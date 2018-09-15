Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Ryan Newman will not return to Richard Childress Racing in 2019

By Dustin LongSep 15, 2018, 4:37 PM EDT
LAS VEGAS — Ryan Newman announced on Twitter that he will not return to Richard Childress Racing after this season.

Newman, who did not make the playoffs this season, is in his fifth season at RCR. He has one victory (March 19, 2017 at Phoenix) and three playoff appearances (’14, ’15, ’17) in the No. 31 Chevrolet. Despite going winless, he finished runner-up to champion Kevin Harvick in the playoffs four years ago.

Newman posted in a tweet: “I’m not ready to announce my future plans at this time, but it is my full intention to compete in the NASCAR Cup Series full-time in 2019 and beyond. We are currently working through the options for next season, and hopefully we will be able to announce those plans in the very near future.”

Car owner Richard Childress told NBC Sports he was not ready to name who would drive the No. 31 next year but said “he won’t be our driver next year. We’ll announce who our driver is in the near future.”

Newman, who is in his 17th full-time season, has 18 career Cup victories, including the 2008 Daytona 500.

He joins the expanding list of drivers with uncertain futures beyond 2018.

 

Silly Season: Ryan Newman latest driver on the move

By Dustin LongSep 15, 2018, 5:50 PM EDT
Ryan Newman joined the list of drivers who will be on the move in 2019 when he announced Saturday on Twitter that he will not return to the No. 31 car at Richard Childress Racing.

Newman is in his fifth season with RCR. He finished second in the championship in 2012, his first season with the team. Newman made the playoffs three times at RCR. He did not make the playoffs this season.

Newman stated he was not ready to announce his future plans in Cup. Childress also was not ready to announce who will drive the No. 31 after this season.

ANNOUNCED CUP RIDES FOR 2019

Bubba Wallace will remain with Richard Petty Motorsports through the 2020 season (announcement made July 28)

CUP RIDES NOT YET ANNOUNCED FOR 2019

No. 1: The Associated Press reported Sept. 10 that car owner Chip Ganassi had offered Jamie McMurray a contract to drive in the 2019 Daytona 500 only and then move into a management position. Ganassi was awaiting McMurray’s decision. The move means the No. 1 will be open for 2019.

No. 6: Car owner Jack Roush said Sept. 12 on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio that Trevor Bayne would not be back with Roush Fenway Racing after this season. Bayne, who has shared the No. 6 ride this season with Matt Kenseth, has driven in Cup for Roush since 2015.

No. 23: Front Row Motorsports purchased the BK Racing team in bankruptcy court in August. Front Row needs the team to run the rest of the season to maintain the charter. After this season, Front Row could run a third car, lease this charter or sell this charter.

No. 31: Ryan Newman announced Sept. 15 that he would not return to the No. 31 after this season. Car owner Richard Childress told NBC Sports: “We’ll announce who our driver is in the near future.”

No. 32: Go Fas Racing is looking for a driver after Matt DiBenedetto’s announcement Sept. 7 that he won’t return to the team after this season.

No. 41: Kurt Busch signed a one-year deal last December to remain at Stewart-Haas Racing. He said Aug. 31 at Darlington that he has two contract offers for 2019 but did not reveal what teams they were from. Busch said Sept. 7 he had no updates on his status.

No. 95: Kasey Kahne announced Aug. 16 that he would not return for another full-time season. Also, this team has told Richard Childress Racing it won’t be a part of its technical alliance next year. Car owner Bob Leavine said Aug. 5 that “in our talking to the manufacturers this year, Toyota has been head-and-shoulders above the rest so far.”

DRIVERS WITHOUT ANNOUNCED PLANS FOR 2019

Trevor Bayne: 2011 Daytona 500 winner is looking for a ride after the Sept. 12 announcement he won’t return to Roush Fenway Racing in 2019. He told NBC Sports on Sept. 14 that he has been calling car owners looking for a ride and would look at any of NASCAR’s top three national series. 

Kurt Busch: 2004 champion’s contract expires after this season with Stewart-Haas Racing.

Matt DiBenedettoSaid he was betting on himself by leaving Go Fas Racing and looking to race elsewhere. While he would like a full-time ride, he would entertain a part-time ride in the Xfinity Series with a winning team, following what Ryan Preece has done.

Daniel Hemric: The Xfinity driver for Richard Childress Racing was asked Aug. 17 at Bristol about his future and he described it as: “Cloudy, very cloudy.” He said then he has not signed anything for the 2019 season, adding: “I’m trying to do everything I can on the race track to prove to somebody that would be willing to put me in a car and give me a shot.”

Jamie McMurray: Although he has not revealed his plans, car owner Chip Ganassi told the AP that he had offered McMurray a contract for only the 2019 Daytona 500 before McMurray would move into a management role.

Ryan Newman: He announced Sept. 15 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway that he won’t be returning to Richard Childress Racing. He intends to remain in Cup for 2019 but has yet to reveal his destination.

Ryan Preece: Modified ace who has run a limited schedule in the Xfinity Series with Joe Gibbs Racing and had great success has not announced his 2019 plans.

Daniel SuarezWith reports stating that Martin Truex Jr. will go to Joe Gibbs Racing and drive the No. 19, Suarez would be looking for a ride. He said Sept. 9 at Indianapolis that “I’m not really allowed” to talk about his situation and then added: “Everything happens for a reason. I think we are going to be in good shape.”

Martin Truex Jr.Reigning series champion has not announced a ride for 2019 with the Sept. 4 news that Furniture Row Racing is shutting down after this season.

XFINITY SERIES

OPEN RIDES FOR 2019

1: Elliott Sadler announced Aug. 15 that he will not run full-time in NASCAR after this season, creating an opening at JR Motorsports for 2019.

Erik Jones fastest in final Las Vegas Cup practice

By Daniel McFadinSep 15, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
Pole-sitter Erik Jones was fastest in the final practice session for Sunday’s Cup race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Jones posted a top speed of 181.251 mph around the 1.5-mile track.

Jones, who is in the playoffs, was followed by Ryan Blaney (playoffs, 181.238 mph), Alex Bowman (playoffs, 181.202), Brad Keselowski (playoffs, 181.099) and Ryan Newman (180.777).

The top 10 was completed by Kyle Busch (playoffs), Daniel Suarez, Kyle Larson, (playoffs), Chase Elliott (playoffs) and Jamie McMurray.

Jones had the best 10-lap average at 178.025 mph.

Larson and Joey Logano (playoffs) recorded the most laps in the session with 52.

Click here for final practice results.

Cole Custer wins Las Vegas Xfinity pole

By Daniel McFadinSep 15, 2018, 3:14 PM EDT
Cole Custer will starts first in the Xfinity Series’ regular-season finale Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Custer qualified first for the DC Solar 300 with a speed of 179.295 mph. It is his series-leading fifth pole of the year.

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver is followed by Austin Cindric (177.866 mph), Elliott Sadler (177.825), Christopher Bell (177.708) and Ross Chastain (177.317).

With Custer and Cindric both 20, they make up the youngest front row for a Las Vegas Xfinity race.

Custer earned the pole after he took the green flag with roughly 40 seconds left in the first round after narrowly making it through inspection

“That was the craziest qualifying session I’ve ever been a part of,” Custer told NBCSN.

Five drivers – Daniel Hemric, Ryan Preece, Brandon Jones, Ryan Truex and Matt Tifft – did not make a qualifying attempt after they failed to get through inspection in time. They will start from the rear.

Jones’ car failed inspection three times. His car chief, Joey Elliott, was ejected from the event.

Tifft’s car failed four times. His car chief, Cam Strader, was ejected. Tifft will have to serve a pass-through penalty to star the race. It also will result in a 10-point penalty in driver and owner points.

Both drivers will serve a 30-minute practice hold next week at Richmond.

Garrett Smithley will go to a backup car after he suffered a hard wreck in Turn 4 with about five minutes left in the first round. He was able to exit the car.

Shane Lee qualified a career-best sixth. Ryan Sieg qualified a season-best 10th.

Click here for the results.

 

 

Today’s Xfinity race at Las Vegas: Start time, lineup and more

By Dustin LongSep 15, 2018, 3:00 PM EDT
The Xfinity regular season comes to an end today in the inaugural DC Solar 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Ryan Reed, Ross Chastain and Austin Cindric hold the final three playoff spots entering this race.

Here is all the info for today’s race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Jeff Carpoff, president and CEO of DC Solar, will give the command to start engines at 5:07 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 5:16 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 200 laps (300 miles) around the 1.5-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 45. Stage 2 ends on Lap 90.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: Garage opens at 10:30 a.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 3:15 p.m. Driver introductions are at 4:30 p.m.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: Victoria La Mala will perform the anthem at 5:01 p.m.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will broadcast the race beginning at 5 p.m. Coverage begins with Countdown to Green at 4:30 p.m. on NBCSN. Performance Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 4:30 p.m. and can be heard at goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have the PRN broadcast.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for sunny skies with a high of 100 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain at the start of the race.

QUALIFYING: Daniel Hemric, Ryan Preece, Brandon Jones, Ryan Truex and Matt Tifft will start from the rear after failing to pass inspection in time to make a qualifying attempt.

LAST TIME: Kyle Larson won at this track in March. Christopher Bell was second and Justin Allgaier was third. 

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the starting lineup.