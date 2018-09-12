Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Vegas Memories, Hamlin’s agony of defeat

By Dan BeaverSep 12, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
Today’s NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN, with the weekly edition of #WednesDale.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is joined by Kyle Petty and Nate Ryan as they look forward to Las Vegas and back to Indy .

  • Vegas Memories – Dale never won at Las Vegas in his career, but had several memorable moments at the ‘Diamond in the Desert.’ Which ones stand out for him?
  • The Agony of DefeatDenny Hamlin looked poised to win the Brickyard 400 until a late-race crash for two lapped drivers changed everything. As Brad Keselowski celebrated victory, Hamlin sounded off on what he saw as a ‘meaningless’ incident. Was Hamlin’s anger justified or misplaced.
  • And of course…YOUR FAN QUESTIONS! If you have one for Dale Jr, Kyle and Nate, send it on social media using the hashtag #WednesDale – and it just might get answered on the show.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch it online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

NASCAR reveals playoff team hashtags, emojis

NASCAR
By Daniel McFadinSep 12, 2018, 1:19 PM EDT
After every Cup Series playoff driver had a special hashtag and emoji last season, NASCAR is taking it one step further.

It revealed on Wednesday the new set of emojis and hashtags for the postseason that begins Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

This time around the emojis will be included on the driver’s cars themselves, located on the front sides of their cars. Non-playoff drivers will display the Twitter bird and #NASCARPlayoffs.

The hashtags and emojis will be available to Twitter users until each driver is eliminated from championship contention. Fans can also unlock the official NASCAR Playoffs emoji on Twitter by tweeting with #NASCARPlayoffs throughout the 10-week postseason.

Look below for each driver’s hashtag/emoji combination.

Brad Keselowski

Austin Dillon

Kevin Harvick

 

Chase Elliott

Writer’s note: Elliott’s emoji is a depiction of the siren at the Dawsonville Poole Hall that goes off anytime he or his father, Bill Elliott, win a race.

Aric Almirola

Denny Hamlin

Ryan Blaney

Clint Bowyer

Kyle Busch

Erik Jones

Joey Logano

Kurt Busch

Kyle Larson

Writer’s note: Larson, a native of California, has the bear logo from the California state flag on his emoji.

Jimmie Johnson

Martin Truex Jr.

Alex Bowman

Writer’s note: Bowman’s emoji features the yellow rookie stripes on the back of his car. Bowman is not a rookie, but he’s been in on an ongoing joke that he is.

Who is hot and cold entering Cup playoff opener at Las Vegas

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinSep 12, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
The Cup Series playoffs have arrived and will get underway Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Here’s a look at five drivers who are hot and five drivers who are cold entering the South Point 400.

Who is Hot

Brad Keselowski
• Won at Indianapolis (6th in Stage 1, 7th in Stage 2, 9 laps led); contact with Ryan Blaney on pit road on Lap 32 damaged right rear of car.
• First back-to-back wins since 2016 (Daytona/Kentucky)
• Finished in Top 2 in 3 of last 4 races
• Seventh playoff appearance
• Finished 7th or better in 6 straight Las Vegas races, including 2 wins
• Started 8th, 6th in Stage 1, 6th in Stage 2, finished 6th at Las Vegas in March
• Finished Top 10 in 3 straight 1.5-mile races and 7 of last 9

Kevin Harvick
• Finished 4th at Indianapolis (12th in Stage 1, 21st in Stage 2, 22 laps led); penalized for uncontrolled tire on lap 10 pit stop; pit for a 2nd time on lap 32 after gun failed on lap 30 pit stop
• Won 7 of last 25 races
• Finished in Top 5 in 10 of last 13 races
• Finished in Top 10 in 8 straight races and 12 of last 13
• Twelfth playoff appearance
• Finished Top 10 in 4 of last 6 Las Vegas races, including 2 wins
• Started 2nd, swept every stage, 214 laps led, won at Las Vegas in March
• Won four of last nine 1.5-mile races
• Finished Top 10 in 19 of last 21 1.5-mile races

Denny Hamlin
• Finished 3rd at Indianapolis (3rd in Stage 1, 20th in Stage 2, 37 laps led)
• Finished in Top 10 in 2 straight races and 3 of last 4
• Twelfth playoff appearance
• Last 4 Las Vegas races: 2 finishes of 6th or better & 2 finishes of 17th or worse
• Finished 12th or worse in 5 of last 7 Las Vegas races
• Started 19th, 11th in Stage 1, 15th in Stage 2, finished 17th at Las Vegas in March; penalized for speeding entering pits on lap 122
• Finished 7th or better in 3 of last 4 races on 1.5-mile tracks

Kyle Busch
• Finished 8th at Indianapolis (5th in Stage 1, 24th in Stage 2, 27 laps led); penalized for pitting when pit road was closed on Lap 98; pit on Lap 119 with flat right rear tire while running 16th
• Won regular season championship
• Won 6 of last 20 races
• Finished in Top 5 in 10 of last 14 races
• Finished in Top 10 in 13 of last 15 races
• Finished in Top 5 in 17 of 26 races this season
• Eleventh playoff appearance
• Finished Top 5 in 3 of last 5 Las Vegas races
• Started 13th, 9th in Stage 1, 5th in Stage 2, 10 laps led, finished 2nd at Las Vegas in March
• Won 3 of last 5 races on 1.5-mile tracks
• Finished in Top 10 in 8 straight 1.5-mile races

Erik Jones
• Finished 2nd at Indianapolis (10th in Stage 1, 3rd in Stage 2)
• Finished Top 10 in 9 of last 11 races
• First playoff appearance
• 2 career Las Vegas starts: 15th in 2017, 8th in 2018
• Started 9th, 12th in Stage 1, 11th in Stage 2, finished 8th at Las Vegas in March
• Top 10 in five of seven races on 1.5 mile tracks in 2018

Who is Cold

Austin Dillon
• Finished 22nd at Indianapolis (17th in Stage 1, 12th in Stage 2)
• Finished 13th or worse in 7 of last 8 races
• Finished 12th or worse in 19 of last 21 races
• Finished outside Top 10 in 22 of 25 races since Daytona 500 win
• Third playoff appearance
• Finished 13th or worse in 5 of 6 career starts at Las Vegas
• Started 16th, 16th in Stage 1, 14th in Stage 2, finished 13th at Las Vegas in March
• Finished outside Top 10 in 13 straight 1.5-mile races

Aric Almirola
• Finished 23rd at Indianapolis (7th in Stage 1, 31st in Stage 2); penalized for speeding on pit road on Lap 95
• Finished 14th or worse in 3 straight races and and 7 of last 10
• Second playoff appearance
• Finished 14th or worse in 9 of 10 career Las Vegas starts
• Started 29th, 15th in Stage 1, 13th in Stage 2, finished 10 at Las Vegas in March
• Finished in Top 10 in 3 of last 6 races on 1.5-mile tracks

Jimmie Johnson
• Finished 16th at Indianapolis (19th in Stage 1, 10th in Stage 2)
• Finished 16th or worse in 2 straight races and 5 of last 6
• Only two top 10s in the last 12 races
• Currently on a 49 race winless streak (longest of career)
• Fifteenth playoff appearance, won 7 championships – only driver to make every playoff
• Finished outside the Top 10 in 3 of last 4 Las Vegas races
• Started 14th, 27th in Stage 1, 19th in Stage 2, finished 12th at Las Vegas in March; started in the rear after multiple failures in pre-race inspection
• Finished outside the Top 10 in 9 of last 10 1.5-mile races

Martin Truex Jr.
• Finished 40th at Indianapolis (40th in Stage 1, 40th in Stage 2); DNF – started in rear after failing inspection multiple times; broke left front brake rotor on lap 41
• Finished outside Top 10 in 4 straight races and 5 of the last 6
• Won 3 of last 13 races
• Finished in the Top 5 in 10 of last 16 races
• Sixth Playoff appearance
• Finished 4th or better in 3 of last 4 Las Vegas races, including win in 2017
• Started 4th, 2nd in Stage 1, 7th in Stage 2, 6 laps led, finished 4th at Las Vegas in March
• Won 8 of last 17 races on 1.5-mile tracks
• Finished 4th or better in 4 straight 1.5-mile races
• Finished 8th or better in 17 of last 18 races on 1.5-mile tracks.

Alex Bowman
• Finished 33rd at Indianapolis (15th in Stage 1, 36th in Stage 2); wrecked with AJ Allmendinger on Lap 67 while battling for 16th
• Finished 23rd or worse in 2 straight races and 14th or worse in 4 of last 5
• First Playoff appearance
• Never finished better than 16th in 3 career Las Vegas starts
• Started 20th, 19th in Stage 1, 18th in Stage 2, finished 16th at Las Vegas in March
• Finished in Top 10 in 2 of last 3 races on 1.5-mile tracks
• Finished 13th or worse in 7 of last 9 races on 1.5-mile tracks

Daniel Suarez loses 10 drivers points for Indianapolis inspection failure

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinSep 12, 2018, 11:17 AM EDT
NASCAR has docked Daniel Suarez 10 driver and owner points for his inspection failure during the Brickyard 400 weekend.

Suarez’ team received the L1 penalty for his No. 19 Toyota failing inspection four times. His car chief, Todd Brewer, was ejected from the event and Suarez had to start the race from the rear.

Suarez, who did not make the playoffs, remains 20th in the point standings after the penalty.

Joe Gibbs Racing will not appeal the penalty.

NASCAR did not issue any other penalties.

 

Funeral services set for young fan who wanted race stickers for coffin

Courtesy of Caleb Hammond family
By Jerry BonkowskiSep 12, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
Caleb Hammond, the brave 11-year-old race fan who requested racing stickers be applied to his coffin when he passed away, will be laid to rest Saturday in his hometown of Oskaloosa, Iowa.

Visitation will be held Friday at Gateway Church of the Nazarene in Oskaloosa, starting at 11 a.m. CT. His funeral will be Saturday, at the same church, at 10:30 a.m. CT.

In one of Caleb’s last requests, he asked that those attending both his wake and funeral wear either Green Bay Packers clothing or racing regalia, per a report by WHO-TV in Des Moines, Iowa.

Caleb passed away early Monday morning after a two-plus year battle with leukemia. His family had stopped treatments last month when doctors said the leukemia was too far advanced to continue treatment.

“To know Caleb was to know how strong, brave, loving, caring and courageous he was,” his obituary read. “To his parents he was their strength, the sunshine to their days, their hero but first and foremost, he was their Little Boy.

“Caleb was selfless and hated seeing his parents sad when he was sick, he was stubborn and held on until they all fell asleep.”

MORE: Racing stickers pour in for casket of 11-year-old Iowa boy dying from leukemia

Caleb had asked several local area Iowa race teams to send him stickers to apply to his coffin when he passed away. The story went viral globally and brought together the world of motorsport in a way that hasn’t been seen in a long time.

Teams and drivers from IndyCar, NASCAR, NHRA, World of Outlaws and other racing teams and sanctioning bodies inundated Caleb’s home with countless stickers as well as a variety of souvenirs, autographs, photos and more.

Caleb was remembered prior to Monday’s Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway with a moment of silence.

Given the response from IndyCar and NHRA teams to Caleb’s request for stickers for his coffin, it’s likely he’ll also be remembered this weekend at the IndyCar race in Sonoma, California, and the NHRA race in Reading, Pennsylvania.

Even in his final weeks, Caleb never stopped smiling or displaying a spirit that brought both smiles and tears to countless individuals that didn’t even know him, particularly race car drivers like Kyle Larson.

 

Among the special moments Caleb got to enjoy before his passing was being honored with a ride around his local short track, Southern Iowa Speedway in Oskaloosa, on August 18, where he won a ceremonial race in his honor.

He also was treated to a 200-mph ride in a $3 million Ferrari around Iowa Speedway near his home in the weeks before his condition worsened.

Here are some additional and noteworthy posts from social media remembering and honoring Caleb:

Follow @JerryBonkowski