Playoff hopeful Alex Bowman wrecks in Stage 2 of Brickyard 400

Alex Bowman, who is 16th in the point standings, was involved in a wreck with AJ Allmendinger with 34 laps left in the second stage of Monday’s Brickyard 400.

The wreck occurred when Allmendinger got loose out of Turn 2 and forced Bowman into the outside wall.

Bowman continued after his team made repairs to his No. 88 Chevrolet under two pit stops. He’s multiple laps down.

Bowman will make the playoffs if there is a repeat winner today. If there is a new winner, Bowman will be knocked out of the playoffs. He cannot be eliminated by points.