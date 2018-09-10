Today’s Brickyard 400 start time, lineup and more

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

After being postponed for rain, today’s Brickyard 400 marks one last chance for drivers to secure a playoff spot.

Fourteen of the 16 playoff positions have been clinched. Jimmie Johnson and Alex Bowman hold the final two playoff spots but one of them would be bumped if someone not yet qualified for the playoffs wins today’s race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway to advance to the postseason.

Here are the details for today’s race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Scott Borchetta, President & CEO of Big Machine Records, gives command to start engines at 1:48 p.m. green flag is scheduled for 2 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 160 laps (400 miles) around the 2.5-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 50. Stage 2 ends on Lap 100.

COMPETITION CAUTIONS: Lap 10 and Lap 30. Teams cannot refuel before Lap 10 and cannot refuel between the competition cautions. Teams can refuel on Lap 10 and Lap 30 when the caution comes out.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: Garage opens at 8:30 a.m. Xfinity Series race is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Payton Smith, Big Machine Records Recording Artist performs the National Anthem at 1:41 p.m.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will broadcast the race beginning at 2 p.m. Coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. with NASCAR America. Countdown to Green begins at 1:30 p.m. The race also can be viewed on the NBC Sports App: http://stream.nbcsports.com/nascar/monster-energy-nascar-cup-series. Indianapolis Motor Speedway Radio Network has the radio broadcast. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will also have the radio broadcast.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for a high of 67 degrees and no chance of showers at the start of the race.

LAST YEAR: Kasey Kahne won in overtime, finishing ahead of Brad Keselowski and Ryan Newman.

TO THE REAR: Martin Truex Jr. and Daniel Suarez will go to the rear for failing inspection at least three times.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for Cup starting lineup