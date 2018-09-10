Report: Chip Ganassi Racing’s No. 1 Cup car open for next year

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Car owner Chip Ganassi told The Associated Press on Monday that he’s offered Jamie McMurray a contract to drive in next year’s Daytona 500 and then move into a leadership position with the team.

Such a move means the No. 1 car that McMurray has driven since 2010 would be open for next season.

McMurray declined to discuss his future plans on Friday. The Associated Press reported that Ganassi declined to comment on signing Kurt Busch for the No. 1 car for next year.

Ganassi told the AP that McMurray has not decided if he would take the offer or seek a full-time job elsewhere. McMurray, 42, seven career wins, including the 2010 Daytona 500 and 2010 Brickyard 400. His most recent points win came in 2013 at Talladega.

McMurray, who is in his 16th full-time Cup season, must win Monday’s race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway to make the Cup playoffs.