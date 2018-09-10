Results, points standing following Xfinity race at Indy

Justin Allgaier won Monday’s Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, fending off a frenzy of challengers over the last 17 laps of the Lilly Diabetes 250.

Allgaier claimed the win over Tyler Reddick, Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott and Daniel Hemric.

It is Allgaier’s career-best fifth win of the season and his third win in five races

Allgaier led 41 of the race’s 100 laps.

The race has been postponed from Saturday due to rain. Every practice session and qualifying had been rained out.

“I know this weekend didn’t go as planned,” Allgaier told NBCSN. “I used to come here all the time. I’d sit in the grandstands watch the Indy 500 I sat for the first however many Brickyard 400 up there in Turn 1. That’s why I wanted to do a burnout down there. This one is for my dad. Because at the Brickyard crossing up there he drove me up here every Wednesday night during the winter so that I could take classes to be the best I could be. As not only a good driver inside the car but outside the car. That’s about three-and-a-half hours. … Hats off to him.”

STAGE 1 WINNER: John Hunter Nemechek claimed the stage win in a four-wide finish over Ryan Preece, Justin Allgiaer and Cole Custer.

STAGE 2 WINNER: Daniel Hemric

MORE: Race results, point standings

WHO HAD A GOOD DAY: Tyler Reddick earned his fourth top five of the year and his best finish since winning the season opener at Daytona. He gave JR Motorsports its third 1-2 finish of the season … Ryan Blaney bounced back from two pit penalties to finish third … Chase Briscoe placed a career-best ninth.

WHO HAD A BAD DAY: Elliott Sadler and Austin Cindric were eliminated in multi-car wreck in Turn 3 on a Lap 23 restart that began when Ty Dillon spun while racing three-wide. Spencer Boyd, Christopher Bell and Ryan Reed were also involved … Cole Custer finished 29th after being eliminated in a wreck from contact with Brandon Jones on Lap 72 … Ryan Preece was eliminated in a very hard crash on the ensuing restart.

WHAT’S NEXT: DC Solar 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday on NBCSN