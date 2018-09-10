Today’s Xfinity race at Indianapolis: Start time, lineup and more

After being rained out Saturday, the Xfinity Series will be on track today at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Just like the Cup Series, the race will be the first time Xfinity cars have been on track at Indianapolis after practices and qualifying were rained out.
Here is all the info for today’s race:
(All times are Eastern)
START: The command to start engines will be given at 9:54 a.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 10:05 a.m.
DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 100 laps (250 miles) around the 2.5-mile speedway.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 30. Stage 2 ends on Lap 60.
COMPETITION CAUTION: Lap 10
PRERACE SCHEDULE: Garage opens at 8 a.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 8:30 a.m. Driver introductions are at 9:30 a.m.
NATIONAL ANTHEM: Jillian Jacqueline will perform the anthem at 9:47 a.m.
TV/RADIO: NBCSN will broadcast the race beginning at 10 a.m.The race also is available on the NBC Sports App: http://stream.nbcsports.com/nascar/xfinity-series. Indianapolis Motor Speedway Radio Network’s radio broadcast begins at 9:30 a.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have the radio broadcast.
FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for partly cloudy skies with a high of 60 degrees and a 5 percent chance of rain at the start of the race.
LAST TIME: William Byron won and was followed across the finish line by Paul Menard and Joey Logano.
STARTING LINEUP: Click here for starting lineup