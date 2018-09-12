Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America: It’s time for Kyle Busch and the Big 3 to make some noise

By Dan BeaverSep 12, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Last week at the end of Stage 2 of the Brickyard 400, Kyle Busch claimed the regular-season championship and earned 15 playoff bonus points. Now, he has his sights set on winning the NASCAR Cup.

The key to his success is going to be in regaining lost momentum from the last few weeks, adjusting quickly to new track conditions and not squandering the bonus points that he so meticulously accumulated in the first 26 weeks.

“The last three weeks have been kind of quiet for the Big 3,” Busch said in an interview with NASCAR America on Tuesday. “We’ve obviously seen Brad (Keselowski) being able to pick up two wins right in a row with Darlington and Indy. He was the fourth best last year – being able to go to Homestead as the fourth driver in – so we know everybody is going to be gunning for the Big 3 and then Brad.”

With 50 bonus points to his credit – 15 more than third-place Martin Truex Jr. and 31 more than Keselowski – many experts believe that getting to Homestead with a chance at winning the Cup is a given.

“The more bonus points you have, the better it’s going to be for your success going down into these playoffs and … having those bonus points reset with you through each round is awesome,” Busch said.

Busch faces new challenges in the 2018 playoffs.

The first round is made up entirely of new venues that have not been on the playoff schedule before. One track – the Charlotte Roval – has never been raced in Cup competition. The Roval is now the only active Cup track on which Busch does not have a victory in the senior series.

Entering that road course race with his cushion of points gives Busch an opportunity to gamble for the win.

“I like going to the road courses,” Busch said “So I feel like the road course could be a really cool thing for us. We’ve been fast at road courses before – at Sonoma and Watkins Glen included. This is a new road course, so it’s going to be certainly a challenge – a bigger challenge than what many are ready for.”

The challenge actually begins this week at Las Vegas. While Busch has had success there in the past with a 2009 victory and a second-place finish this spring, that won’t make any difference this time around. With temperatures forecast in the triple digits, track conditions are going to be unlike any faced before.

“My wife was showing me the temperatures and projections about what it was going to be this weekend and I was like ‘Oh, it’s going to be hot and slick.’ “ Busch said. “We’ve been out there before when it’s been warm in March, but nothing like 100 degrees. … It’s going to be a warm one and a slick one and I’m sure people are going to be moving all over that racetrack trying to find grip.

“The best way to go is throwing out any notes you had from March.”

For more, watch the video above.

Follow Dan Beaver on Twitter

Daniel Suarez loses 10 drivers points for Indianapolis inspection failure

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinSep 12, 2018, 11:17 AM EDT
Leave a comment

NASCAR has docked Daniel Suarez 10 driver and owner points for his inspection failure during the Brickyard 400 weekend.

Suarez’ team received the L1 penalty for his No. 19 Toyota failing inspection four times. His car chief, Todd Brewer, was ejected from the event and Suarez had to start the race from the rear.

Suarez, who did not make the playoffs, remains 20th in the point standings after the penalty.

Joe Gibbs Racing will not appeal the penalty.

NASCAR did not issue any other penalties.

 

Funeral services set for young fan who wanted race stickers for coffin

Courtesy of Caleb Hammond family
By Jerry BonkowskiSep 12, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Caleb Hammond, the brave 11-year-old race fan who requested racing stickers be applied to his coffin when he passed away, will be laid to rest Saturday in his hometown of Oskaloosa, Iowa.

Visitation will be held Friday at Gateway Church of the Nazarene in Oskaloosa, starting at 11 a.m. CT. His funeral will be Saturday, at the same church, at 10:30 a.m. CT.

In one of Caleb’s last requests, he asked that those attending both his wake and funeral wear either Green Bay Packers clothing or racing regalia, per a report by WHO-TV in Des Moines, Iowa.

Caleb passed away early Monday morning after a two-plus year battle with leukemia. His family had stopped treatments last month when doctors said the leukemia was too far advanced to continue treatment.

“To know Caleb was to know how strong, brave, loving, caring and courageous he was,” his obituary read. “To his parents he was their strength, the sunshine to their days, their hero but first and foremost, he was their Little Boy.

“Caleb was selfless and hated seeing his parents sad when he was sick, he was stubborn and held on until they all fell asleep.”

MORE: Racing stickers pour in for casket of 11-year-old Iowa boy dying from leukemia

Caleb had asked several local area Iowa race teams to send him stickers to apply to his coffin when he passed away. The story went viral globally and brought together the world of motorsport in a way that hasn’t been seen in a long time.

Teams and drivers from IndyCar, NASCAR, NHRA, World of Outlaws and other racing teams and sanctioning bodies inundated Caleb’s home with countless stickers as well as a variety of souvenirs, autographs, photos and more.

Caleb was remembered prior to Monday’s Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway with a moment of silence.

Given the response from IndyCar and NHRA teams to Caleb’s request for stickers for his coffin, it’s likely he’ll also be remembered this weekend at the IndyCar race in Sonoma, California, and the NHRA race in Reading, Pennsylvania.

Even in his final weeks, Caleb never stopped smiling or displaying a spirit that brought both smiles and tears to countless individuals that didn’t even know him, particularly race car drivers like Kyle Larson.

 

Among the special moments Caleb got to enjoy before his passing was being honored with a ride around his local short track, Southern Iowa Speedway in Oskaloosa, on August 18, where he won a ceremonial race in his honor.

He also was treated to a 200-mph ride in a $3 million Ferrari around Iowa Speedway near his home in the weeks before his condition worsened.

Here are some additional and noteworthy posts from social media remembering and honoring Caleb:

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Bump & Run: Playoff predictions

Getty Images
By NBC SportsSep 12, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Which four drivers will fail to advance beyond the first round of the playoffs?

Nate Ryan: Aric Almirola, Alex Bowman, Austin Dillon, Jimmie Johnson

Dustin Long: Austin Dillon, Aric Almirola, Jimmie Johnson, Alex Bowman

Daniel McFadin: Austin Dillon, Jimmie Johnson, Alex Bowman and Aric Almirola make quiet exits following the race on the Charlotte Roval.

Dan Beaver: Austin Dillon, Alex Bowman, Jimmie Johnson and Aric Almirola: They are the low hanging fruit who also seem to have the least momentum.

What track will make more of an impact on the playoffs: Charlotte Roval, Talladega or Martinsville?

Nate Ryan: The Charlotte Roval has replaced Talladega as the largest X factor of the playoffs.

Dustin Long: Martinsville was tame in the spring but that will change in the fall. Just think about how last year’s fall race impacted the playoffs.

Daniel McFadin: Talladega, because of the “Big One” and the odds someone unexpected could win, including a non-playoff driver. That would change a lot of team’s outlooks for the cutoff race at Kansas.

Dan Beaver: Talladega. The Roval is an unknown, but if the drivers behave, it will act like most other road courses. Talladega will never be predictable as long as the restrictor-plate draft is so tight.

Which four drivers do you think will be racing for the title in Miami?

Nate Ryan: Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson

Dustin Long: Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Clint Bowyer and Ryan Blaney

Daniel McFadin: Chase Elliott, Erik Jones, Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr.

Dan Beaver: Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott

What intrigues you the most about this year’s playoffs?

Nate Ryan: The overhaul of the first round.

Dustin Long: In a season where three drivers have been dominant, I’m intrigued to see who will be the driver (or drivers) who challenge them.

Daniel McFadin: That there’s more potential traps for teams, with the inclusion of the Roval in addition to Talladega, Martinsville and the addition of Richmond. Also, the penultimate race at Phoenix is on a new track configuration. Lots of new variables to take into account.

Dan Beaver: The new tracks on the schedule are a step in the right direction, but it would be nice if they were spread out across all three rounds instead of being crammed into Round 1.

NASCAR America: Playoff contenders are hard to predict

By Dan BeaverSep 11, 2018, 9:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Most experts agree that the Big 3 of Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. will make their way to Homestead with a shot at winning the NASCAR Cup championship. NASCAR America analysts Kyle Petty and Parker Kligerman are no exception.

The biggest unknown is who will advance to the Round of 12 and eventually the Round of 8. The difference between one round and the other is likely to come down small factors.

“(The Contenders) to me is the largest group in the playoffs,” Kligerman said on Tuesday’s edition of NASCAR America. “We couldn’t really separate these from each other because they are all separated by about 12 points and they’re all right on top of each other.“

Advancing to the Round of 8 is going to come down to a little bit of luck and a lot of execution because Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, Erik Jones, Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott, Kurt Busch, Joey Logano, Clint Bowyer and Brad Keselowski have each shown flashes of speed at various times on various tracks.

Meanwhile, none have shown the same kind of consistency as the Big 3.

MORE: 16 drivers, 16 questions: Analyzing the Cup playoff competitors

“I look at that and I say, ok there is not really one team that I would take or draft or bet on or pull for in this group that really raises its head above the others,” Petty said.

“Whoever in there executes best; whoever gets the lucky break is going to be the teams that separate themselves into the Round of 12 and … into the Round of 8, but I don’t think when I look at that group that I can pick a solid contender out of them and say you’re the fourth best or you’re right there with our favorites,” Kligerman added.

One driver who has separated himself from the remainder of The Contenders is Erik Jones.

“Erik Jones, over the last five or six weeks, has really done himself proud,” Petty said. “They have run up front, finished second at Indy. They have made moves; they have run fast on the racetrack. They have adjusted that car. At Indy, he was out to lunch much of the day and comes back and finishes second.”

Kligerman agreed: “Erik Jones has kind of been a surprise to many people since his win at Daytona; they’ve really turned it on there. … I’d say the biggest issue or question mark with this race team is this is their first time in the playoffs.”

For more, watch the video above.

Follow Dan Beaver on Twitter