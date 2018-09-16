Bump & Run: Playoff opener

With his pit crew being shuffled and his car gaining speed the past few weeks, Kyle Larson has become a trendy pick to make the championship four. Can you make the case that a winless driver is a favorite to race for the title?
Nate Ryan: Yes, because both driver and team are maturing simultaneously. Larson has become finely attuned to how sensitive the ears of crew members can be to driver criticism, and he has modulated his appealing candor accordingly. But he was characteristically blunt about the pit crew’s intermittently disappointing performances after the Brickyard, and Chip Ganassi Racing’s willingness to address that by reshuffling personnel – while also continuing to make his Camaro faster – bodes well for the stretch run.
Dustin Long:No, I cannot make the case because Kyle Larson won’t get to the championship race in Miami. He has to get through the next nine weeks to even worry about the championship race. With two and possibly three spots all but locked up for Miami, that could leave one spot for the rest of the field. There are too many obstacles for this team to overcome. Maybe next year will be his year.
Which driver outside of The Big Three is the best sleeper pick to make the Championship 4?
Nate Ryan: Even after winning the pole position for Sunday, Erik Jones believes he still qualifies as a sleeper. Given his recent speed and a calm and confident demeanor, he might not be after Sunday’s race, though, so snatch him while he’s still drawing double-digit odds.
Dustin Long: Ryan Blaney. I look at the progress Team Penske is making, the speed Blaney had earlier in the year, and I just think he’s one who could make a charge through the playoffs and be one to make it to Miami.
What was the biggest missed emoji opportunity for this year’s playoff drivers?
Nate Ryan: While Clint Bowyer’s nod to his trucking company sponsor is appreciated and understood, how was one of NASCAR’s most amusing and colorful drivers assigned an austere and flat graphic of an 18-wheeler that could only be loved by those with a weigh-station fetish? The possibilities are endless of what the Bowyer emoji could have been – exploding beer cans, Johnny Cash motifs, the touching Martinsville celebration with his son – but “long-haul trucker” wouldn’t have been in the top 100.
Dustin Long: The biggest mistake came earlier this summer when Erik Jones was forced to cut his mullet. Can you imagine the mullet as his emoji? That would have been the best. They still could have done it and had him grow his hair out these final 10 weeks. Oh well, maybe next year.
The playoffs start today at Las Vegas. This is the first playoff race at Las Vegas and the first time that the track has hosted two races in a season. All 16 playoff drivers will jockey for the win to advance to the second round.
Here are the details for today’s race:
(All times are Eastern)
START: Las Vegas native and NASCAR driver Brendan Gaughan will give the command to start engines at 3:07 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:16 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 267 laps (400.5 miles) around the 1.5-mile track.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 80. Stage 2 ends on Lap 160.
PRERACE SCHEDULE: Garage opens at 9:30 a.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 1 p.m. Driver introductions are at 2:20 p.m.
NATIONAL ANTHEM: Sierra Black will perform the anthem at 3:01 p.m.
TV/RADIO: NBCSN will broadcast the race beginning at 3 p.m. Coverage begins with NASCAR America at 1:30 p.m. on NBCSN, followed by Countdown to Green at 2:30 p.m. on NBCSN. Performance Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 2:30 p.m. and also can be heard on goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have PRN’s broadcast.
FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for a high of 95 degrees and a zero percent chance of showers at the start of the race.
LAST YEAR: This is the inaugural race. Kevin Harvick won in March after starting on the outside of the front row.
LAS VEGAS — Garrett Smithley walked out of Victory Lane with a smile on his face.
On a day when he wrecked in qualifying and finished 18th in a backup car, he couldn’t contain his excitement for Ross Chastain, typically his teammate at JD Motorsports but not on this day.
Saturday’s Xfinity race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway was one of three races this season that Chastain will run in Chip Ganassi Racing’s No. 42 Chevrolet — a car with more funding and resources than Chastain’s regular ride.
Chastain scored a dominating win.
“It gives all the little guys hope,” Smithley said of Chastain’s victory.
As if it to make sure that Chastain’s win was real and the embrace they shared in Victory Lane was not imaginary, Smithley said it again.
“It gives all the little guys hope.”
Money is king in NASCAR and the owners with it are the kingmakers.
For those without money, everything is harder. There are fewer resources to develop new parts and make cars faster. Instead, such teams rely on less reliable parts, tape measures instead of laser measurements and hand-written notebooks instead of computer simulation programs. It’s a gap that rarely can be closed.
Facing such obstacles, teams are left only with hope. It’s why crew members get up at 5 a.m. to head to the shop and why they might not leave until midnight trying to repair a car from the last race and get it ready for the next one. Instead of flying to the upcoming race like many teams, it often means long drives through the night with little sleep before the garage opens the next morning and the race for speed resumes.
For such teams, the race for 25th can be as meaningful as the race for the lead to bigger teams.
Ryan Preece knows both worlds. He drove for JD Motorsports in 2016 and had one top-10 finish for the underfunded team.
Nobody noticed him.
So he took the sponsorship money he had and went to Joe Gibbs Racing to run two races (that later became four) instead of 33.
Preece won in his second race with Gibbs. He’s won again with the team this year. Although he says he’s focused on the remaining races with Gibbs, his gamble will likely lead to a full-time ride next season in the sport.
Preece isn’t alone in believing less is more. Alex Bowman lost his Cup ride before the 2016 season. With no rides left, he signed to run select races with JR Motorsports that year and also served as the test driver for Hendrick Motorsports’ simulator program. That put him in position to replace Dale Earnhardt Jr. after Earnhardt had to sit out the second half of that season because of symptoms from a concussion. Bowman went on to take over the No. 88 when Earnhardt retired after last season and is in the Cup playoffs.
Those moves did not unnoticed.
Matt DiBenedetto, who also had to start and park early in his career and has run for a variety of small-budget teams, announced recently that he would leave his full-time Cup ride with Go Fas Racing after this season and bet on himself like Preece did.
“I paid a whole lot of attention to those guys and what they did,” DiBenedetto told NBC Sports of Preece and Bowman. “They were a big driving force in me making this decision.”
DiBenedetto said he decided to follow the model Preece tried after “seeing other guys get just barely bumped above me on those lists (for rides). That was the push I needed to make this bold and risky decision.”
For Chastain, the risk was low. Jeff Carpoff, president and CEO of DC Solar, which sponsors the No. 42 Xfinity car, approached Chastain earlier this year at Auto Club Speedway as Chastain walked with helmet in hand from his Xfinity car to the Cup garage. The brief conversation led to further talk by Carpoff of putting Chastain in the No. 42 Xfinity Ganassi car at some point this season.
Chastain revealed Saturday that he’s not getting paid for these three races — he also ran the car at Darlington and makes his last start in it next week at Richmond.
“I get laughed at from inside the garage,” Chastain said of his no-money deal for these three races. “We literally bet on ourselves that we wouldn’t make any money now, but it would pay off.”
Chastain had to hold off Justin Allgaier, the regular-season champion, in a spirited duel that included contact and had Allgaier ranting on the radio at the time. Allgaier later attributed his anger to being in the moment.
But when Chastain pulled away from the field on the final restart and it became clear he would score his first career Xfinity win — in his 132nd series start — he just wanted to enjoy the moment.
He didn’t yell or scream on the radio. He put his head down, punched the steering wheel and stayed silent.
“They were all congratulating (me) on the radio,” Chastain said of the team. “I just wanted to listen and hear it.”
It was a sound he could not have imagined when he was starting and parking early in his career because there wasn’t the money to run a full race.
“That’s not the ideal way,” Chastain said. “I wouldn’t recommend that because it’s tough, and it’s very trying. A lot of phone calls (with family) late at night. We didn’t know it was going to get better, but they kept telling me that.”
Ross Chastain held off Justin Allgaier and the field in a six-lap shootout to score his first career Xfinity Series win Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Chastain, in just his second race with Chip Ganassi Racing, led 180 of 200 laps and swept every stage. He had to survive three restarts in the last 20 laps to secure the win, which came in his 132nd series start at the age of 25.
It is Chastain’s first overall NASCAR win in 215 starts across all three national series.
“Thank you all so much,” Chastain told his team over the radio. “I can’t thank you all ever in my whole life enough.”
“Holy cow. I’m just a watermelon farmer from Florida,” Chastain told NBCSN on the start-finish line. “I’m not supposed to do that. Wow. … Man, that is a testament that anything in life is possible.”
In Victory Lane, Chastain kissed a watermelon in celebration.
Chastain usually competes for JD Motorsports. He made his CGR debut in the No. 42 two races ago at Darlington. In that race he started from the pole and led 90 laps before his chances at winning ended with a final stage incident with Kevin Harvick while battling for the lead.
Chastain has one more race scheduled with CGR next week at Richmond Raceway.
With his second-place finish, Allgaier secured the regular-season title and 15 bonus playoff points.
WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Justin Allgaier earned his fifth runner-up finish of the year … Elliott Sadler tied his best finish (fifth) since the July Daytona race … Ryan Preece bounced back from two incidents and a speeding penalty to place sixth.
QUOTE OF THE DAY: “No matter what happens, if I go back to the farm tomorrow … which I’m going to do one day after racing’s over, if I had to back tomorrow I’ll have no regrets, obviously.” – Ross Chastain to NBCSN.
NOTABLE: Four of the last 11 first-time winners were in the No. 42 with crew chief Mike Shiplett.
WHAT’S NEXT: Playoff opener in the Go Bowling 250 at Richmond Raceway at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sept. 21 on NBCSN