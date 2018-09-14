Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

Tyler Reddick paces final Xfinity practice at Las Vegas

By Nate RyanSep 14, 2018, 6:09 PM EDT
LAS VEGAS — Tyler Reddick led the final Xfinity Series final practice at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, which will play host to the season finale Saturday.

Reddick turned 176.696 mph lap to pace the Friday afternoon session on the 1.5-mile oval, ahead of Ross Chastain, Cole Custer, Elliott Sadler and Daniel Hemric.

Reddick told NBCSN’s Kelli Stavast that he still wasn’t satisfied with his No. 9 Chevrolet for long green-flag stints.

“We’ll go to work overnight and come up with a game plan for tomorrow’s race, because we’re going to see some more of that,” the JR Motorsports driver said.

Click here for speeds from the final Xfinity practice Friday.

Matt Tifft led the first Xfinity practice Friday morning at Las Vegas, turning a 177.614-mph lap ahead of Sadler and points leader Justin Allgaier.

Click here for speeds from the first Xfinity practice at Las Vegas.

Erik Jones wins pole for playoff opener at Las Vegas

By Nate RyanSep 14, 2018, 8:28 PM EDT
LAS VEGAS — Erik Jones will open his Cup playoff career on the pole position.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver will lead the field to the green Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, which will play host to the playoff opener for the first time.

“Definitely can’t start any better than that,” Jones told Marty Snider on NBCSN. “We’ve got a long ways to go this weekend, but we’ve definitely got the speed to do it.”

Joey Logano qualified second, followed by Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick. Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott, Kurt Busch, Alex Bowman, Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Larson and Jamie McMurray rounded out the top 12 who made the final round.

Truex and Kyle Busch nearly missed the final round before vaulting into the top 12 in the final minute of the second round.

There were five playoff drivers who failed to advance to the final session: Brad Keselowski (13th), Clint Bowyer (15th), Aric Almirola (16th), Jimmie Johnson (17th) and Austin Dillon (18th).

It’s the second career pole position for Jones, who qualified first for the Aug. 19, 2017 race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Jones, 22, earned a berth in the playoffs with his July 7 victory at Daytona International Speedway.

Click here for the Cup qualifying results Friday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Noah Gragson wins truck pole at Las Vegas

Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images
By Dan BeaverSep 14, 2018, 7:12 PM EDT
Noah Gragson posted a lap of 178.036 mph to grab the pole for tonight’s World of Westgate 200 Camping World Truck Series race at Las Vegas. It is his fifth pole of the season. The last time he led the field to green was on another 1.5-mile track (Kentucky) and he finished eighth in that race.

Gragson beat Stewart Friesen (176.811 mph) by more than two-tenths of a second.

Grant Enfinger (176.540), Chris Eggleston (176.240) Riley Herbst (176.056) rounded out the top five.

Points leader Johnny Sauter qualified sixth.

Tate Fogleman, JJ Yeley and Norm Benning failed to qualify. 

Click here for the complete lineup

Joey Logano leads opening Cup practice at Las Vegas

Getty Images
By Dustin LongSep 14, 2018, 3:24 PM EDT
LAS VEGAS – Joey Logano posted the fastest lap in Friday’s opening Cup practice with a lap of 189.653 mph.

He was followed by Kevin Harvick (189.460 mph), Aric Almirola (188.864), Erik Jones (188.640) and Kurt Busch (188.140). Stewart-Haas Racing took three of the top five spots with Harvick, Almirola and Busch.

Ty Dillon ran the most laps at 18. Bubba Wallace was the only driver to run 10 consecutive laps.

There were no incidents in the session.

Click here for Cup practice report

 

 

Trevor Bayne faces uncertain future as he looks for a ride

Getty Images
By Dustin LongSep 14, 2018, 3:05 PM EDT
LAS VEGAS — Former Daytona 500 winner Trevor Bayne is unsure of his future with the announcement this week that he won’t return to Roush Fenway Racing after this season.

“I’ve called every team owner and every sponsor that I know probably twice or three times,” Bayne told NBC Sports on Friday morning in the garage at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. “For me, all I know right now is Texas. When i get to Nov. 5 that’s the last race I have scheduled that I know. Hopeful for an opportunity, but just don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Asked if he could take sponsor Advocare with him to prospective car owners, the 27-year-old Bayne told NBC Sports: “I don’t know what they’re going to do with the sport or Roush or whatever. As it stands, when I go to these team owners and they say, ‘How much money do you have?’ I’m kind of selling myself in I think I can win races if I’m in a really good car.”

Bayne said he would be open to a ride in Cup, Xfinity or the Camping World Truck Series part-time or full-time.

“I’ve struggled and I’ve seen what it’s like to run 15th every week, and I just don’t want to do that anymore,” he told NBC Sports. “To me, if I can’t get into a race-winning car, a top-10 car or a top-five car, then I don’t want to do it just to be here. For me, any opportunity I’m looking at (is) in a really good car with a really good team and really good culture.

“I do this to win races, not to make paycheck. I think I’ve got the ability to do it. I’ve proven that anytime we have fast cars, even Bristol a couple of weeks ago. When I’m in a fast car I can get it done. That’s what I’m looking for, what I’m wanting to do. I’m also praying about it. ‘Lord, what do you want me to do? If you want me here, I need an opportunity. If you don’t want me here, make it clear.’

“I just don’t know what’s going to happen next. It’s a scary, weird feeling to think about. Am I going to be in NASCAR or not next year? For me, that is a really hard thing to swallow. I’ve always said I’m not defined by this but when you actually get to that crossroads of ‘Hey, there may not any opportunity,’ it’s a weird feeling.”

Bayne has had a star-crossed career. He became the youngest driver at age 20 years and 1 day to win the Daytona 500 when he won the 2011 race for Wood Brothers Racing. The victory came in his second career Cup start.

Without enough funding, he was only able to run a partial Cup schedule from 2011-14 for the Wood Brothers. He returned to Roush Fenway Racing — where he ran in the Xfinity Series from late in the 2010 season through 2014. He won two Xfinity races during that stretch.

An unknown illness in 2011 that year sent him to the Mayo Clinic and kept him out of the car briefly. He ran 17 Cup races that year.

His results yo-yoed as Roush Fenway Racing struggled. The team announced in April that it was hiring Matt Kenseth to drive the No. 6 in select races, replacing Bayne.

“The first four weeks were super tough on me,” Bayne said of the time after Kenseth’s hiring. “Those weeks were a lot of anger, a lot of frustration and how could this happen? This is kind of unprecedented in how it was happening. It didn’t feel like that my performance, as far as compared to how our cars ran, warranted that but it’s just what God has for me right now.”

Bayne, who has made 182 career Cup starts, has five races remaining in the No. 6 car this season — Las Vegas, the Charlotte Roval, Talladega, Kansas and Texas.

“I just want to enjoy it,” Bayne said. “I love racing and it’s not fun to struggle at the Cup level. I know I can get it done at the Cup level. That’s not the question. To me, it’s more so what is the opportunity. I look at guys like Aric Almirola or even Martin Truex Jr. and Joey Logano, where they were in situations and got into a good car with a good culture and took off. I know I can do that.”

 