Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images

Silly Season: More rides changing for 2019

By Dustin LongSep 13, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Trevor Bayne is the latest to be looking for a ride for 2019 after car owner Jack Roush said Wednesday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio that Bayne would not return to the team after this season.

Bayne, the 2011 Daytona 500 winner, had struggled this season before Roush Fenway Racing brought back Matt Kenseth to share the No. 6 ride with Bayne.

Since he began driving in Cup for Roush in 2015, Bayne has zero wins, four top fives and 11 top-10 finishes in 124 starts.

Here’s a look at where Silly Season stands at this point:

ANNOUNCED CUP RIDES FOR 2019

Bubba Wallace will remain with Richard Petty Motorsports through the 2020 season (announcement made July 28)

CUP RIDES NOT YET ANNOUNCED FOR 2019

No. 1: The Associated Press reported Sept. 10 that car owner Chip Ganassi had offered Jamie McMurray a contract to drive in the 2019 Daytona 500 only and then move into a management position. Ganassi was awaiting McMurray’s decision. The move means the No. 1 will be open for 2019.

No. 6: Car owner Jack Roush said Sept. 12 on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio that Trevor Bayne would not be back with Roush Fenway Racing after this season. Bayne, who has shared the No. 6 ride this season with Matt Kenseth, has driven in Cup for Roush since 2015.

No. 23: Front Row Motorsports purchased the BK Racing team in bankruptcy court. Front Row needs the team to run the rest of the season to maintain the charter. After this season, Front Row could run a third car, lease this charter or sell this charter.

No. 32: Go Fas Racing is looking for a driver after Matt DiBenedetto’s announcement Sept. 7 that he won’t return to the team after this season.

No. 41: Kurt Busch signed a one-year deal last December to remain at Stewart-Haas Racing. He said Aug. 31 at Darlington that he has two contract offers for 2019 but did not reveal what teams they were from. Busch said Sept. 7 he had no updates on his status.

No. 95: Kasey Kahne announced Aug. 16 that he would not return for another full-time season. Also, this team has told Richard Childress Racing it won’t be a part of its technical alliance next  year. Car owner Bob Leavine said Aug. 5 that “in our talking to the manufacturers this year, Toyota has been head-and-shoulders above the rest so far.”

DRIVERS WITHOUT ANNOUNCED PLANS FOR 2019

Trevor Bayne: 2011 Daytona 500 winner is looking for a ride after the Sept. 12 announcement he won’t return to Roush Fenway Racing in 2019.

Kurt Busch: 2004 champion’s contract expires after this season with Stewart-Haas Racing.

Matt DiBenedettoSaid he was betting on himself by leaving Go Fas Racing and looking to race elsewhere. While he would like a full-time ride, he would entertain a part-time ride in the Xfinity Series with a winning team, following what Ryan Preece has done.

Daniel Hemric: The Xfinity driver for Richard Childress Racing was asked Aug. 17 at Bristol about his future and he described it as: “Cloudy, very cloudy.” He said then he has not signed anything for the 2019 season, adding: “I’m trying to do everything I can on the race track to prove to somebody that would be willing to put me in a car and give me a shot.”

Jamie McMurray: Although he has not revealed his plans, car owner Chip Ganassi told the AP that he had offered McMurray a contract for only the 2019 Daytona 500 before McMurray would move into a management role.

Ryan Preece: Modified ace who has run a limited schedule in the Xfinity Series with Joe Gibbs Racing and had great success has not announced his 2019 plans.

Daniel SuarezWith reports stating that Martin Truex Jr. will go to Joe Gibbs Racing and drive the No. 19, Suarez would be looking for a ride. He said Sept. 9 at Indianapolis that “I’m not really allowed” to talk about his situation and then added: “Everything happens for a reason. I think we are going to be in good shape.”

Martin Truex Jr.Reigning series champion has not announced a ride for 2019 with the Sept. 4 news that Furniture Row Racing is shutting down after this season.

XFINITY SERIES

OPEN RIDES FOR 2019

1: Elliott Sadler announced Aug. 15 that he will not run full-time in NASCAR after this season, creating an opening at JR Motorsports for 2019.

NASCAR America: NASCAR could own Wednesday summer nights

By Dan BeaverSep 13, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

With three tracks in the playoffs that never hosted playoff races before and conversation surrounding a dramatically new aero package for next year, it seems that change is in the air for NASCAR.

On Wednesday’s edition of NASCAR America, fans used the hashtag #WednesDale on social media to see just how far those changes could go.

Their questions began a conversation between Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kyle Petty and Nate Ryan about how NASCAR could alter their summertime calendar to consolidate the schedule without lessening the number of races run.

The panelists were uniform in their desire to see most tracks host only one NASCAR Cup race per year.

“I hate to say this Jason, but … I wouldn’t want any of the tracks to get a second date,” Nate Ryan said.

“I don’t really want to run anywhere twice,” Dale Earnhardt Jr. joined in.

“I like Daytona a couple of times, but I’d like to see everyone go to one … and let’s consolidate and make it special,” Petty said.

Taking away the second dates would create opportunities for new tracks to join the senior series – opening up new markets in the process. But there is also an opportunity to make the schedule more compact.

The answer for Earnhardt, Petty and Ryan is mid-week races.

“We don’t have to shorten the amount of races; let’s shorten the time of the season,” Earnhardt said. “Run on some Wednesdays. Do even some doubleheaders and stuff like that. … But I think they should go to all the racetracks once and then add Iowa, Nashville Fairgrounds – places like that.”

Brad Keselowski has talked about this,” Ryan said. “That dead of summer period, June, July when NASCAR could really own some Wednesdays.”

For more, watch the video above.

Follow Dan Beaver on Twitter

NASCAR America: Chase Elliott, Erik Jones highlight playoff underdogs

By Dan BeaverSep 13, 2018, 7:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Whether it’s the Big 3 of Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. or the Dynamic Duo of Busch and Harvick who are expected to dominate the playoffs, the remainder of the field has been relegated to the status of underdog before this week’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Throughout the season, the quest has been underway to determine who will be the driver most likely to join the Big 3 at Homestead with a shot at winning the Cup.

Brad Keselowski has “won two races; he’s still not my guy,” Kyle Petty said on Wednesday’s edition of NASCAR America. “Even Brad said it a Darlington. Darlington and Bristol are anomalies. You can win there and not have the fastest car. … You just have to make things work. When we went to Indy, he didn’t have the fastest car. He just won on strategy. He’s not going to … use ‘strategery’ for the last 10 races of the year.”

With Keselowski out of the final four picture for Petty, attention turns to Chase Elliott.

“Chase Elliott’s my guy. … Here’s the way I look at it,” Petty said. “There’s the Big 3 – and Martin is just teetering right now – and then there’s another seven, eight cars that are all the same to me. Nobody jumps out. … But if I take that middle group, Chase Elliott’s my guy.”

“I look at Chase Elliott and I see a guy who – the last two years, Alan Gustafson has figured out … as soon as we hit the track at Vegas, we’re going to be on another gear,” Nate Ryan said.

Elliott has run so well, however, that Ryan does not consider him an underdog. He’s a favorite to make the final four.

Instead, Ryan is going with a driver in his first Cup contention.

“If I’m looking for an underdog, I think Erik Jones,” Ryan said.

For more, watch the video above.

Follow Dan Beaver on Twitter

Jack Roush confirms Trevor Bayne out of No. 6 in 2019

Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images
By Dan BeaverSep 12, 2018, 10:07 PM EDT
2 Comments

Jack Roush confirmed on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on Thursday night that Trevor Bayne will not return to the No. 6 in 2019.

In April it was announced that Matt Kenseth would replace Bayne behind the wheel of the No. 6 for select races in 2018. Kenseth’s first race was at Kansas on May 12.

Since then, Bayne has piloted the car six times with a best finish of 11th at Bristol. He is scheduled to run this week at Las Vegas.

“We’re … in negotiations with drivers right now that would drive the 6 car next year,” Roush told Claire B Lang. “I think the decision has been made – and I don’t want to be breaking the story here, but … it’s been announced that Trevor’s not going to be in the car next year.”

Roush did not provide further details about the driver search, saying: “Who it is we’re talking to and how close we are in those negotiations, I’m not … inclined to say, based on the fact that we are negotiating.”

While he would not reveal who is being evaluated for the ride, he has a type of driver in mind.

“I want a driver that can be fast,” Roush said.

NASCAR America Scan All: ‘Meaningless guys in the back wreck’

By Dan BeaverSep 12, 2018, 8:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The regular-season finale at Indianapolis Motor Speedway set the stage for raw emotion that bubbled over on the radio and into the pits.

Jamie McMurray and William Byron knew their only hope to make the playoffs was in winning one of the biggest races of the NASCAR season, but they were not the only drivers crushed when Brad Keselowski pulled into victory lane instead.

Here are some of this week’s highlights:

  • “All right driver. You know what we got to do today. Make it happen.” – Matt McCall, Jamie McMurray’s crew chief
  • “Boys remember, a win gets us in,” Darian Grubb, William Byron’s crew chief
  • “It was really fast man; sorry about the brakes.” Cole Pearn, Martin Truex Jr.’s crew chief
  • “I let him go every time he’s been even close to me all year. Lead lap or not. If he don’t want to do the same, then the next time racing, good luck getting around me.” – Matt Kenseth on Joey Logano.
  • “The 6 wasn’t too appreciative of the blocking.” – Logano’s spotter
  • “Yeah, well I’m not too appreciative of a lot of things from that guy – so: so what.” – Logano
  • “He just frickin’ dive-bombed the hell out of me.” – Landon Cassill after contact with Jeffrey Earnhardt
  • “Cautions didn’t fall our way. Make sure to keep your heads up; no dejection here.” – Mike Wheeler, Denny Hamlin’s crew chief after they lost the race.
  • “Not have meaningless guys in the back wreck. I mean, I don’t know what they’re doing crashing with a couple of laps to go – multiple laps down.” – Hamlin

For more, watch the video above.

Follow Dan Beaver on Twitter