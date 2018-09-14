Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Cup starting lineup at Las Vegas

By Nate RyanSep 14, 2018, 10:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

LAS VEGAS — Erik Jones will open the 2018 Cup playoffs on the pole position Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The No. 20 Toyota driver, who turned a lap at 188.121 mph, will be joined on the front row by Joey Logano‘s No. 22 Ford.

The race will begin at 3:16 p.m. ET on NBCSN with prerace coverage beginning at 1:30 p.m.

Click here for the starting lineup at Las Vegas.

Truck results, point standings after Las Vegas

Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images
By Dan BeaverSep 15, 2018, 12:16 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Grant Enfinger survived three overtimes to score his second career victory. With this win, he locked himself into the second round of the Truck playoffs.

Playoff contenders swept the top five with Johnny Sauter crossing under the checkers .142 seconds behind Enfinger.

Justin Haley, Ben Rhodes and Matt Crafton rounded out the top five.

Click here for race results

Sauter’s second-place finish allowed him to maintain the points lead.

Noah Gragson recovered from a blown tire to finish 18th and salvage enough points to sit second in the points.

Brett Moffitt, Justin Haley and Matt Crafton rounded out the top five.

Ben Rhodes and Stewart Friesen are now seventh and eighth in the standings; six drivers will advance to round two of the Truck playoffs.

Click here for points report

Grant Enfinger wins Truck race at Las Vegas

Getty Images
By Dan BeaverSep 14, 2018, 11:49 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Grant Enfinger survived three overtimes to win his second career race and lock himself into the second round of the playoffs. Enfinger took the lead on the final restart when Brett Moffitt ran out of fuel. Enfinger had fresher tires after gambling and taking no tires with 49 laps remaining.

Enfinger entered the Las Vegas race last among the eight playoff contenders in the points after getting spun late in the Truck race at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park and finishing 17th.

On the final lap Friday night, Enfinger held off Johnny Sauter.

Playoff contenders Justin Haley, Ben Rhodes and Matt Crafton rounded out the top five.

Haley was already locked into round two of the playoffs with his win in the opening playoff race.

Moffitt fell to 11th after his fuel problem.

Noah Gragson blew a left front tire with 25 to go after contact with Moffitt in traffic. Gragson was hit with a commitment line violation when the tire blew and lost two laps in the process. He made one of those laps up and finished 18th.

Stewart Friesen spun three times in the final stage of the race. He did substantial damage in the final spin and finished 17th.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Noah Gragson

STAGE 2 WINNER: Grant Enfinger

MORE: Click here for complete results.
MORE: Click here for points report

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Matt Crafton had to start at the rear of the field after making unapproved adjustments to his truck; he was in the top 10 within five green flag laps and maintained his track position…. Myatt Snider snapped a six-race streak of finishes outside the top 10 with a sixth. … Ross Chastain is attempting the tripleheader at Vegas. He got off to a strong start with a seventh in the Truck race. … Jennifer Jo Cobb scored her first top 15 in 90 attempts with a 12th. Her last top 15 before this was a 13th at Kansas in May 2014. This is Cobb’s second best career finish.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Tanner Thorson went high to avoid a loose Myatt Snider and got out of the groove on Lap 2. He pounded the outside wall and was the first driver out. … Bo LeMastus was running 28th on Lap 46 when he pancaked the right side of his truck. … Riley Herbst pushed into the wall late in Stage 2, cutting his tire with five to go in that segment. … Todd Gilliland and Jesse Little ran out of room trying to arc into Turn 1 on Lap 83; Gilliland got turned into the wall. … Stewart Friesen was battling for a top-five finish when he spun the first time; he hit the wall and did significant damage in his third spin on Lap 131.

QUOTE OF THE RACE: “We were supposed to be a few laps to the good. It shouldn’t have been an issue,” Brett Moffitt on if he had any concerns about fuel before running out on the final restart.

NOTABLE: Justin Haley and Grant Enfinger will advance to the second round with their wins in the first round. That leaves six drivers contending for the last four spots to advance to the second round.

WHAT’S NEXT: Talladega 250 at 1 p.m. ET on Oct. 13 on Fox.

Erik Jones wins pole for playoff opener at Las Vegas

By Nate RyanSep 14, 2018, 8:28 PM EDT
Leave a comment

LAS VEGAS — Erik Jones will open his Cup playoff career on the pole position.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver will lead the field to the green Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, which will play host to the playoff opener for the first time.

“Definitely can’t start any better than that,” Jones told Marty Snider on NBCSN. “We’ve got a long ways to go this weekend, but we’ve definitely got the speed to do it.”

Joey Logano qualified second, followed by Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick. Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott, Kurt Busch, Alex Bowman, Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Larson and Jamie McMurray rounded out the top 12 who made the final round.

Truex and Kyle Busch nearly missed the final round before vaulting into the top 12 in the final minute of the second round.

There were five playoff drivers who failed to advance to the final session: Brad Keselowski (13th), Clint Bowyer (15th), Aric Almirola (16th), Jimmie Johnson (17th) and Austin Dillon (18th).

It’s the second career pole position for Jones, who qualified first for the Aug. 19, 2017 race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Jones, 22, earned a berth in the playoffs with his July 7 victory at Daytona International Speedway.

Click here for the Cup qualifying results Friday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Noah Gragson wins truck pole at Las Vegas

Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images
By Dan BeaverSep 14, 2018, 7:12 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Noah Gragson posted a lap of 178.036 mph to grab the pole for tonight’s World of Westgate 200 Camping World Truck Series race at Las Vegas. It is his fifth pole of the season. The last time he led the field to green was on another 1.5-mile track (Kentucky) and he finished eighth in that race.

Gragson beat Stewart Friesen (176.811 mph) by more than two-tenths of a second.

Grant Enfinger (176.540), Chris Eggleston (176.240) Riley Herbst (176.056) rounded out the top five.

Points leader Johnny Sauter qualified sixth.

Tate Fogleman, JJ Yeley and Norm Benning failed to qualify. 

Click here for the complete lineup