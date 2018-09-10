Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Brad Keselowski scores Team Penske’s first Brickyard 400 win

By Daniel McFadinSep 10, 2018, 5:17 PM EDT
Brad Keselowski won Monday’s rain-delayed Brickyard 400 in a three-lap shootout, passing Denny Hamlin for the lead coming to the white flag.

It is his second win in a row following last week’s Southern 500, where he claimed his first Crown Jewel victory.

The win is the first for Team Penske in 25 tries in this race. The team has 17 Indianapolis 500 victories.

Keselowski beat Erik Jones, Hamlin, Kevin Harvick and Clint Bowyer.

Keselowski overtook Hamlin on fresher tires. Keselowski pitted with 17 laps to go right before a debris caution slowed the race. Following a two-car crash with seven laps to go, Keselowski restarted third behind Hamlin and Bowyer.

“I gotta give credit where credit is due,” Keselowski told NBCSN. “My crew chief, Paul Wolfe, he made a heck of call to pit there. We pitted late in that run and the yellow came out. We had new tires and we started eighth. It was kind of like he gave me the ball. He gave me the ball and I had to make a play. … We weren’t a dominate car by any means, but Paul and everybody executed an incredible race. I just had to do my job.”

Kyle Busch placed eighth and secured the regular season title and 15 bonus playoff points. That was after he started from the pole and was penalized for pitting too late after pit road had closed with two laps left in Stage 2. He also had to pit under green for a flat right-rear tire.

“Man, what an ugly day, one of the ugliest ones we’ve had here at the Brickyard in a long, long time,” Busch told NBCSN. “It wasn’t exactly what we were hoping for or wanted … It’s the day we were given.”

Jimmie Johnson and Alex Bowman secured the final two playoff spots.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Clint Bowyer

STAGE 2 WINNER: Matt Kenseth

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Erik Jones placed second for his fourth top five and his best finish since winning at Daytona in July … Denny Hamlin earned his first top five since the Coca-Cola 600 … Clint Bowyer placed fifth after leading a race-high 37 laps. He’d previously led only six laps at Indy. It’s his first top five since Chicagoland in July.

WHO HAD A BAD RACEMartin Truex Jr. was eliminated with 10 laps left in Stage 1 after his left-front brake rotor blew. It’s his fifth DNF of the year … Bubba Wallace was eliminated in a three-car wreck on Lap 59 when his brakes went out entering Turn 3 … Alex Bowman placed 33rd after being involved in a wreck with AJ Allmendinger in Stage 2.

NOTABLE: Brad Keselowski earned the first Brickyard 400 win for Ford since 1999 … Regan Smith finished 20th in a substitute role for Kasey Kahne.

QUOTE OF THE RACE: “This is certainly a great win for Team Penske. The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is such a special place to me personally and the success we have enjoyed there has really helped build our team and continue to raise our level of performance. Earning Team Penske’s first win in the Brickyard 400, especially coming just a couple of months after winning the Indianapolis 500, is a credit to everyone that works so hard throughout our organization. Congratulations to Brad (Keselowski), Paul (Wolfe) and everyone on the No. 2 Discount Tire Ford team. Well done and now we look forward to the opportunity to pursue Team Penske’s 500th win!” – statement by Roger Penske.

WHAT’S NEXT: South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway at 3 p.m. ET on Sept. 16 on NBCSN

What drivers said after Indy

By Dan BeaverSep 10, 2018, 7:50 PM EDT
Brad Keselowski — Winner: “I gotta give credit where credit is due. My crew chief, Paul Wolfe, made a heck of a call to pit there late in that run and the yellow came out and we had new tires and started eighth and it was kind of like it gave me the ball. You know how that goes. I had to make a play. I knew it was going to be tough. We weren’t a dominant car by any means but Paul and everyone executed an incredible race. I just had to do my job and here I am in victory lane at the Brickyard. Man, I wish RP (Roger Penske) was here. I know he is watching at home. What a day!”

Erik Jones — Finished 2nd: “Yeah, I would say that’s a pretty accurate representation. We just had an up and down day and it was kind of a weird race the way that cautions were falling. We never really seemed to get in a groove and get a feel for where our car was capable of. I thought maybe we had about an eighth-place car. We stayed out at the end and I was kind of like ‘man, I think we’re going to get hosed here on the restart with these guys taking tires’. Our Toyota Camry was fast and we had a good restart. The 14 (Clint Bowyer) spun his tires. We were able to get clear and it worked out. I was hoping to be a little bit closer to the 11 (Denny Hamlin) and the 2 (Brad Keselowski) when they were side by side to get a big run, but we weren’t quite close enough to do that. A strong day. A race like we needed to have when we’re in the playoffs – when we’re not a car that can contend, just persevere and make the most of what we can and that’s what we did today.”

DENNY HAMLIN — Finished 3rd: “I had the race pretty well in hand. Landon Cassill wrecked for no apparent reason at the end and then we just got roughed up by the 2 (Brad Keselowski) there at the end – on new tires. Very unfortunate, but that’s the way it goes sometimes. Sometimes cautions don’t fall your way. We were able to survive the first few, but allowed those guys to – with all those cautions and meaningless wrecks – to the guys on new tires to be right on us and that’s what happened.”

Kevin Harvick — Finished 4th: “Disaster is a good word. It was not a smooth day by any means from start to finish, but our Jimmy John’s Ford was fast and that was the highlight of the day.”

CLINT BOWYER — Finished 5th: “You’ve got to use good runs like that for a confidence-booster for the playoffs. It was a good run for us. Man, it’s a game of luck. There wasn’t really any strategy. You can’t strategize for cautions that you don’t know are gonna exist. I felt like we were definitely faster than the 11, but when he beat us out of the pits there, that position nobody passed anybody for the lead and unless they were a huge advantage on tires, and then all of a sudden the cautions come out and hand the 2 the win. That’s what’s frustrating, but that’s the nature of the beast here.

Kurt Busch — Finished 6th: “We have to stick with our strengths and that is consistency. We’ve qualified well all year. We’ve had good pit strategy and we just have to make sure we don’t make any mistakes that hurt us and we lose a lot of track position. Today, we had one bad pit stop and it’s like, ‘You know what, the car is fast.’ We just have to take our time getting back up there, instead of trying to blitz through there. Sometimes when you do that you get caught up in some wrecks, so, right now, it’s the playoffs and we’ll just work our way through and advance through the rounds.”

Jamie McMurray — Finished 7th: “You just do whatever you have to in order to win and it’s the same strategy that the No. 11 and No. 14 were on. I think we all pitted really close. It was hard to pass today and having that track position at the end I didn’t think… I mean I wanted to stay out because it was hard to make up any ground. When the No. 42 pitted I was worried about how many behind us might follow him in. We definitely made the right call. If the last caution hadn’t come out we would have run third or fourth, yeah it was a good day”.

Kyle Busch — Finished 8th: “Hopefully we can kick (the playoffs) off well. Hopefully we can kick them off with a win. We’ve not been to victory lane in Las Vegas in a long, long time. I’m hoping that we can get back to victory lane there and get ourselves started off with this playoff exactly the way we need so we can get our way through and not have to worry about the Roval.”

Ryan Newman — Finished 10th: “From the start of this race, it was all about track position. Tires didn’t mean a whole lot. Our No. 31 Grainger Camaro ZL1 was decent but really aero-dependent. If I got really close to someone, the car would plow. If someone got behind me, the car would snap loose. Our laps times in clean air were as good as the top-five cars, but we just needed the track position and a shot at the end. Fortunately for us our strategy paid off and we were in contention with 10 laps to go. We lined up sixth on the final restart, but with all that dirty air, it just wasn’t going to happen for us. All in all, we had absolutely no practice or qualifying so great job by my crew chief Luke Lambert and the rest of the No. 31 crew for unloading a competitive car for me at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Our regular season may be over, but our plan remains the same, win. We’ve got 10 races to keep improving on our Camaro and 10 more chances to win.”

Ryan Blaney — Finished 11th: “We were running fourth or fifth (on the final pit stop) and green flag stops came and I missed my box. I went to the wrong box. I went to the 22 box like I was in the XFINITY race and missed mine. The bad thing was they were both set up the exact same in each race. The 12 was before the 22, so I had to come around the 12 in the XFINITY race and I just had a brain fart and cost us a bunch of time. That was dumb on my part, but I thought we had a fourth or fifth-place car today, and you never know how it would have played out at the end. It stinks, but it’s cool that Penske got one car to win here. That’s cool for that team, but we’ll put all this behind us and go to Vegas. That should be a pretty good track for us.”

Matt Kenseth — Finished 12th: “We were fairly competitive. I felt like we had a top five to seven car. It’s hard to tell exactly because we weren’t always on the same tires, but we kept putting ourselves behind with the way the cautions fell and the way we did our strategy. And then the car fell off the jack when we were running fourth or whatever. That was pretty much the end of our day.”

Joey Logano — Finished 13th: “We just weren’t very good from the get-go. We swung at everything we could swing at and just kept shooting ourselves in the foot all day.”

Kyle Larson — Finished 14th: “Our race was good. I felt like our car handled pretty decent there. The last little bit of the race just didn’t work out for us. We pitted for tires and then on that restart they all checked-up in front of me and I stacked up into (Ryan) Blaney and got some nose damage and then my speed was just really bad after that. I was tighter in the corners and slower down the straightaways. It allowed people to pass me pretty easily. So, felt like we had a third to fifth-place car and ended up 14th, so a little disappointing, but good that we had speed.”

Chase Elliott — Finished 15th: “I felt like we actually got our NAPA Camaro pretty good there at one point in time. I say pretty good; it was better than we have been here; better than I typically am. So, that was encouraging. We had some decent pace. Those restarts there at the end were just terrible for whoever was on the outside lane and I, unfortunately, got a couple of them. You could make it go if you were up towards the front. I certainly couldn’t figure it out so maybe it was me. But, we’ll go on to Vegas.”

Jimmie Johnson — Finished 16th: “I’m just proud that I’ve made every Playoff since NASCAR started them, so that’s a big honor for me. Now we just need to go the rounds and get hot at the right time.”

Michael McDowell — Finished 17th: “That was a good day for us. A top 20 at Indy is always a good day. I was really happy to get those last few spots at the end. We beat the cars we needed to beat to get into that top 25 in points. I’m really proud of everybody. We made good adjustments and got it good there at the end when we needed it. Happy to have a good run for John Andretti and Race for Riley. It was special to have them on the car.”

William Byron — Finished 19th: “We kind of just played some different strategy and couldn’t keep our track position up front, but overall it was a good effort. I thought we made some decent adjustments and good things, but still just got to keep working.”

Regan Smith — Finished 20th: “What a crazy day at Indianapolis. My first time back in the car in a while. I’ve got to tell you something, it’s just as wild as it’s always been and just as difficult as it has always been, very aero sensitive race cars. We hear the drivers talk about it every week. I got to experience it first hand today, but I had a lot of fun battling in the No. 95 car. Bob Leavine and his whole team have done a very nice job of putting a group of guys together, appreciative to get to drive for them. At one point, I looked over and I’m side-by-side with Jimmie Johnson, so not a bad day for us. I wanted to stay out of the middle of all the points stuff that was going on there naturally and let that play out for those guys that had some battles going on. Nonetheless, Indianapolis, this place is magical and will be back here next year for the Brickyard 400.”

Ty Dillon — Finished 21st: “Today was a good day for our GEICO Camaro ZL1 team. It was our third straight 21st-place finish. That may not seem like a lot to many people but that’s great consistency for our team. We’re improving and getting better week in and week out. I’m proud of our effort coming down to the last stretch of the season. We’re getting stronger as a team and we will keep making gains.”

Austin Dillon — Finished 22nd: “Frustrating day because we had a pretty good car. We just couldn’t ever keep the track position we needed to. The No. 9 car chopped us off going into (Turn) 4 and instead of wrecking him, I wrecked the No. 22 and then we blew a tire because of it. The playoffs are coming up though, here we go.”

Aric Almirola — Finished 23rd: “I feel good. I feel like we’ve got fast race cars and we’ve got a chance to go up there and compete to win races and go far into the playoffs. Just thinking about today and another lost opportunity for us. We had a car capable of challenging to win and run up front and we just keep having things pop up. Today, we had a flat right-rear tire running third getting ready to pass Blaney for second, so we keep having things go wrong and it’s unfortunate. But one of these days our luck is going to change and hopefully it starts this week at Vegas and when our luck changes, we’re gonna put our Smithfield Ford Fusion in Victory Lane. We’ve been too fast and had too good of a car lately these last couple of months to not put it all together.”

Alex Bowman — Finished 33rd: “I was watching the scoreboard a little bit. If the No. 1 (McMurray) won, he deserved to be in it more than we did. I kind of had that attitude all weekend. If somebody else wins, we can’t control that, you know? It was a pretty miserable day. I hate it for my guys. I hate it for the No. 47 (AJ Allmendinger) as well. I don’t know if I came down on his door too much or if he just got loose. Whatever it was, it was a bummer for both of us. I hate that. But, we’ll move on from it. It wasn’t a good day but at least we finished and we’ll move on to Vegas.”

AJ ALLMENDINGER — Finished 37th: “I was under Alex (Bowman) just trying to stay off of him. I was hoping I could get clear enough getting into the corner and he didn’t lift. Once he did that, I knew, I was just trying to do everything I could to stay off of him and it’s just so tight there. Once I got loose, there was nothing I could do. I know he is in the Playoff hunt, so I didn’t want to do that.”

BUBBA WALLACE — Finished 38th: “I felt the same. It scared the hell out of me, for a second; and I spun around so fast and I think I dropped the window net before I even spun out to let everybody know I’m fine. But after it slowed down and got on track I said we’re done. The brakes blew up or broke or something and we got killed there. It felt like an hour and a half later. It’s unfortunate. We’ve got to go back to the shop and figure out if it was brakes or a tire coming apart and ripping the brake line off. But, I had no sign of any indication before. It just went around. So, it’s unfortunate. I thought we were starting to make some headway. We were struggling on center exit, but I’m just glad it wasn’t like Pocono again.”

Martin Truex Jr. — Finished 40th: “Left-front brake rotor exploded and went through the hood. I thought I blew a tire initially going into (turn) one there and I was like ‘oh this is going to hurt’, but the car kept turning luckily and I was able to keep it off the wall. Just brake rotor exploded. I don’t know what was going on with the brakes. We had major issues from the start of the race. Obviously, all that kind of compounded into having a major brake issue. It’s unfortunate. The Auto-Owners Toyota was really fast. As hard as it is to pass here, we were getting there making our way to the front. I felt like any time we had clean air, we had really good speed. Wish we could have raced all day and seen what we could have done with them, but hopefully we’ll get this bad luck out of the way before the playoffs start next week.””

Kyle Larson likes progress of his cars but says team needs to improve

By Dustin LongSep 10, 2018, 7:44 PM EDT
SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Kyle Larson’s path to a championship is quite clear.

He sees his cars getting faster — he led 284 laps last week at Darlington before finishing third after he was beat off pit road by Brad Keselowski. Monday, Larson felt he had another strong car but issues on pit road and on the track left him with a 14th-place effort.

“I feel like we had a third-to-fifth-place car, so that is good,” Larson told NBC Sports after the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“We’re still horrible on pit road. That’s discouraging. We’ll clean it up. I made mistakes on pit road as well. So I wasn’t happy with myself and my performance on pit road, but our pit crew needs to be better if we want to win the championship.”

Larson’s day turned after a pit stop when some cars did not pit toward the end of the race. That put Larson in the middle of the pack. He said the inside line was stacked up on a restart and he suffered damage to the front end of his car and the hood.

“I was super slow on the straightaways after that and would get ate up and passed after that,” Larson said. “I was tight in the corners after that. That last little run didn’t work out for us.

“Wish we wouldn’t have gotten all stacked up there into (Turn) 1 because I felt that I maybe could have drove maybe up to the top five. Disappointed with that but happy with the speed we had in the car. We didn’t have the dominant speed that we had last week, but we were competitive. Better than we were a month ago. So I’m excited about the playoffs.”

Top-five finish at Indy does little to make Denny Hamlin happy

By Dustin LongSep 10, 2018, 7:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Denny Hamlin’s best finish in more than three months meant little to him after he lost the lead in Monday’s Brickyard 400 coming to the white flag.

Hamlin’s third-place finish at Indianapolis Motor Speedway normally would be seen as a way to build momentum into the playoffs, which begins next weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. But Hamlin would have none of that. He was frustrated with his finish and with some other cars.

“I don’t care about the playoffs at this moment. All I care about is not winning this race,” said Hamlin, who sought to add an Indianapolis victory to the crown jewel wins he’s scored in the Daytona 500 and Southern 500.

“It’s big on my list of races I wanted to win and the team gave me the car and we certainly were capable of doing that.”

Had he won, it would have left him needing to win only the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway to triumph in each of the sport’s four major races.

Instead, his chances went away after a caution with six laps to go for a crash between Landon Cassill and Jeffrey Earnhardt. That caution eliminated Hamlin’s lead and gave Brad Keselowski, who was on fresher tires, the chance to pass Hamlin for the win.

“Just those meaningless cautions at the end by drivers multiple laps down,” Hamlin said. “What they’re doing crashing with three laps to go, I have no idea. It cost us the race.

Hamlin’s finish Monday was his first top-five result since placing third at Charlotte in May.

“We deserved to win this race,” said Hamlin, who led 37 of 160 laps, tying Clint Bowyer for most laps led. “We had the fastest car or one of them. Us and (Bowyer) were very strong. I hate that the cars that caused the caution had nothing to do with this race.”

Points after the Cup race at Indy

By Dan BeaverSep 10, 2018, 6:02 PM EDT
Kyle Busch clinched the regular-season points championship at the conclusion of Stage 2 of the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. This gives him 15 additional bonus points for the 2018 playoffs. He will start playoffs with 50 bonus points.

Kevin Harvick survived multiple problems in the pits (including an uncontrolled tire in Stage 1 and an air gun problem in Stage 2) to finish fourth. He enters the playoffs tied with Busch at 50 bonus points.

Martin Truex Jr. broke a left front brake rotor in Stage 1 and finished 40th. He enters the playoffs with 35 bonus points.

Kurt Busch finished sixth. It was his eighth consecutive top 10 finish. He enters the playoffs with 14 bonus points

Joey Logano had a run-in with Austin Dillon in the final 20 laps. He survived the damage to finish 13th. Logano enters the playoffs with 14 bonus points.

Brad Keselowski had 15-lap fresher tires than Hamlin. He grabbed the lead as the field took the white flag and gave Roger Penske his first NASCAR win at the Brickyard. Keselowski enters the playoffs with 19 bonus points.

Clint Bowyer finished fifth in the Brickyard 400. Despite winning two races, he waited until the final regular season race to win a stage. He enters the playoffs with 15 bonus points.

Kyle Larson finished the Brickyard 400 in 14th. He enters the playoffs with five bonus points.

Ryan Blaney finished 11th in the Brickyard 400. He had five stage wins during the season and enters the playoffs with seven bonus points.

Denny Hamlin lost the lead as the white flag waved and finished third in the Brickyard 400. He enters the playoffs with three bonus points.

Chase Elliott finished 15th to snap a six-race, top-10 streak. He enters the playoffs with eight bonus points.

Erik Jones slipped around teammate Hamlin on the last lap to finish second. He enters the playoffs with five bonus points.

Aric Almirola was the first driver to finish one lap off the pace in 23rd. He enters the playoffs with one bonus point.

Jimmie Johnson finished 16th. He enters the playoffs with no bonus points.

Alex Bowman was involved in an accident with AJ Allmendinger in Stage 2 and lost more than 15 laps. He finished 33rd. Bowman enters the playoffs with no bonus points.

Austin Dillon cur a tire after contact with Logano. He hit the wall with nine laps remaining and finished 22nd. Dillon enters the playoffs with five bonus points.