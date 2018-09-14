Grant Enfinger wins Truck race at Las Vegas

Grant Enfinger survived three overtimes to win his second career race and lock himself into the second round of the playoffs. Enfinger took the lead on the final restart when Brett Moffitt ran out of fuel. Enfinger had fresher tires after gambling and taking no tires with 49 laps remaining.

Enfinger entered the Las Vegas race last among the eight playoff contenders in the points after getting spun late in the Truck race at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park and finishing 17th.

On the final lap Friday night, Enfinger held off Johnny Sauter.

Playoff contenders Justin Haley, Ben Rhodes and Matt Crafton rounded out the top five.

Haley was already locked into round two of the playoffs with his win in the opening playoff race.

Moffitt fell to 11th after his fuel problem.

Noah Gragson blew a left front tire with 25 to go after contact with Moffitt in traffic. Gragson was hit with a commitment line violation when the tire blew and lost two laps in the process. He made one of those laps up and finished 18th.

Stewart Friesen spun three times in the final stage of the race. He did substantial damage in the final spin and finished 17th.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Noah Gragson

STAGE 2 WINNER: Grant Enfinger

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Matt Crafton had to start at the rear of the field after making unapproved adjustments to his truck; he was in the top 10 within five green flag laps and maintained his track position…. Myatt Snider snapped a six-race streak of finishes outside the top 10 with a sixth. … Ross Chastain is attempting the tripleheader at Vegas. He got off to a strong start with a seventh in the Truck race. … Jennifer Jo Cobb scored her first top 15 in 90 attempts with a 12th. Her last top 15 before this was a 13th at Kansas in May 2014. This is Cobb’s second best career finish.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Tanner Thorson went high to avoid a loose Myatt Snider and got out of the groove on Lap 2. He pounded the outside wall and was the first driver out. … Bo LeMastus was running 28th on Lap 46 when he pancaked the right side of his truck. … Riley Herbst pushed into the wall late in Stage 2, cutting his tire with five to go in that segment. … Todd Gilliland and Jesse Little ran out of room trying to arc into Turn 1 on Lap 83; Gilliland got turned into the wall. … Stewart Friesen was battling for a top-five finish when he spun the first time; he hit the wall and did significant damage in his third spin on Lap 131.

QUOTE OF THE RACE: “We were supposed to be a few laps to the good. It shouldn’t have been an issue,” Brett Moffitt on if he had any concerns about fuel before running out on the final restart.

NOTABLE: Justin Haley and Grant Enfinger will advance to the second round with their wins in the first round. That leaves six drivers contending for the last four spots to advance to the second round.

WHAT’S NEXT: Talladega 250 at 1 p.m. ET on Oct. 13 on Fox.