at Las Vegas

Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images
By NBC SportsSep 16, 2018, 2:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Here’s who NBC’s writers think will triumph today at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Dustin Long

Kyle Busch opens the playoffs with a win. If you’re looking to cash big, go with a trifecta of Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick and Ryan Blaney to go 1-2-3.

Nate Ryan

Kevin Harvick. This is his season, and he’ll set the tone in the opener.

Daniel McFadin

Ryan Newman plays spoiler in the playoff opener a day after announcing his departure from Richard Childress Racing.

Dan Beaver

The last time Erik Jones won a Cup pole, he finished second at Bristol last fall. A year’s worth of experience will make the difference at Vegas.

RCR says Ryan Newman was released from contract last month

Jerry Markland/Getty Images
By Nate RyanSep 16, 2018, 12:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

LAS VEGAS — Richard Childress Racing released a statement Sunday addressing Ryan Newman‘s departure from the No. 31 Chevrolet, saying the driver was “released from his contract last month.”

Newman tweeted after final practice Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway that he was leaving RCR after the season and intended to continue racing in Cup next season and beyond.

Newman and crew chief Luke Lambert have been paired for the past five seasons, earning a victory and three playoff appearances. Though the RCR release addressed only the No. 31 driver, Lambert’s contract with the team is believed to be up, and he also could be headed elsewhere next season.

Here’s the release from the team:

No. 31 Team Update – Statement from Richard Childress Racing:

As announced yesterday, Ryan Newman will not return to RCR in 2019. He was released from his contract last month.

We want to thank Ryan for his talent and dedication over the past five years, and we wish him the best in his future endeavors. The No. 31 Chevrolet has been an important part of RCR for many years. We have outstanding partners in Chevrolet, Caterpillar, Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s, Grainger, Liberty National Life Insurance Co., Coca-Cola, Okuma and eBay Motors, and will continue to deliver value for them as we move forward.

We are looking forward to the next chapter for the No. 31 team and will announce our new driver in the near future.