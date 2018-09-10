Report: Chip Ganassi Racing’s No. 1 Cup car open for next year

Car owner Chip Ganassi told The Associated Press on Monday that he’s offered Jamie McMurray a contract to drive in next year’s Daytona 500 and then move into a leadership position with the team.
Such a move means the No. 1 car that McMurray has driven since 2010 would be open for next season.
McMurray declined to discuss his future plans on Friday. The Associated Press reported that Ganassi declined to comment on signing Kurt Busch for the No. 1 car for next year.
Ganassi told the AP that McMurray has not decided if he would take the offer or seek a full-time job elsewhere. McMurray, 42, seven career wins, including the 2010 Daytona 500 and 2010 Brickyard 400. His most recent points win came in 2013 at Talladega.
McMurray, who is in his 16th full-time Cup season, must win Monday’s race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway to make the Cup playoffs.
Justin Allgaier claimed his fifth win of the year Monday in the Xfinity race at Indianapolis.
Allgaier beat Tyler Reddick and Ryan Blaney.
Allgaier now leads the series in wins this season.
Elliott Sadler earned his first DNF of the season.
Points
Allgaier solidified his lead in the standings, as he now has a 49-point advantage over Cole Custer.
Christopher Bell is third (-52), followed by Daniel Hemric (-55) and Elliott Sadler (-69).
Justin Allgaier won Monday’s Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, fending off a frenzy of challengers over the last 17 laps of the Lilly Diabetes 250.
Allgaier claimed the win over Tyler Reddick, Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott and Daniel Hemric.
It is Allgaier’s career-best fifth win of the season and his third win in five races
Allgaier led 41 of the race’s 100 laps.
The race has been postponed from Saturday due to rain. Every practice session and qualifying had been rained out.
“I know this weekend didn’t go as planned,” Allgaier told NBCSN. “I used to come here all the time. I’d sit in the grandstands watch the Indy 500 I sat for the first however many Brickyard 400 up there in Turn 1. That’s why I wanted to do a burnout down there. This one is for my dad. Because at the Brickyard crossing up there he drove me up here every Wednesday night during the winter so that I could take classes to be the best I could be. As not only a good driver inside the car but outside the car. That’s about three-and-a-half hours. … Hats off to him.”
STAGE 1 WINNER: John Hunter Nemechek claimed the stage win in a four-wide finish over Ryan Preece, Justin Allgiaer and Cole Custer.
STAGE 2 WINNER: Daniel Hemric
WHO HAD A GOOD DAY: Tyler Reddick earned his fourth top five of the year and his best finish since winning the season opener at Daytona. He gave JR Motorsports its third 1-2 finish of the season … Ryan Blaney bounced back from two pit penalties to finish third … Chase Briscoe placed a career-best ninth.
WHO HAD A BAD DAY: Elliott Sadler and Austin Cindric were eliminated in multi-car wreck in Turn 3 on a Lap 23 restart that began when Ty Dillon spun while racing three-wide. Spencer Boyd, Christopher Bell and Ryan Reed were also involved … Cole Custer finished 29th after being eliminated in a wreck from contact with Brandon Jones on Lap 72 … Ryan Preece was eliminated in a very hard crash on the ensuing restart.
WHAT’S NEXT: DC Solar 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday on NBCSN
After being postponed for rain, today’s Brickyard 400 marks one last chance for drivers to secure a playoff spot.
Fourteen of the 16 playoff positions have been clinched. Jimmie Johnson and Alex Bowman hold the final two playoff spots but one of them would be bumped if someone not yet qualified for the playoffs wins today’s race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway to advance to the postseason.
Here are the details for today’s race:
(All times are Eastern)
START: Scott Borchetta, President & CEO of Big Machine Records, gives command to start engines at 1:48 p.m. green flag is scheduled for 2 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 160 laps (400 miles) around the 2.5-mile track.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 50. Stage 2 ends on Lap 100.
COMPETITION CAUTIONS: Lap 10 and Lap 30. Teams cannot refuel before Lap 10 and cannot refuel between the competition cautions. Teams can refuel on Lap 10 and Lap 30 when the caution comes out.
PRERACE SCHEDULE: Garage opens at 8:30 a.m. Xfinity Series race is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Payton Smith, Big Machine Records Recording Artist performs the National Anthem at 1:41 p.m.
TV/RADIO: NBCSN will broadcast the race beginning at 2 p.m. Coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. with NASCAR America. Countdown to Green begins at 1:30 p.m. The race also can be viewed on the NBC Sports App: http://stream.nbcsports.com/nascar/monster-energy-nascar-cup-series. Indianapolis Motor Speedway Radio Network has the radio broadcast. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will also have the radio broadcast.
FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for a high of 67 degrees and no chance of showers at the start of the race.
LAST YEAR: Kasey Kahne won in overtime, finishing ahead of Brad Keselowski and Ryan Newman.
TO THE REAR: Martin Truex Jr. and Daniel Suarez will go to the rear for failing inspection at least three times.
After being rained out Saturday, the Xfinity Series will be on track today at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Just like the Cup Series, the race will be the first time Xfinity cars have been on track at Indianapolis after practices and qualifying were rained out.
Here is all the info for today’s race:
(All times are Eastern)
START: The command to start engines will be given at 9:54 a.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 10:05 a.m.
DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 100 laps (250 miles) around the 2.5-mile speedway.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 30. Stage 2 ends on Lap 60.
COMPETITION CAUTION: Lap 10
PRERACE SCHEDULE: Garage opens at 8 a.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 8:30 a.m. Driver introductions are at 9:30 a.m.
NATIONAL ANTHEM: Jillian Jacqueline will perform the anthem at 9:47 a.m.
TV/RADIO: NBCSN will broadcast the race beginning at 10 a.m.The race also is available on the NBC Sports App: http://stream.nbcsports.com/nascar/xfinity-series. Indianapolis Motor Speedway Radio Network’s radio broadcast begins at 9:30 a.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have the radio broadcast.
FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for partly cloudy skies with a high of 60 degrees and a 5 percent chance of rain at the start of the race.
LAST TIME: William Byron won and was followed across the finish line by Paul Menard and Joey Logano.
